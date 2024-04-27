Chelsea’s Double Gameweek 35 gets underway at Villa Park this evening.

Kick-off in the West Midlands is at 20:00 BST.

Some Fantasy managers have gone all-in on Chelsea assets for this run of six matches in four Gameweeks. Others have been reluctant to put faith in a mediocre outfit drifting towards a mid-table finish.

Nearly everyone, however, will own Cole Palmer.

The headline team news is that the free-scoring midfielder is fit to start against Aston Villa, having overcome the illness that led to a no-show in Gameweek 34.

He is one of three players to come back into the Chelsea XI from the midweek defeat by Arsenal.

Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva also return, replacing Alfie Gilchrist and Axel Disasi in defence.

Palmer meanwhile comes in for Enzo Fernandez, whose season is over after groin surgery.

As for the hosts, Unai Emery makes one change to the side that beat Bournemouth.

Douglas Luiz returns from suspension and replaces Moussa Diaby, who drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Diego Carlos, Chambers, Lenglet, Diaby, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Curd, Disasi, Casadei, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong, George, Dyer.



