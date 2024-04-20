474
  La Roja
    12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Madueke is all over the shop as usual

    Cheese Crunch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Try using the toilet maybe

  Qaiss
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raya - White - Saliba - Gabriel -Kiwior - Rice -Odegaard - Havertz - Saka - Jesus - Trossard

  lilmessipran
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jackson..haha

  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any other striker for Chelsea and they'd be 2-0 up here.

    lilmessipran
      11 Years
      just now

      Agreed... City look knackered

  x.jim.x
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jackson must be the worst striker in the league

  A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Omg is Jackson horrible at scoring goals.

  Sailboats
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Jackson is terrible omg.

  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 min ago

    How does Jackson get to play in the premier league? He's an embarrassment. So so bad.

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      Crap team+crap ownership+really crap manager = Jackson gets to play

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    14 Years
    1 min ago

    Jackson looking essential with the high xG

    JBG
      5 Years
      just now

      Nicklas Darwin Nunez Jackson....

  Hotdogs for Tea
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    How is Jackson doing ?

    JBG
      5 Years
      just now

      Let's just say he makes Nunez and Werner look clinical.

  Sailboats
    8 Years
    just now

    Chelsea should be 2-0 up by now, and parking the bus.

