  TorresMagic™
    
    
    
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW35 (13 teams)

    Safety score = 82
    Top score = 87

    8 teams eliminated, 5 teams through to the LMS Semi-Final.
    Congrats to the final 5!
    Last or equal last next GW goes out.

    LMS scoreboard below

    https://prnt.sc/G4DFpacDSjJe

    
  Klopp's Kids
    
    3 hours ago

    What to do? 0FT, 2.3M ITB

    Flekken
    White | Burn | Gvardiol
    Son | B. Fernandes (!) | Palmer (C) | Foden
    Haaland (v) | Jackson | Isak

    Onana, Gusto, Maddison, Romero

    a) Leave it
    b) Gusto>Gabriel (-4) and have Burn my first sub in case Bruno does not play
    c) Maddison>Saka (-4) and bench Bruno

    
    Crunchie
      
      
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      C just in case Gusto make it GW 37

      
      Klopp's Kids
        
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        cheers! even if Gusto plays one, worth keeping then a -4
        owning Maddison has been painful

        
    The Knights Template
      
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Do nothing

      
  Crunchie
    
    
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Seriously think of dropping Son when Arsenal and Man City are 2 of the next 3 and go back to Saka or Havertz and drop Bruno/Gordon

    Raya (Petrovic)
    Gabriel Burn Walker (Maguire Porto)
    Bruno Gordon Palmer Foden (Son)
    Haaland Watkins Isak

    Will move to Chelsea forward I expect Jackson GW37

    
    Letsgo!
      
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Pickford
      Walker white maguire
      Foden havertz bruno palmer son
      Isak haaland

      Subs petro muniz schar porro

      Will u stick to this and having 2 ft going to gw37
      I might start muniz over bruno

      
  The Big Fella
    
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Captain Haaland or Havertz?

    
    Letsgo!
      
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I am on havertz. But i know everyone in the world is going haaaaland

      
      Messiah Hazard
        
        
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I am going with Isak

        
        Letsgo!
          
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I see newcastle to struggle with burnley.

          
          Messiah Hazard
            
            
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            6th in my ML and 66 points from lead. Want a differential captain. Hoping Isak pushes me above the Haaland captainers.

            
            Letsgo!
              
              2 hours ago

              Then i rather u go havertz or white. Because everyone will be on haaland

              
    lugs
      
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I don't see any reason to go against Haaland this week tbh

      
      Letsgo!
        
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Manc always struggle against wolves

        
  bso
    
    
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any news on Schar injury? Likely to start?

    
    Messiah Hazard
      
      
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Same question

      
    Freshy
      
      
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      https://www.3addedminutes.com/sport/football/newcastle-united/trippier-pope-schar-newcastle-united-injury-latest-return-dates-ahead-burnley-clash-4611357

      Tripps might be worth a flyer
      Burn seems safest

      
      bso
        
        
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Don’t have much hope with Schar. Could bench and bring on Maguire.

        
  Botman and Robben
    
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    1FT 0ITB

    Which one?
    A. Porro -> Gabriel
    B. Roll FT

    Petrovic Dalot
    Walker Burn
    Bruno Saka Palmer Foden
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Onana Gordon Porro Van Hecke

    
    The Yorkshire Pirlo
      
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I’d do A and bench Dalot

      
    bso
      
      
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A Batman
      I am probably going to bring in Havertz for Son. Spurs as dismal. Good move?

      
  The Yorkshire Pirlo
    
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    5th in ML and 40 points behind. Most have Haaland so will most likely cap, most have BB remaining too (I don’t)

    Pickford
    Maguire Burn Gabriel
    KDB Foden Bruno Son Palmer
    Isak Jackson

    Turner Schar* Semenyo* van de Ven

    A) ignore Haaland and cap elsewhere
    B) bring Haaland in and cap elsewhere

    
  Jack Frost
    
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    If two people have identical scores on the FPL list, how is the order arrived at-- tie breakers? Is it goals scored or something like that? Then on the overall list I see some players might just share the same spot, like three players at number 43 overall.... so the tiebreakers must be just a few.

    
    Manani
      
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      least transfer I think, not sure what is it after that

      
      Jack Frost
        
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks Manani, you're correct. I should have looked it up. Good luck.

        
    Jack Frost
      
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Should have looked it up... The FPL rules state: "In the event of a tie between teams, the team who has made the least amount of transfers will be positioned higher.

      "Any transfers made using a Wildcard or Free Hit will not count towards total transfers made."
      Shared glory

      But what if the managers have made the same number of transfers? Who will be top then?

      Managers with the same number of points and transfers made will be tied at the top.

      One manager will appear above another in the table but both, or more, will be ranked first.

      In the event of there being a Fantasy Premier League prize at stake, that prize will go to the manager who was first to register their team with the lower entry ID."

      
    The Knights Template
      
      4 mins ago

      Each is provided with a steed, shield and jousting stick!

      
  Manani
    
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    who would you bench from this front 8?
    also would you bring in Havertz for one of them?

