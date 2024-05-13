28
  1. Orion
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Salah TC GW38? I am chasing around 30 points, probably… Depends what he’ll do tonight

    1. S6 Owl
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      If he shows well tonight, definitely.

      Will be a big differential.

      I’m 30 pts behind too and considering KDB to Salah (C)

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Him or Haaland

    3. AllThePies
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Nah, save it

      1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Lol have 2 next season instead, like it

        1. AllThePies
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          And gaming? Gotta save those ultimate healing and upgrade items too, you just never know.

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      What exactly have you been saving the chip for?

    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      TC on whichever of Arsenal/City need to get the greater GD catch up.

  2. subhojit123
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    1. Ederson, Son -> ortega, Salah for -4
    2. Gordon -> luis diaz

    Which one to go for?

    1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      No other way to downgrade someone else to get Salah?

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Why do you need a rusty Salah?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Probably his last game, I'm buying as well.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          I see.. Selling Son for him sounds risky though. Sheff U having conceded 101 goals. Must be some sort of record.

  3. WibblesTeam
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who's likely to start in goal vs United?

  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Is the Salah love purely down to the fact it's Klopp's last game? They can't catch City or Arsenal and can't be caught by Villa so they having nothing to play for except as a "Klopp Testimonial"

    I prefer to bring in Saka and Havertz if fit, they got to make sure City don't clsoe down teh GD too much (dependent on tomorrow nights match obviously)

    1. BoroLewis
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        The fact Wolves are up there with the worst defences in the league right now, Everton are very good, and yeah, Klopp's last game, be a goal fest

      • Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Unless Spurs get a result tomorrow, the excitement at the Emirates will last as long as it takes for City to score. It’ll be a 90 min party at Anfield.

    2. BoroLewis
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        One week punt in 38, Olise, Mateta or Gakpo? Selling Gordon or Isak

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Olise

        2. Sgt. Schultz
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Gordon >> Olise

      • sankalparora07
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          Gordon to Havertz or Walker to Gabriel?

          Seriously confused on whether to go for double ARS defence or double ARS attack.....I think ARS performance in the last match will determine my position in the mini league as my main rival doesn't have any ARS assets at the moment while I already have Saka and White....he has double City defence though

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Arsenal will win, but Everton has one of the best defenses in the league. However they don’t score a lot of goals. I’m happy to play White and Gabriel.

            1. Men in green tights
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Incoming Branthwaite goal

            2. sankalparora07
                4 hours, 26 mins ago

                Cheers, that's my thinking as well.... my mate has double City defense though..if I sell Walker, I won't have any city cover....he will win if city gets a CS and I will win if ARS gets a CS

          2. RoyaleBlue
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            Salah hattrick tonight please 🙂

            1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Would certainly put a cat amongst the pigeons!

          3. The Hunt
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            This is probably a well known fact to everyone but me but Olise is 10ppg from his last 10 starts. That's stunning.

            1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Crazy he’s only 5.6-7, wonder how much next season

