We bring you the key Fantasy talking points from the two matches that rounded off Double Gameweek 37 on Wednesday.

Manchester United edged Newcastle United by the odd goal in five, while Chelsea claimed a fourth straight win by defeating Brighton and Hove Albion.

GORDON INJURY?

Another electric performance from Anthony Gordon (£6.4m) was the main positive for Newcastle from their defeat at Old Trafford.

It was through him that most of the visitors’ positive play came. Gordon created five chances in all, with Alexander Isak (£8.4m) and Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) wasting the best of them. Another nearly moment arrived when Gordon flashed a cross-shot across Andre Onana‘s (£5.0m) goal that managed to find the narrow gap between the far post and an onrushing Miguel Almiron (£6.0m).

A close-range goal at least assured he wouldn’t leave Gameweek 37 empty-handed but six points from the evening ought to have been more.

There were decent shouts for a penalty, too, after Gordon hit the deck under pressure from Sofyan Amrabat (£5.0m).

Not only did the spot-kick award not come but Gordon was left playing through the pain barrier for the rest of the match.

He at least finished the game but was hobbling badly into the media zone after full-time.

“Really sore. I’m not too sure how good my ankle will be.” – Anthony Gordon

Eddie Howe didn’t give an update on Gordon after full-time.

The Newcastle boss did comment on Isak’s fitness, however. The Swede rose from his sickbed to last the full 90 minutes but was again a little subdued, dallying too long for that aforementioned big chance.

“When you have an illness, you’ll know it yourself, you don’t feel probably 100% for a few days. But I don’t think he’ll have any excuses on his performance. As I said, he trained yesterday and said he felt really good.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

LIVRAMENTO, WILSON + TRIPPIER LATEST

Isak’s positional rival/strike partner Callum Wilson (£7.8m) again missed out but is expected back for Gameweek 38.

Tino Livramento (£4.0m), also absent here, won’t feature on the final day, however.

Livramento’s unavailability forced Howe to turn to a clearly half-fit Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) for a first start since early March.

“That was dictated to by Tino’s injury. Tino picked up an injury on Saturday to his ankle. So, Kieran had to play when he’s had limited training time. “But like a number of players for us this season, he’s put himself forward for the group. I think he played well, but he was fatiguing in that moment, so we had to get him off. “Tino won’t make Sunday. We just now need to get him right for next season. Callum, we anticipate that he will be fit.” – Eddie Howe on why he started Kieran Trippier

Fabian Schar (£5.6m) was also deemed only fit enough for substitute duty.

Howe now has to decide whether to start some of the regulars who might not be 100% sharp against Brentford. Nick Pope (£5.3m), who watched Martin Dubravka (£4.3m) react too slowly for Man Utd’s third, might be one of them.

Another Mag to emerge from Gameweek 37 with credit was Lewis Hall (£4.2m), who has delivered two fine performances from left-back. He’s now a shoo-in to start on Sunday, fitness permitting.

Bruno bosses it

Two teams with half-fit defences who can’t defend served up a predictably high-scoring affair.

Amad Diallo (£4.4m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£4.4m) will get the headlines for their goals but bossing the midfield on his return from injury was Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m).

He, like Gordon, created five chances. And he, too, ought to have come away with more than five points.

Fernandes eventually got his assist reward when he teed up substitute Rasmus Hojlund (£7.1m), the man he replaced in the United starting XI. Erik ten Hag said that benching Hojlund was to keep him “fresh” for the important games to come but in truth, being dropped would have been entirely justified.

“He gives always his best and is an example, even with [his] injuries he is playing. “I am very pleased with his performances across the season. It is not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team. He keeps in a good level and, I would say even a high level, especially in the spring. He grew to a brilliant level.” – Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes and Scott McTominay (£4.5m) took their turns as the nominal frontman as Hojlund warmed the bench but now the Dane has his goal, you’d think he’ll be back in the starting XI.

HOW LONG JAMES WILL BE BANNED FOR

Reece James (£5.3m) did what Reece James does best in Gameweek 37: briefly flicker back onto the FPL radar before disappearing again.

It wasn’t injury this time but a straight red card for a petulant kick out, something that will see him sidelined for Chelsea’s next four domestic matches.

With James out of the picture, Malo Gusto‘s (£4.3m) Gameweek 38 game time prospects look rosier, if he’s fit. The Frenchman started this match, inverting into midfield like Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) on the other flank, and was often involved in Chelsea’s attacks.

Both full-backs provided assists, indeed. Cucurella crossed for the typically excellent Cole Palmer‘s (£6.3m) header, while Gusto’s cut-back was converted by substitute Christopher Nkunku (£7.2m). Gusto, who looked badly injured at the stroke of half-time before reappearing, was even subbed off before Brighton’s consolation, banking clean sheet and bonus points.

Gusto did seem to be hobbling a bit after full-time, so we’ll wait to hear what Mauricio Pochettino has to say in his pre-match press conference for Gameweek 38.

One player whom Chelsea will be without on the final weekend is a concussed Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m).

“No, he is not okay, we are checking. He was a little bit dizzy but we used the concussion substitution and the rule is seven days. He is not going to be available for the next game but I hope that it is nothing wrong.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Mykhailo Mudryk

Does that signal a potential start for Nkunku against Bournemouth? He was lively here after his first-half introduction, taking up Mudryk’s role on the left.

Pochettino did remind us of his lack of match sharpness after the game.

“He was suffering a lot with injuries from the beginning of the season. “He needs to now be consistent, consistent. He was so tired at the end and played only 60 minutes. I am so happy for him because he was suffering and now he scores goals and be involved with the team. “I am happy for him first and of course for the team because you are adding a player that is very important for us.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

DUNK BLOW

Brighton have their own issues after Lewis Dunk (£5.2m) failed to shake off a knee injury during Wednesday’s game. He was replaced at the interval.

“I hope for him it is not a big problem. I don’t know if he can be available for Sunday. “But more important for him is the possibility to be available for Europe. It’s a knee problem. It’s not a clear situation yet. He will have a scan tomorrow.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Lewis Dunk, via The Athletic

Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) came into the side to replace the similarly injured Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and caught the eye. He created a game-high four chances, with Joao Pedro (£5.2m) heading against the bar and Pascal Gross (£6.1m) prodding a sitter wide from two of them.

Man Utd’s defence are there for the taking on Sunday but Brighton aren’t exactly in a rich vein of goalscoring form. Danny Welbeck‘s (£5.7m) consolation here was only the Seagulls’ seventh goal in 12 matches.

Gross has blanked in nine successive fixtures. Simon Adingra (£5.0m), who hit the woodwork with one of four shots, is on a 12-match drought.