    Son Bruno Gordon Palmer Foden
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    
    The Yorkshire Pirlo
      
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Son. Considering Son > Havertz

      
    Freshy
      
      
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bruno to KDB for me

      
  Freshy
    
    
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Give up on Gusto being available GW37?

    
    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Only if you have 2 worse defenders.

      
      Freshy
        
        
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Suppose I should ship a Palace defender
        Gabriel-Mitchell-Munoz-Gusto-VanHecke

        
  FantasyClub
    
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Late to the party.
    Seriously SHU could be scored vs CHE.
    So tempted to get rid of Son my only Spurs asset.

    
  C0YS
    
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Petrovic
    Walker Branthwaite Maguire
    Foden Bruno Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Vicario Son Burn Porro

    
    C0YS
      
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Have 1ft in hand

      
    Waynoo
      
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep

      
  SpaceCadet
    
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Best option here folks? FH in gw 37.

    A. Darwin > haaland
    B. Darwin Gordon > Haaland kdb -4
    C. Darwin myko > Haaland Walker -4

    Pickford
    Vvd gabriel white
    Son havertz foden palmer gordon
    Darwin mateta

    Hendo solanke zabarnyi myko

    
  Bruno Commando
    
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    1) Bruno - injury doubt
    2) Gordon - not great in away games
    3) Jackson
    4) Dalot

    
  Price Changes

rainy
    
    
    
    
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Price changes 3rd May

    Rises: White (6.1)

    Falls: Solanke (7.2), Janelt (5.2)

    
    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      
    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      
      
      34 mins ago

      Another cheers for you, Rainy!

      
    Mozumbus
      
      4 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      
  WibblesTeam
    
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Walker Burn
    Palmer Foden Son Bruno
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Onana - Gordon Porro Romero

    Is this wildcard team G2G? Planning White to Dalot for BB37 if no injuries.

    Walker or Gvardiol?
    Start Son or Gordon?

    
    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      30 mins ago

      Do you need 2 Spurs defenders?

      
      WibblesTeam
        
        22 mins ago

        I was going for Vicario Gusto until the injury but now I have Petrovic Romero

        
        TorresMagic™
          
          
          
          18 mins ago

          There have to be better options, even against Burnley and Sheffield Utd, are you expecting clean sheets?

          
          WibblesTeam
            
            16 mins ago

            Hoping for a clean sheet possibly vs Burnley plus City never score at that stadium, also attacking returns. And I'll be FH38

            
          WibblesTeam
            
            16 mins ago

            Would you pick Walker or Gvardiol and start Son or Gordon?

            
            TorresMagic™
              
              
              
              13 mins ago

              Walker is probably safer if that helps, maybe Son, didn't watch game last night.

              
              WibblesTeam
                
                11 mins ago

                Thanks. Finally, if Schar is fit, Schar & Gabriel or Burn & White?

                
                TorresMagic™
                  
                  
                  
                  5 mins ago

                  1st

                  
  FusionFC
    
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A) Petrovic (WHU)
    B) Pickford (lut)

    1) Dalot (cry)
    2) Brathwaite (lut)

    Only chasing overall rank at this point.

    
  Philosopher's Stones
    
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Lose one for Foden

    A: Salah
    B: Son

    *FH37

    
    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mainly about GW36 and GW38. They play each other in 36 so work from there.

      
  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Salah issue best move pls
    1 start Salah, time isk gametime
    2 -4 Salah kdb or other ( already took a -4 this gw)

    
    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      
      27 mins ago

      1* typo- risk gametime

      
    FantasyClub
      
      3 mins ago

      2

      
  Philosopher's Stones
    
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Start one

    A: Dubravka
    B: Pickford (have Brathwaite starting)

    
    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      
  FantasyClub
    
    54 mins ago

    A) G2G?
    B) Or worth taking a -4 hit for a city MID or DEF…?

    Dubravka
    White/Branthwaite/TAA
    Palmer(C)/Havertz/Garnacho/Son
    Haaland/Isak/Mateta

    Onana-Gordon/Munoz/RAN. 6.9itb

    
    FantasyClub
      
      1 min ago

      Also not sure if I should play Gordon over Nacho.
      Sons pissed me off too along with the whole Spurs team.

      
  fish&chips
    
    
    52 mins ago

    Anyone holding on to salah? Chance he is benched again?

    
    FantasyClub
      
      25 mins ago

      He’s a bin bro. Yeah sure he could do something but logic says get rid now

      
    Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      
      4 mins ago

      Same boat here. R u playing him.or taking -4 for kdb or other?

      
      fish&chips
        
        
        just now

        I think if we get some info he is going to start I will definitely play him. But if there is still uncertainty I'll probably move him to foden or KDB. Either way he'll be gone next week but I do like his fixture this week if he plays and he'll be a nice differential

        
  FantasyClub
    
    43 mins ago

    Bad memories last time ARS vs BOU. Saka was feeling very generous 🙁

    
  Mozumbus
    
    10 mins ago

    A. Bruno > Havertz
    B. Keep Bruno, play Son (roll FT)

    
  swervinho
    
    10 mins ago

    Start Mateta(MUN) or Gordon(bur)?

    Open Controls

