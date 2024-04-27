The three sides in the relegation zone all contest away fixtures in the 3pm BST kick-offs:

Sheffield United will be relegated this afternoon if they lose on Tyneside. A draw effectively sends them down, too, with their goal difference in dire straits.

Results elsewhere could seal Chris Wilder’s side’s fate regardless.

Much of the Fantasy interest is on the Blades’ opponents, of course.

There are no real teamsheet shocks, with Eddie Howe only making two changes to his starting XI.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento come into the side at full-back, with Harvey Barnes and Emil Krafth making way.

Callum Wilson is again only a substitute, so Alexander Isak leads the line.

The Championship-bound visitors are unchanged.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag also names the same line-up.

Mason Mount returns to the bench after missing the last two matches through injury but Marcus Rashford is again absent.

United’s opponents Burnley have made only one alteration: David Datro Fofana comes in for Charlie Taylor, so Vitinho will move back into defence.

Gary O’Neil responds to his side’s midweek defeat by making three changes.

Santiago Bueno is injured, while Tommy Doyle and Pablo Sarabia drop to the bench.

Matt Doherty, Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha come into the side.

Rob Edwards’ one and only change to the Luton Town XI is enforced.

Daiki Hashioka comes in for Issa Kabore, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Elijah Adebayo, ruled out by Edwards on Friday, is back on the bench after missing the last 12 games.

In the fourth and final game, Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two changes his XI.

There are recalls for Issa Diop and Harrison Reed, with Sasa Lukic on the bench and the wantaway Tosin Adarabioyo not in the squad.

Willian is on the bench after recovering from a minor groin problem.

There is just one alteration to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side.

Eberechi Eze is absent with a knee issue, so in comes Michael Olise.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Adama, Ream, Willian, Lukic.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Ayew, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Casemiro, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount, Amad, McTominay, Forson, Amass, Jackson, Wheatley.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Fofana, Odobert.

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Amdouni, Tresor.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, J Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, White, A Murphy, Parkinson.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Osborn, Archer, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Robinson, Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Marsh.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Kilman, T. Gomes, Semedo, Traore, J. Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri, Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, H. Bueno, Doyle, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Barnett, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Hashioka, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Clark, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Mpanzu, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson.



