44
44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Anyone in amsterdam...Street parties on kings day rockin. Friend sent.foto from ther

    Open Controls
  2. Bob_the_builder
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Brought in Jackson this week for Muniz (-4) and then started him over Haaland. Not the most logical thing to do and would probably end in tears but let's see how it goes.

    Open Controls
    1. Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      just now

      he gets the chances, he's just a bit of a donkey

      Open Controls
  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Petrovic owners have less than 5% chance of getting a CS

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Got Watkins in on wc, hoping for a monster haul tonight!

      Open Controls
    2. maditass
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      4 mins of the match and the CS was gone 😀

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Greetings all!!

    For gameweek 37 who do with think would be ideally the best 3 defenders to target??

    Have Gusto only that doubles currently, have Branthwaite who I’m happy to start at home to Sheffield United so I’m in the market for one defender!!

    Best option here???

    A- Porro
    Or
    B- Walker
    Or
    C- Someone else?? And who??

    Thoughts welcomed as always!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      are you bench boosting?

      A or B are good choices, would wait for Pep confirmation on Walker or have a solid back up - also Maguire/Dalot depending on keeper

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!! No not bench boosting unfortunately, A and be seem to be the two most logical I can think of currently

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *A and B

          Open Controls
  5. fplerosion
      13 mins ago

      A Watkins and Palmer goal fest would be very nice

      Open Controls
    • Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      3-0 Chelsea, Palmer hattrick all assisted by Jackson please... thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe if Chelsea get 3 penalties but highly unlikely

        Chelsea are abysmal. Expecting them to get battered

        Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Well it'll have to be 3-1 now tho I doubt the both 3 & 1

        Open Controls
    • Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jackson commits a foul for his first involvement. Off we go.

      Open Controls
    • Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      OMG mcginn

      Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      This Chelsea team are shocking

      Open Controls
    • JUICY JAMMY JACKSON!
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      As if he hasn’t scored that

      Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cucurella own goal

      Open Controls
      1. JUICY JAMMY JACKSON!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nearly bought him, bullet dodged, thank goodness 11am came round quicker than normal!

        Open Controls
    • JUICY JAMMY JACKSON!
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Luiz assist please

      Open Controls
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        You’re not watching, are you?

        Open Controls
        1. JUICY JAMMY JACKSON!
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No kids got TV

          Open Controls
    • Goat
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Petkovic owners didn’t buy him for the clean sheets

      Open Controls
    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lovely jubbly

      Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      well Pet owners didn't need to wait long to learn their fate

      Open Controls
    • The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lol, me laughing at Chelsea defence owners whilst owning double spurs myself

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        ur time to shine will come!

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Side show Bob own goal, nice start

      Open Controls
    • Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Loving my Cucurella pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're a fool for picking him and you should feel bad.

        Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      that could've so easily been watkins, phew

      Open Controls
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It wasnt Watkins… yet.

        Open Controls
      2. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It'll come.

        Open Controls
    • The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I own Maguire & even owning him felt much safer than this

      Open Controls
    • Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cucurella getting ripped

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Whoever would have thought. He is one of the worst Chelsea agers I've seen at 1v1 defending

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Villa left out a rake in the tunnel. He's still feeling the after effects.

        Open Controls
    • Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll negotiate down to 3-1 Chelsea, Palmer hattrick all assisted by Jackson and a Petro penalty save please... thanks.

      Open Controls
    • TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I can see a Sanchez return imminent.

      Open Controls
    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Fellow Petrovic owners... Feel free to comment 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Really, what did we expect? Clean sheets?

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        1*2 is better than 1

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.