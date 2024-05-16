148
148 Comments Post a Comment
  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Start Romero or Porro?

    n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Porro

  n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm on a fh and looking at a Palace double up vs a hungover villa

    A. Olise & eze
    B. Olise & mateta

    LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

    Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

    MightyGar
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Need some advice here. I've come back from being 118 pts behind in my ML going into GW31 to taking the lead this week by 14 pts.
    Garnacho > Son is my plan for this week since my rival has him and I've gone from chasing to trying to hold him off now (assuming he keeps him). Anything worth a -4 that's very likely to pay off?

    Asterisks are where our teams differ.
    ME:
    Petro (Pickford)
    Saliba | Gabriel* | Gvardiol* (RAN, Branthwaite)
    Saka | Foden* | Son | Palmer (Gordon)
    Haaland | Isak | Jackson

    HIM (not sure what trade he's making and I'm just guessing at his lineup):
    Leno (Areola)
    Saliba | Anderson* | Schar* (Branthwaite, Doughty)
    Saka | Havertz* | Son | Palmer (Gordon)
    Haaland | Isak | Jackson

    LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Isak to Gakpo?

      Saxe-Gotha
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        This has actually crossed my mind because I can see him going for a Liverpool asset since he supports them and it's a good fixture.

        Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          This has also crossed my mind BUT, I really do think there is a chance that at 45 min he gets subbed off for Darwin. It's Klopps last game and he'll want to leave on good terms with all players and that will mean playing the likes of Darwin and Jota

          Saxe-Gotha
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            True. It would be a gamble that I'm hesitant to take. Especially for a hit because that would mean I need 2 returns from him.

            Saxe-Gotha
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Very painful that I'm 0.1 off Gordon > Salah

  grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hey guys, so here's my current team:

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic

    Gabriel Doughty Porro

    Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho

    Isak Haaland (c)

    Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

    0.4 itb 1ft

    1. KDB and Wilson to Saka and Mateta for -4

    2. KDB and Reguilon to Saka and White for -4

    3. Kdb and Wilson to Salah and Mateta/Wood for -4

    4. KDB and Garnacho to Saka and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352

    5. Other

    thanks guys!

  jackruet
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    I am 10 points behind my ML leader.
    Worth doing
    isak+Gordon > olise + mateta (-4)?

    Yes or no

    Aster
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

  Aster
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Olise for :

    1) Saka
    2) Foden
    3) Kdb
    4) Gordon
    5) Do nothing

    coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon

  RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/16/the-winner-of-our-latest-ffs-members-cup-revealed/

