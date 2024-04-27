3
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sometimes I take the Big Bertha into battle, tis a fine war club!

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A trifle unwieldy compared to the putter in close combat.

  2. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come on

    Bad Boy
    Isak
    Doughty

  3. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not having Mateta on WC, after getting his haul last gw on FH, is botherng me. Well, you cant have everyone.

    1. tokara
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I was on wc, sold him and decided to buy him back for playing against United!!!

