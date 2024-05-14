Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with the team news for Tuesday night’s meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

With all the pre-match talk over whether Spurs fans want to win or lose, knowing it could massively push rivals Arsenal towards the title, it’s worth noting that they’re a known weakness for Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost their four league trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are without a goal. They’ve scraped just two wins from their last nine league meetings with Spurs – although it should be known that they finally won here in January’s FA Cup clash.

Yet only victory tonight puts Man City in top spot as we approach Sunday’s 2023/24 climax. It’d be their eighth in a row. As for Spurs, three points here would put them a couple behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

All the visitors’ main FPL assets start. Kyle Walker (£5.5m) replaces Nathan Ake (£5.0m) in their sole change from Saturday’s win at Fulham. The latter is joined on the bench by Julian Alvarez (£6.4m) and a fully recovered Jack Grealish (£7.2m).

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou makes a trio of changes. The injured Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) makes way, as do demoted duo Dejan Kulusevski (£6.7m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m).

Entering the line-up is Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.1m) and Radu Dragusin (£4.2m). So this suggests that James Maddison (£7.8m) will be played out wide, with Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) on the left and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) central.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, van de Ven; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr; Maddison, Son, Johnson

Subs: Austin, Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hall, Lo Celso, Bryan, Kulusevski, Moore, Scarlett

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Lewis, Ake, Stones, Nunes, Grealish, Doku, Bobb, Alvarez



