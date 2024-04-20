One of the seven teams to ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 are in action at the traditional 15:00 BST kick-off time.

That club is Sheffield United, who take on Burnley at Bramall Lane.

All three of last season’s promoted sides have fixtures this afternoon, in fact, as Luton Town host Brentford.

The headline team news comes from the Bees’ camp and again concerns Ivan Toney.

After following up a Gameweek 32 cameo by remaining an unused substitute last weekend, Toney isn’t even in the Brentford squad today.

Thomas Frank makes three changes to his team for the clash at Kenilworth Road.

Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter replace Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jorgensen and Neal Maupay.

Luton manager Rob Edwards has gone one better, making four alterations in all.

Issa Kabore is available after being ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 33, with Teden Mengi returning from a knee injury.

The other two players recalled were ruled out by Edwards yesterday: Gabriel Osho and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Fred Onyedinma, Daiki Hashioka, Luke Berry and Andros Townsend drop to the bench.

In Sheffield, the hosts’ Chris Wilder brings in James McAtee and Vini Souza for Mason Holgate and Yasser Larouci.

Jayden Bogle recovers from injury to start.

Burnley’s Dara O’Shea is back from a ban and straight into the starting XI.

Charlie Taylor is also promoted to the visitors’ line-up as Hjalmar Ekdal and David Datro Fofana are benched.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Osho, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty, Clark, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Hashioka, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Reguilon, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Norgaard, Maupay, Schade, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk.

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn, Souza, McAtee, Hamer, Alblaster, Brereton Diaz, McBurnie.

Subs: Curtis, Osula, Larouci, Foderingham, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Norwood, Holgate, Archer.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen, Odobert, Foster.

Subs: Fofana, Ekdal, Rodríguez, Manuel, Trafford, Gudmundsson, Trésor, Brownhill, Amdouni.