Five matches down and we’re still waiting for our first clean sheet of Gameweek 35.

But Everton are going for their fourth consecutive shut-out on home soil in the first evening match against Brentford.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Everton make two changes from the Merseyside derby win, both enforced.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to recover from illness, while Vitalii Mykolenko is out with an ankle injury.

Youssef Chermiti and Ashley Young take their places.

Brentford’s two changes aren’t enforced, however.

The most noteworthy alteration is the return of Ivan Toney following a hip injury.

He starts his first match since Gameweek 31.

Christian Norgaard, a substitute on his comeback last weekend, is also recalled to the side.

The unlucky Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Chermiti.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.

