Rounding off the weekend Scout Notes, we cover the matches at Bournemouth and West Ham United.

BOWEN UNLUCKY

West Ham were poor in the first half but improved significantly after the break, which led to a 3-1 win over Luton Town.

James Ward-Prowse (£5.7m) drove home the equaliser, before Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) and George Earthy (£4.5m), on as a substitute, ensured the Hammers claimed victory in David Moyes’ final home game.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) was once again in the thick of things, racking up seven goal attempts and three key passes at the London Stadium. No player is ‘underachieving’ more on the expected goal involvement (xGI) front in Gameweek 37 so far (a delta of -1.57).

Over his last six matches, Bowen is joint-sixth among every FPL midfielder for shots in the box:

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m) supplied the assist for Earthy’s goal and should have scored himself, hitting the post from 10 yards out when unmarked.

Swapped to the left side in the second half, he also created a ‘big chance’ for Michail Antonio (£5.7m).

West Ham travel to Manchester City on the final day, having conceded 10 goals in their past two away trips.

The club are expected to announce Julen Lopetegui as Moyes’ replacement at the end of the season.

LUTON ON THE BRINK

Luton are all but relegated after Saturday’s loss at the London Stadium.

The result leaves them three points behind Nottingham Forest, with only one game left to play (FUL) and a significantly worse goal difference.

The Hatters have done themselves proud this season, however, and took the lead here thanks to Albert Sambi Lokonga’s (£4.9m) header. The cross arrived from a familiar source, Alfie Doughty (£4.3m).

It was Doughty’s tenth assist of the season for Luton and his first since Gameweek 28.

But Rob Edwards’ troops unravelled in the second half, not a huge surprise given that they’ve shipped 48 away goals over the season, more than any other top-flight side.

19 FOR SOLANKE

Dominic Solanke’s (£7.0m) excellent campaign under Andoni Iraola continued on Saturday.

A late strike on the south coast took him to 19 Premier League goals for the season, a total that only Erling Haaland (£14.2m), Cole Palmer (£6.3m) and Alexander Isak (£8.4m) can top.

In a statement display ahead of next month’s Euros, Solanke also had two goals ruled out.

“He is playing very well and he scored a great header. But it is not just about the finishing, it’s about everything else he gives to the team. I think he’s very complete and I think he will be there. He has been really consistent and proven he is a very good player. “He has been scoring goals consistently all season, it’s not that he’s on a good run or in a good moment. All the season he has been playing the same way, scoring goals and a lot of other things, with the ball and without the ball. I think he will be in the squad. I will be very happy for him, because he wants to go, he is pushing a lot to go. “He has started all the games, even with an ankle issue where he stopped sometimes in training. He wants to help us until the end, he is finishing in a good moment and I really think he is going to go.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke’s international hopes

Solanke’s equaliser was created by Marcos Senesi’s (£4.4m) cross. That’s five assists and nine attacking returns as a centre-back for Bournemouth this season, a remarkable record.

MBEUMO BRIGHT

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.8m) made it two goals and three assists in his last six matches on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored Brentford’s first and created the second for substitute Yoane Wissa (£5.7m), and continues to look the most threatening Bees attacker ahead of Gameweek 38.

“The boys have put in the effort and foundation in the last three matches. We didn’t have the cutting edge against Everton and Fulham, but we had it today.” – Thomas Frank

As for Ivan Toney (£7.7m), he racked up three shots but is out of form, extending his goalless run to 11 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins (£4.5m) was forced off late on, while neither Frank Onyeka (£4.9m) or Neal Maupay (£4.9m) were included in the matchday squad for the reasons outlined below.

“We need to assess him, I hope it’s nothing serious in any way. The doctors and the physio said that we should be cautious here. Fingers crossed it is nothing serious.” – Thomas Frank on Nathan Collins

“Frank picked up a minor injury in training yesterday. Maupay has gone to France because his wife was giving birth to their second child, so I hope everything went well.” – Thomas Frank on the absence of Frank Onyeka and Neal Maupay



