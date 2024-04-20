386
  1. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    My gut is telling me not to ignore Haaland in my FH.

    He could ruin everyone's FH if he goes baserk.

    The 2 game icon under my current forwards is stopping me

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ha, know the feeling. I’m going without, slightly reluctantly

  2. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which combo? Want to go differential on FH.

    1. Martinelli + White
    2. Zinchenko + White

    Have Saka too.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1

    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

  3. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    First FH RMT from me.

    What would you change here?

    Defence feels a bit safe / low upside? Diaz over Darwin?

    Henderson
    Gabriel Saliba VVD
    Salah Saka Eze Brereton-Diaz
    Solabke Darwin Mateta

    Grbic Bruno Mykolenko Ait Nouri

    Cheers

  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do you think Havertz starts both games. Some predicted line-ups have him starting, some don't.

    Alternatives are.

    A. Olsie
    B. Jota
    C. Odegaard

    Thanks

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't include Jota as his xMins will be even worse. Ode seems obvious alternative.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not sure on Ode's returns though?

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think a total of 80 + 30 over the 2

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah possibly would you till make he transfer?

  5. Big W
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who is a good differential captain?
    A) Eze
    B) Solanke

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Anyone other than Salah

  6. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Palmer (ars)
    B) Foden (bha)

    Or

    C) Palmer > Eze -4
    D) Foden > Eze -4

    If C/D would be bringing them back in on WC.

    1. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Same dilemma. I will bench palmer just because i have gabriel

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      start Foden

    3. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

    4. MGMT
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same dilemma... currently on B. City will be fighting harder for the title now that UCL is not a possibility. Foden is their most in form player in the offense and I see him grabbing something at Brighton.

  7. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you drop?

    1) Brereton Díaz
    2) Luis Diaz
    3) Ode/Havertz

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1

    2. MGMT
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1

  8. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Henderson
    Zabarnyi, Gabriel, Saliba
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Salah (c)
    Haaland, Solanke

    Dubravka, Muniz, Porro, Taylor

    2ft 0itb OR 19k. BB and WC left.

    Son to Eze will be one of my transfers. For my second transfer?

    A Taylor to VVD
    B Foden to Diaz (play Zabarnyi)
    C Muniz to Darwin (bench Palmer and play Zabarnyi)

    Who is the priority here? Any other suggestions?

  9. ABCDEFC
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which is the better combo on FH?
    A) Pickford, Munoz, Luis Diaz
    B) Henderson, Robertson, Brereton
    C) Pickford, Robertson, Olise

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Only BB remaining

    0 FT 1.5m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Munoz VVD
    Salah Saka Eze Foden
    Darwin Haaland Semenyo

    Pickford - Palmer RAN Branthwaite

    Should I give up on BB this week? Bench fodder is likely to be very similar for the rest of the season (will need to focus FTs on the XI).

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d probably BB that myself to be honest.

  11. amck27
      6 mins ago

      Kluivert, Eze or BBD for 5th MID spot?

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Eze

      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        eze

    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      no chips
      a. foden to eze
      b. haaland to isak
      c. save ft

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        C

      2. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        C

    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who would you captain?

      A. Salah
      B. Eze
      C. Havertz

      Chasing around 50 points.

      Thanks

    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      A) Robertson & Havertz

      B) White & Brereton Diaz?

      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I like B.

    • Tshelby
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Morning,

      Anything worth another hit? Currently on -4

      Dubravka,
      Gabriel, Doughty, Ran,
      Foden, Salah, Havertz, Palmer,
      Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

      Turner,- Regulion, Gross, Porro

    • Blue Moon Rising
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A) TC Salah/Saka 34, Wildcard 35/36, BB37

      B) TC Son/Palmer 35, WC 36, BB 37

      C) WC 35/36, TC Haaland/Foden 37, BB 38?

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B All day.

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          just now

          (On Palmer)

      2. Tshelby
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Im on A altough I don't know if I want to use my TC this gameweek

    • Releasebreaks
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hee Chan to Diaz is worth -4 ?

    • Rashford (C)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Halaand or Darwin on FH and money no issue. Have Salah and Trent.

      Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm playing Haaland this week but wouldn't get him on a free hit. I'd punt on Darwin but i'm chasing.

    • Fodderx4
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play 1
      A) Palmer (ars a)
      B) Garnacho (SHEFF U H)
      C) Toti (ARS H - BOU H)
      D) Regullion (llut a)

    • Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Simple pick one on a FH:

      A) Diaz
      B) Havertz

      1. Fodderx4
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A

    • Tim2012
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Help guys

      Already on -4

      Should I make any other transfers?

      Dubravka
      Ran, Gabriel, White
      Palmer, Foden, Diaz, Salah (c)
      Nunez, Haaland, Mateta

      Areola, Gordon, Gusto, Doughty

    • Moxon
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Best 3 Palace assets?

    • Kantelele
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Would you BB this for -4 ?
      Raya,Ait Nouri,Palmer, Semenyo/McBurnie

