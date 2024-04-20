Arsenal and Liverpool players will form the backbone of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams in Double Gameweek 34.

But which combination of ‘assets’ from these two clubs to go for?

Here, we ask a handful of contributors who they favour for the upcoming double.

Markku Ojala, Live Hall of Fame number 2 and on course for his ninth consecutive top 25k finish.

“For Liverpool, there has been talk about Mohamed Salah dipping in form but I think he is still a no-brainer. He should start both games and has penalties in his back pocket.

“Second pick for me is Virgil van Dijk. There is a temptation to go for the upside of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson but I don’t think either is safe for two starts so I’ll go the reliable and boring route.

“The Liverpool front three might be a bit of a minefield. Was Darwin Nunez rested or dropped against Atalanta? I think with the uncertainty I’ll prefer the one I expect to have the best xMins, which is Luis Diaz. I’m still expecting limited minutes but I think he is the best of the bunch.

“The Arsenal selections look a lot like my Liverpool ones: two clear picks and one that is a bit murky.

“No question I’ll pick the penalty taker in Bukayo Saka. He might have his minutes managed if the game state allows but it’s not enough to look elsewhere.

“Arsenal being the best defence in the league makes investing in a defender a must. I prefer the nailed centre-half with great goal threat in Gabriel Magalhaes.

“Ben White could also be a nice pick but the slight minutes risk puts me off.

“The third option is not clear to me. In the long run, I prefer doubling up on Arsenal’s rock-solid defence. For Gameweek 34 only, I would go for Martin Odegaard. He had a bit of a niggle but playing 90 minutes in Europe makes me think he’ll get significant game time in the double.

“Also, Odegaard should be on penalties when Saka has his minutes managed.

“Kai Havertz is also a great pick who I think will start both games as it’s do or die for Arsenal. However, I believe he could be more suspect for early sub as he has played a lot of minutes of late”.

Greyhead, The Great and The Good author and on course for a third to 10k finish in six seasons. He finished 85th in 2018/19.

“Let’s get the obvious ones out of the way.

“Even though Mohamed Salah has looked out of sorts since his injury he should definitely be in your squad alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and the ever-limping Bukayo Saka.

“So, that leaves three spots left. If, like everyone else, you are going with the double-triple-up from these two teams, then here is where it gets interesting.

“From an Arsenal perspective, doubling up on defence has been a smart play over recent weeks, with six out of ten clean sheets in their recent run. With the majority on William Saliba, for those on Free Hit or the flexibility I would go Ben White as he has a bit more attacking potential.

“Depending on the number of digits in your rank and playing style, the double defence is the play for those with a more conservative approach or wanting to protect their position.

“However, if you are feeling a little more aggressive then Kai Havertz is the man in form. The German averages 8.75 points per game over the last eight. He is also the top Arsenal attacker for XGI at 2.79 in the last six and a differential at less than 10% ownership.

“If you get stuck between the maverick and the dullard – a “mullard” – then Martin Odegaard is your middle ground. He is a minutes monster and despite not being a darling of the FPL community has steadily racked up the points: 148 so far, including seven double-digit hauls.

“Moving onto Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is again the safe pick based on his minutes. What shouldn’t be ignored is his attacking threat at corners, so I would suggest him as your first call.

“Even though I own him, I think Darwin Nunez may soon be hooked from the starting line-up, with Diogo Jota around to take his place and minutes. So, I would steer clear unless you like the sadomasochistic pleasure of seeing him missing chance after chance.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is another one being touted due to his explosive potential. However, I suspect ring rust would make him not quite as effective as prior to his injury. I actually prefer Andrew Robertson if you are doubling up at the back: he is the top defender for chances created (12) over the last six weeks.

“Therefore, you are left with Luis Diaz. He has been on sparkling form with 25 points in the last four weeks. I have a great deal of envy for those who can bring him in. You may not get a full 120 minutes but Jurgen Klopp recently said, “I love him, absolutely love him”. I suspect this level of amorous attention plus his endless stamina and ability to run with the ball will get him a bit more time than some anticipate.

Pras, The Wire co-host, aiming for a seventh straight top 40k finish.

“Arsenal, in some ways, are easier to choose from because I think the top two picks are fairly clear.

“Bukayo Saka, despite the dip in form, can always explode in any game. Having penalties in a Double Gameweek always boosts appeal.

“Then there is Gabriel Magalhaes, whose sheer shot volume from headed chances, added to Arsenal’s very strong underlying defensive numbers, means you want him as the second Arsenal pick.

“For the third, to be honest, there is not much in it between Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and even David Raya.

“Havertz is the high-upside pick, and I can understand why Free Hitters are looking there. But can we guarantee another two 80+ mins for him having lasted the course against Bayern and Villa? If the answer is yes, then he is the one.

“Odegaard has been struggling with a few niggles here and there. A fine hold, but if going for an attacker, Havertz probably pips him.

“Lastly, in defence, picking a second Arsenal defender is never a bad strategy. They have shown how solid they are in any fixture and I expect that to only continue when games come thick and fast. Having control would probably be the way Mikel Arteta goes. With two league goals already, there is some attacking threat with Saliba as well of course.

“Honestly, I am struggling to recommend three obvious Liverpool picks. Not because there isn’t any upside but because of their schedule. Games on Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday are as squeezed as it can get at a time when all the forwards are close to fitness.

“Even Mohamed Salah saw circa 60 minutes against Atalanta on Thursday night when they were chasing two more goals. I would still pick the Egyptian but the second or third pick depends on one’s management style.

“The sensible minutes picks are Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, then perhaps Andrew Robertson (decent game time, good upside).

“Finally, in a category of high upside but uncertain minutes: Trent Alexander Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.”