In Gameweek 38, Crystal Palace and Liverpool play host to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

But which of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets have the best chance of hauling?

Here, we identify the weaknesses Palace and Liverpool could try to exploit.

ASTON VILLA: LEFT FLANK

Lucas Digne (£4.6m) has started each of Aston Villa’s last seven Premier League games because of Alex Moreno’s (£4.9m) injury issues, largely performing well.

However, the 30-year-old looked massively off the pace against Liverpool on Monday night.

In a lacklustre display, he only completed 70% of his 40 attempted passes.

Beaten easily by Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) for two early chances, Digne was caught out countless times and looked shaky throughout.

Salah’s end product might have let him down, but the spaces were there.

And they normally are for Aston Villa’s opponents in recent times. Unai Emery’s troops have conceded six goals in their last three matches and, significantly, are third-worst for key passes conceded from their left flank over the last four.



