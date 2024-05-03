265
265 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Son to Saka
    B) Bruno to Havertz
    C) Schär to Burn

    If C, Jackson will come in for Bruno if out.

    No BB, so will bring SON/Bruno back for DGW 37 if I do A or B.

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Is Bruno fit to start ? If no then B… Otherwise C

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Cheers! We'll probably not get any more info regarding Bruno?

      Open Controls
  2. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Have Foden and Haaland… Which third city player?

    A) KDB
    B) Walker/Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Gvardiol for me - mostly because there are great midfield options and hardly any good defenders.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Would go KDB if for free

      Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How do these moves look?

    36 - MacAllister & Gusto -> Foden/KDB & Gvardiol (-4)
    37 - Saka, Havertz, Muniz -> Bruno, Gordon, Jackson (-8)

    Would give a somewhat underwhelming BB of:

    Areola (LUT), Jackson (nfo, bri), Munoz (wol), Richards (wol)

    Not sure I fancy any DGW/SGW defenders/keepers in for a hit?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Walker?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gva

      Open Controls
  5. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Screw it. It's just a game. I'm looking at this WC, waiting for pressers and let's and see if I hold. Place your bets.

    Onana
    Gvardiol Ake Walker
    Son Fernandes Gordon Palmer Havertz
    Isak Jackson

    Verbruggen | Cucurella, Wilson, Dalot

    5.4 ITB
    GW37: BB + Havertz > Richarlison

    Open Controls
  6. AdamJ91
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best Ederson replacement ahead of GW37 BB? Thinking Pickford even with a SGW and allows me funds to upgrade Van Hecke.

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Ederson is fine..
      Will be fit

      Open Controls
  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Bench Garnacho or Hojlund?

    Open Controls
  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Son to Saka for one week and then bring Son back for gw37?
    (or could even keep Saka for 37 and beyond).

    Mids are:
    Son - Foden - Gordon- Bruno - Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Considering it, also Bruno to Havertz if we get info that Bruno is out.

      Open Controls
  9. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who will ppaly twice next week? KDB or Gvardiol?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Gvardiol - enough decent other mids, less so for defenders

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Both but kdb might just get like 120-150 mins for the double

      Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Muniz (bre)
    B) Gordon (bur)
    C) Jackson (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  11. Ratatouille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Would you swap Díaz for KDB this gameweek or wait till next gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If for free I would do it

      Open Controls
  12. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Hi All - Current team below - save FT or consider getting Gvardiol for lascelles (or some other transfer)? Only BB left (GW 37)

    Onana Petro
    Porro Gab Gusto Munoz Lascelles
    Foden Palmer Garnacho Gordon Son
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    ITB: 9.2

    Open Controls
  13. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Garnacho ➡️ KDB-4 (C) bench Gordon?

    Open Controls
  14. 50pipsDaily
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play Jackson or Gordon?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.