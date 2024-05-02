172
  1. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    'Mateta now faces Man United, whose expected goals conceded (xGC) ratio is ooor: only Sheffield United, Luton, Burnley and West Ham rank worse across the league'.

    New word, I wonder what it means.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Typo, was meant to be 'oo-er'

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        haha.

  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Burn Walker
    Palmer Foden Gordon Bruno
    Haaland Watkins Isak

    Petrovic Son Maguire Romero

    All ok to roll a transfer here?
    Captain Watkins or Isak?
    Bench Son or Gordon?

    1. mr messi
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'm currently benching Gordon. Away form isn't good.

    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Looks good.

      Would play Son over Gordon probably

      Captain Watkins over Isak IMO

    3. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play Son.

  3. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Walker?

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Gvardiol looks a better pick but that could be recency bias. Also slightly cheaper. Maybe go Walker if you don't need the money want to be different as they are both basically wingers

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have been impressed by Gvardiol's attacking threat when I've watched him. Walker has never really impressed me as an attacking outlet. He gets into the right positions but his final ball and his shooting aren't really his strong suits.

      Gvardiol guns for goal more and can shoot on both feet. He scored a goal from outside the box with his weak foot. The fact he even tried it made me think he's going to put himself in positions to score more often.

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    1FT, 4.0 ITB, BB37, thoughts?

    Raya / Petrovic
    Schar / Burn / Gusto / Van Hecke / Bradley
    KDB / Son / Saka / Palmer / Garnacho
    Haaland / Isak / Hojlund

    Going to be a -4 for two defenders, which two?
    Gvardiol (would block me out of Foden)
    White
    Dunk
    Dalot.

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Really not keen on Brighton or United defence due to the difficulty of their doubles. They'll almost certainly concede in both.

      I'd get White plus an Everton defender, and Foden over a City def.

      1. Bucket Man
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Agree with this.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd go Gvardiol. It's a risk sure, but it balances your BB much better by replacing your weakest players rather than shuffling around the attack.

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hugely different scout squads is very interesting.

    I like Neale going triple Palace. No goalkeeper consensus at all, very few KdB. Seems there are still plenty of opportunities out there. And yet this might be the strongest template attack we've seen all season.

    It feels like 75% of people have the same front 8 on WC35. And those not on WC35 are trying to move towards it. This is one of those weeks where no one wants to go against the grain and their strategy is locked in already.

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I brought in Havertz this week (no BB37)

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Im quite looking to this gw, arsenal midfielders seem to be a differential against WC35ers

  6. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Sky say that all four of today's press conferences are scheduled for 1.30pm BST: Nuno, Edwards, Kompany + ten Hag.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Thanks Neale, will be hoping to hear something positive on Shaw with a view to punting on Højlund on FH37

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Højlund, really? Why not go for someone with an xG greater than 0.01?

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          He's not getting supplied with the ball very much (or at all) at the minute, the last time Shaw was in the side it was quite different

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      The Virg-Meister-General had provide the troops with this info at 7:30am. No lie in here!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Proof > https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26588980

  7. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    6.6ITB . Sensible to roll the FT? with BB next week and 3 main issues.

    Garnacho to Bruno or Darwin to Watkins mighty tempting though

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Gusto*
    Son, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Garnacho
    Haaland, Isak
    Onana, Darwin*, Porro, Van Hecke*

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Roll.

  8. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bench choice and order looks OK?

    Petrovic
    Walker Burn Porro
    Bruno Gordon Saka Palmer Foden
    Isak Haaland

    Onana Jackson Dalot Van Hecke

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd play Jackson over Gordon. With Newcastle's away form, one attacker is enough.

  9. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who gets more points in gws 36 and 38?

    A. Gordon ( bur, bre) both away
    B. Kdb -4 ( wol, whu) both home

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

  10. Phil's Stamps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I'm on a WC and think Onana (save points) is a fair pick for one GK slot, but for the second I'm struggling to look past Raya, who I think gets at least two clean sheets over the next three.

    I think with the Ederson situation you can't choose either city keeper.

    Chelsea are a mess, I'm not confident of any clean sheets despite the ok fuxtures plus the Sanchez threat for Petrovic.

    Spurs are even worse at the back, and their best fixture is against Burnley who are in their best form of the season and will attack, so Vicario is out.

    The Raya pick feels super Conservative on a WC but perhaps the most sensible.

    Thoughts?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't pick Raya because the outfield options for Arsenal are stronger.

      Pick a doubler, go for save points I think is the line.

      You can get Arsenal defenders instead.

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've got White on my WC then BB and the template eight attackers. Will bring in Saka for Gordon in 38.

  11. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Just out of interest, do the scout picks ever end up matching the Bus Team player for player?

    Would be good to see that assessed over the season. You know. For fun

  12. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    This season has been so ridiculous in terms of injuries..Even a dullard fpl manager like me has taken a hit every other week just to field 11 starting players.

  13. salahlikeswings
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Start

    A - Mateta
    B - Gordon

    Thanks

    1. salahlikeswings
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Also start

      1 - Burn
      2 - Branthwaite

      Thanks

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Genuine coin toss between those two. Maybe Branthwaite?

    2. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Mateta

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

    4. Woutiraldi
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A2

  14. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    A'noon all. GTG? 1FT, 2.3 ITB

    Raya (Petro)
    Walker - Schar - Gabriel
    Son - Palmer - Foden (c) - Gordon
    Haaland - Jackson - Isak

    Subs - Bruno, Porro, Maguire

    Foden right as cap?

    Ta

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d be tempted to play Bruno over Gordon, but not much in it tbh

      Foden is ballsy given he missed last game, but great differential if you’re confident he starts

  15. fplerosion
      47 mins ago

      Could do with some definitive Ederson news one way or another. The easy option is to switch to Ortega but then i run the risk of getting Pep'd in GW37

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        will happen either way

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        I maintain that buying Ederson is a mistake and I would shift to another goalie and shift the 3rd City spot outfield.

        1. fplerosion
            11 mins ago

            I think i'll have to offload him for Walker/Gvardiol. Is Dubravka too much of a risk? (Pope return) - id really rather not go with Onana or Petrovic

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'd go Petrovic. If you want, you also have Pickford as a SGW option.

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          I think he is already in training again.

        3. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Follow the news, Ederson could be fine by gw37.

      3. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Diaz to Bruno doesn't seem worth it this week right? Diaz will start and haz a better fixture

      4. dansmith1985
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        G2G?

        Pickford
        Gabriel Burn Walker
        Foden Gordon Bruno Palmer Son
        Isak Haaland

        Petrovic Jackson Maguire Porro

        1. Not again Shirley
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Son to Arsenal midfielder maybe.

      5. Timbo123
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Already have halland and kdb.

        Should I bring in foden for a city attacking treble up?

        Or go for someone else like Gordon/bruno/saka

        1. mrelpea
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That’s probably enough for this gameweek, but could be nice for DGW

      6. mrelpea
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Afternoon all,

        Who scored more in GW36:

        A) Mateta + 4 points
        B) Isak

        Thanks!

      7. Fred the Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Current team - save transfer or consider getting Gvardiol for lascelles?

        Onana Petro
        Porto Gab Gusto Munoz Lascelles
        Foden Palmer Garnacho Gordon Son
        Haaland Isak Muniz

      8. Fat Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not much coverage on those FH37 anywhere.

        Which 2 from the below for gameweeks 36/38 only (assuming 3 Arsenal already):
        Watkins
        Mbuemo
        Wood
        Muniz
        Reguillon
        Other?

