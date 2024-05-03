We finish our Gameweek 35 Scout Notes by summarising the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Thursday’s meeting between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article come from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

FPL NOTES

JACKSON GOAL

Whether with a Wildcard chip or not, over 586,000 managers bought Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m) for this Double Gameweek. A goal at Aston Villa was disallowed for offside and it was set to be another frustrating day of missed chances once his fourth-minute shot was cleared off the line.

However, just when owners were starting to get nervy about his line-up security for Double Gameweek 37, the Senegalese forward expertly looped a headed rebound into the net after Cole Palmer’s (£6.2m) free-kick hit the crossbar.

Chelsea announced in midweek that Christopher Nkunku (£7.2m) has resumed training, with Sunday’s clash against West Ham United pencilled in for his comeback. A goalless Jackson may have suddenly become a minutes risk, considering only two players have spurned more big chances (22) over this campaign.

So owners will be relieved that he got on the scoresheet here. It’s not quite the hat-trick achieved in November’s reverse meeting but it’ll do.

CAPTAIN PALMER: TRY AGAIN?

Managers inside the top 100k overwhelmingly chose Palmer for captaincy, based on fixture quantity and some electrifying form. Heading into Double Gameweek 35, he’d produced 10 goals and 79 points in his previous five outings.

Yet he blanked at Villa and blazed over the follow-up shot to Jackson’s early miss. But there was no need to worry – a magical free-kick made amends, bagging Palmer an assist.

Another late set piece almost snuck under the woodwork, meaning he ended with five attempts and 1.28 expected goals (xG). Although a final Gameweek score of eight will disappoint owners, it continues his streak of home attacking returns. In nine consecutive Stamford Bridge starts, he’s delivered at least one goal contribution.

That’s why Rate My Team has Palmer very close to Erling Haaland (£14.1m) as Gameweek 36’s best armband option. He’ll be hosting West Ham – a side without a clean sheet in 15 matches, ranked third-worst for conceding big chances (101) and shots on target (214).

PETROVIC CLEAN SHEET

Meanwhile, the recent popularity of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) was rewarded with a surprise clean sheet – Chelsea’s fourth in 27 games but their second home shut-out in a row.

Furthering the widespread joy is one save point and two bonuses, taking the Serbian up to 11 for this round of fixtures. A late flurry of Spurs chances could’ve brought a consolation and they ended with an xG of 1.54 but, for a while, the only real threat came when Cristian Romero (£5.1m) headed a Pedro Porro (£5.8m) free-kick wide.

The latter was never likely to keep a clean sheet on this occasion but he did create two chances. A low two points in this double, though.

As for the other notable defensive names, Trevoh Chalobah (£4.3m) headed the opener past Guglielmo Vicario (£5.3m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) picked up a yellow card. Malo Gusto (£4.3m) was still absent with a knee injury.

MADDISON BENCHED – IS SON NEXT?

A third successive Spurs defeat means they’re close to losing the chase for Champions League football. Of the five alterations made by Ange Postecoglou, the most notable was his benching of James Maddison (£7.8m) – bought by some as a differential for their six matches in four Gameweeks.

“It’s about freshening up the team tonight. We’ve got some guys who didn’t play at the weekend. Pape Sarr and [Bissouma], who I think will help us in midfield. So Madders doesn’t start but it doesn’t mean he can’t have an impact on the game.” – Ange Postecoglou

Richarlison (£6.8m) started instead but his quiet appearance ended in the 63rd minute, with Maddison coming on. Postecoglou was visibly livid at various points throughout the contest, so some big changes may come in these final weeks.

Would it be silly to suggest that Son Heung-min (£9.9m) might be at risk? Gameweek 35’s most-bought player was anonymous, creating two chances but failing to record any shots. It means that the non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) tally of his last five outings totals an abysmal 0.52.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, FPL managers with a tough squad depth dilemma may be tempted to sideline the off-form Son at Anfield.



