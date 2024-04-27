68
  1. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Young starts -_-... pen to Brentford and goal for Toney confirmed. No Branthwaite CS

    
    1. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      As long as Reguilon assists

      
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Congrats, tou jinxed it

      
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Enjoy your weekend guys

    Newcastle attack full on again

    (At home)

    Double defence brave but could pay off at Burnley

    
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gordon captain pays off AC

      
  3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Tony very keen to make the trip, he heard that there's some new Slots in Liverpool

    
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney

      
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have some saucier Slot puns queued up for next season...if the mods will only be more lenient

      
  4. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Isak only 34% owned?! What the, time to celebrate more!

    
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sssshhh.. don't remind people to buy him.

      
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon only 18%. Nowt as queer as folk

      
  5. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bruno 3 bonus in a blank?

    
    1. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      That’s the sort of rubbish I’d make up in a joke

      
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        That’s incredible but can happen

        
      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        i'm sure u checked why he's on 3 bonus, right?

        
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Created 4 big chances and had 9 key passes. 3 bonus points seems a fair reward.

      
  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Wow! Salah clashes with Klopp. Any idea what that’s about?

    
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Salah whining about playing time I imagine

      
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Hearing Klopp stole the cookies Salah had been saving away during his Ramadan.

      
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I imagine he turned down a massive Saudi payday to stay at LFC. Pool's demise and getting dropped, knocking zeros off his summer deal.

      
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah is as finished in Liverpool as Klopp

      
  7. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Antony has scored his first Premier League goal since 16th April 2023...

    So consistent he is. Scores a goal every April

    
  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why no Richarlison?

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Cause he doesn't play for Everton or Brentford.

      
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Going Havertz over Gordon is not off to a great start. But I bought him for the next 2 so let's see. Gotta find some differentials somewhere.

    
  10. fusen
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    The luck involved for freehitters last week where Eze and Mateta get big scores, then the following week when FH teams revert to not having them, Eze is injured and out of squad and Mateta blanks after 7 goals in the last 7 games.

    Gotta love this game

    
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      And revert to the crap teams they had before with less ability to change. Get out of your own misery

      
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      No luck, just skill

      
    3. MrZ
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      The beauty of free hit

      
    4. el polako
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Luck plays a huge part in this game, granted.

      However you need to try to out yourself in a position to be lucky, and last weeks free hitters did just that by for example avoiding the temptation to FH in GW29.

      
      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        just now

        *put yourself

        
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      The tears of FH29 are extra salty.

      
  11. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Damn, forgot to activate my Wild Card, or rather I thought I had ... on a -48 hit 🙁

    
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Unlucky, mate!

      
    2. Josh.E
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      feel similar, didn't FH last week as I slept through deadline, dropped from 100k to 400k, brutal

      
    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Oooofft

      
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      1 down, 10 million to go

      
  12. Elijah's Wood
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    What was the reason for Schar getting subbed at half time?

    
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      injured

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Some sort of injury, but also was having a torrid game

      
  13. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    What rank do we think separates the skill with unlucky? I think if you're below 100k you have really been unlucky you're just not that good at the game

    
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      PSA, some people play for rank and not to copy others in a boring @rse way to devote 7 months of the year

      
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        That should say play for fun

        
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Why is 100k a cut off criteria?

      
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Saka Rice is ranked 99k

        
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm currently at about 550k but I play my own game - I have many reasonable finishes but going against the norm this season has been brutal - however, I still consider myself a good and probably more important a happy manager

      
    4. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Finished 10k last year. Currently 600k.

      Where do I belong? Lol

      
    5. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hard to quantify. I play against colleagues on whom can win most months. So we take unnecessary risks and hits to hit that target instead. So I could argue that overall rank don't quantify for our abilities

      
      1. Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Btw. Even playing like this I rank 2nd in my league at 150k overall. I once played overall instead and ended 35k that year

        
    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I consider it a bad year if I finish outside the top million. At 850k currently

      
    7. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      one off seasons happen as the unfortunate outcomes add up and more risks are taken during that season going against the template which more often than not backfires nowadays because the template is so strong

      if you really care best to judge someone's skill over their finishes across 5-10 seasons

      
  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    that Muniz bps total so disappointing, oh well. back in the goals at least

    
  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Regi looking for a red

    
  16. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sold Reguilon on WC and double EVE def on bench, painful watch so far I’m turning the TV off

    
    1. Tango74
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why , ever in have 4th best defence and home !!

      Should of waited for bb37

      
  17. el polako
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Tarkowski with Nunez-esque finish.

    
  18. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    HT yawn

    
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good.. let it end like this or with a 1-0 victory to Everton(Branthwaite goal)

      
  19. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    They really should get rid of the captaincy. It's no fun wanting your own player to blank because you didn't captain them.

    
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Get rid of captaincy.
      Price players at the beginning of the season to 0.1m not 0.5m.

      Lucky captaincy can cover and make up for poor selection of players in the same way as unlucky captaincy can undo a good performance from a team.

      Without captaincy every point would matter, game would be more fun in my opinion l.

      
    2. noissimbus
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      And wanting your captain to blank because the ML rival TC'd him.

      
    3. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leave the game as it is, it’s fun. Just the BPS system needs to reward more the best players in the game like Burn today who saved his team 2 goals

      
    4. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think there should be some kind of reward based on how much you bought a player for vs their current value.

      Like some kind of multiplier, that way you’re rewarded for jumping on them early, and have an advantage over those who buy later.

      
      1. BIG BAD BOY BRUNO
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Especially as someone who bought Palmer at 4.9 and have had him ever since lol

        
  20. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    best 4.3 or under def t bring in ? Tia

    1. Gusto if Bak from injury (dgw 36)
    2. R.lewis (dgw36)
    3. Tosin
    4. Brantwaithe
    5. Maguire (dgw 36)
    6. Livramento (dgw 36)
    7. Jorgensen

    
    1. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      4 or 5

      
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      5

      
  21. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    is there any DGW37 defender worth putting in if you need them in 36 and 38 as well? looks best just to put White in this GW

    

