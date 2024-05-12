Our Gameweek 37 Scout Notes continue with two more of Saturday’s matches.

Here, we look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace and Everton v Sheffield United.

OUTSTANDING OLISE

Crystal Palace’s late-season surge under Oliver Glasner continued at Molineux, with goals from Michael Olise (£5.6m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.0m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.0m).

The Austrian is giving his attacking players the freedom to express themselves in the final third and reaping the rewards, having won five of their last six Premier League games.

In that period, they are third for goals scored (16) and joint-top for goals conceded (four).

In fact, since Glasner’s first match in charge back in February, only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have won more points.

In another dominant win, Olise was excellent, following up Monday’s 16-point haul with another goal and assist. He’s been directly involved in 15 goals in just 13 Premier League starts and a handful of substitute appearances this season.

“Imagine if he played all 37 games! Then he would have scored 20-25 goals if he was playing like this. He’s a crazy player and we’re lucky to have him, and hopefully he will score again next weekend.” – Joachim Andersen on Michael Olise

“I think everybody knows he’s a good player. He’s fit now, I also think we found a very good position for him and he has a lot of individual qualities. He is a brilliant player, a great guy, but he also benefits from other players.” – Oliver Glasner on Michael Olise

The contribution of Mateta shouldn’t be overlooked, either. The Frenchman is in the form of his life, with his goal in the 3-1 win at Wolves taking his tally to 10 in 12 under Glasner.

Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) continues to catch the eye, too.

The wing-back was a constant menace bombing up and down the right flank on Saturday and came close to scoring his first Palace goal, when a loose ball broke to the Colombian inside the box.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi (£4.2m) continued to build up his minutes ahead of EURO 2024, coming off the bench for the second time this week.

“They have a lot of qualities [Olise and Eze]. They are great players and can score goals. The first goal is Munoz running, giving Olise the chance to run inside and score the goal. The second goal is when Clyne makes the sprint in behind. They have the quality but every goal has the guys who create the chances.” – Oliver Glasner

The latest loss for Wolves was certainly one to forget.

Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) netted his 12th Premier League goal of the season, but there was little else to cheer ahead of next week’s daunting trip to Anfield.

Jose Sa (£5.0m) should at least be back for that one, having pulled out of the starting XI just before kick-off on Saturday through illness, but Wolves’ form is a concern, with just one win in nine.

Over the last six, they are 17th for shots in the box conceded.

“There’s a lot of reasons for the drop off. It’s the smallest squad in the league and young. “Pedro Neto has been injured. We haven’t been able to name our front three together.” – Gary O’Neil

SOLID EVERTON

Everton earned a well-deserved 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

It wasn’t a classic, but Sean Dyche’s side got the job done thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s (£5.5m) first-half header, his first goal since Gameweek 16.

The Malian could have added another, too, but sent a looping effort wide of the post on the stroke of half-time.

Both chances were created by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), who looked on it leading the line.

“Very pleased, very pleased. Dom has worked very hard again today, finds an assist and Doucoure is on the spot. Some nice moments in the pockets but we couldn’t find that next chance for another goal. Overall, I am pleased with the win and us showing that winning mentality.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

However, for Fantasy managers, Saturday’s win was all about the Everton clean sheet, with Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.5m) widely owned in the top 100k, with 15.1%/29.7% ownership respectively.

It’s now five consecutive home victories without conceding a goal for the Toffees, a run which has seen them keep clean sheets against Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Pickford continues to excel in goal, delivering 10 bonus points across that five-game winning streak, while James Tarkowski (£4.6m) was another stand-out performer at the back on Saturday, with several crucial clearances and blocks.

Only Arsenal (18) have totalled more shutouts than Everton (13) over the season, with the pair set to face off at the Emirates on the final day.

“It gives you a start, doesn’t it? It gives us that cutting edge and the lads know that if we work as a team, we’re going to get that opportunity. We’re not going to keep a clean sheet every game but we’ve kept them in the last five at home. It’s been an amazing feeling but it’s just about winning football matches. Winning football matches is all I care about. The clean sheets gives us that ability to allow the forward players to express themselves. We work hard as a unit to defend and, when called on, I’ll make the saves so it’s really pleasing.” – Jordan Pickford

Sheffield United battled bravely at Goodison Park but lacked quality in front of goal, managing just one attempt on target.

They also broke the Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a single season (101).

Chris Wilder’s side have allowed 2.73 goals per game this term and end their miserable campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 38.



