  1. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any news on Rainer?I haven't seen him for a while.

  2. 2999 - Lady of Legend
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Halfway.

    70 points, 15 to go.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      congrats

  3. jimmyharte
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    That performance from Garnacho was absolutely terrible. I don't even own him but jesus he is poor

    1. Waynoo
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      As an owner I'm worried he'll be dropped after that

  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hendo, Saka, Gabriel, Saliba on bb for 21 points then

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Great score for single game week players

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      I will take my Hendo Olise White Gabriel bench

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Show off!

        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          You started it lol

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            😆

            1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              That said the actual players showing on my bench have a total of 5

              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 7 Years
                just now

                There it is. Ha! On 76 with 15 to go which is 3 less than top 10k and eleite managers...

    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      On 18 so far Petrovic Mateta Branthwaite Richards!

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Started 3 of them. Don't own Richards. Well done

    4. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Solid, I'm on 17 with one more Onana game, so probably 17

  5. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Owned Saliba and Saka all the way from GW1. Never owned a player all season, let alone two

    Season keepers

    1. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I sold Saka to fund my bench boost. Son is my only first draft player left now!

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Didn’t start with Son but bought him in GW4 for his hattrick against Burnley

    2. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka I went without for one week on WC before buying back.

  6. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    So Raya was close to bonus until that YC! Damn!

  7. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Eze on my bench with C Wilson and Bruno in the XI. Expecting a 1 pointer from both next match

  8. putana
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    bench boost done. pickford, saka, gabriel, white. 22 a solid score considering no doubles

  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Garnacho’s performance was very underwhelming today. A bit like when you order soup and it comes out cold! Until he shows a consistent end product, I shall call him gazpacho!

  10. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I've just realised Salah's ownership is 3.9%... I can't believe it! Last GW he propelled me into the top10k, this GW he's going to propell me to the sky!!!!

    The greatest FPL asset of all time sitting at 3.9%. Wow. Thank you.

  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who else is celebrating a double Arsenal clean?

  12. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    On 68 from 12 DGW’ers but not owning Gvardiol has really killed the end of my seasons

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    For someone who saved a FH for 38, I was hoping that the title would be done and (city) players rested in the final week.

    I assume that because the title goes to the last game now, that won't happen.

    How do I claw back a 40 point deficit? Not possible, is it?

