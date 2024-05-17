It’s one-week punt time for every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager in Gameweek 38, not just our own Scout Squad.

In this feature, our resident writers – Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale – get the chance to nominate an 18-man longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

All four panelists explain their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is always only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad. This is Gameweek 38, of course, so there’s no medium-term planning anyhow.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 38

SAM MARC TOM F NEALE GK David Raya David Raya David Raya David Raya Djordje Petrovic Djordje Petrovic Stefan Ortega Djordje Petrovic Guglielmo Vicario Bernd Leno Matz Sels Matz Sels DEF Ben White Gabriel Magalhaes Josko Gvardiol Ben White Josko Gvardiol Trent Alexander-Arnold Ben White Gabriel Magalhaes Kieran Trippier Pedro Porro Trent Alexander-Arnold Josko Gvardiol Trent Alexander-Arnold Josko Gvardiol Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Daniel Munoz Ola Aina Marc Cucurella Lewis Hall MID Cole Palmer Son Heung-min Mohamed Salah Cole Palmer Phil Foden Phil Foden Son Heung-min Phil Foden Kai Havertz Kai Havertz Cole Palmer Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Cole Palmer Bukayo Saka Michael Olise Brennan Johnson Brennan Johnson Michael Olise Brennan Johnson FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Alexander Isak Nicolas Jackson Nicolas Jackson Jean-Philippe Mateta Jean-Philippe Mateta Alexander Isak Jean-Philippe Mateta Cody Gakpo Cody Gakpo Cody Gakpo Cody Gakpo Nicolas Jackson Rodrigo Muniz Jean-Philippe Mateta Rodrigo Muniz Joao Pedro

Most popular picks: David Raya, Josko Gvardiol, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Cody Gakpo (four), Djordje Petrovic, Ben White, Pedro Porro, Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden, Brennan Johnson, Nicolas Jackson (three)

SAM SAID…

In the words of Fabrizio Romano… “Here. We. Go!”

For one final time this season, it’s the Scout Squad. For me, Gameweek 38 is about picking players with something to fight for or a strong motivation. Obviously, Manchester City and Arsenal top that list, but Spurs, Newcastle and Chelsea still have to try and secure their European spots for next season, too. Finally, there are teams like Crystal Palace, where the rebuild under Oliver Glasner is going from strength to strength. They are in fantastic form ahead of their final home match of the season.

Gameweek 38 is about securing the best picks but also a couple of fun ones to help managers differentiate their teams and gain rank.

Starting in goal, David Raya. The Arsenal defensive double-up feels imperative now. They are so good defensively this season and with no room for Gabriel Magalhaes in my squad, the Golden Glove winner is the ideal accompanying pick with Ben White.

I have owned Djordje Petrovic since my Gameweek 30 Wildcard and he has been a solid option. He has made ten starts at home this season and in that time has kept five clean sheets. The Chelsea custodian has picked up five save points and as many bonus points in the process.

The final pick between the sticks is Guglielmo Vicario. As a Spurs fan, I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult this season would have been without the Italian in goal. He has made 111 saves, resulting in 24 save points, the latest one coming against Man City in Gameweek 37. Vicario also has one of the best opportunities for a clean sheet in Gameweek 38, with Spurs facing Sheffield United: the relegated Blades have scored just 35 goals this season, the fewest in the league.

It was a tough decision with the Arsenal defenders in terms of which one to go for. William Saliba and Gabriel have been my go-to’s this season but White’s two attacking returns in the last six Gameweeks have caught my attention. In that time, he has also had five attempts on goal and created 13 chances.

Alongside White, a hero of Gameweek 37 in Josko Gvardiol. His 27 points in the Double Gameweek just gone was only two points short of the record score for an FPL defender, set by Matty Cash in the 2021/22 season. Man City know that a win on Sunday will see them lift the Premier League title again and a clean sheet would almost ensure that.

Kieran Trippier was in my picks last week and he is back again this time. The Newcastle captain started against Manchester United in the second of Newcastle’s Double Gameweek 37 fixtures. Before his injury, Trippier had 10 assists in 25 runouts and was a bonus points magnet, picking up 20 of them across that period. Newcastle can secure European football on the final day of the campaign and they now face Brentford, who have conceded 101 attempts from set pieces this season.

Like Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold is there mostly for his attacking threat. Sunday will mark Jurgen Klopp’s final match in charge at Liverpool and it will be played out in front of the Anfield crowd. Wolves have struggled offensively and defensively in recent weeks, so we could be eyeing returns at both ends of the pitch.

The final slot in defence goes to Daniel Munoz. I really wish I had brought him into my FPL team for Gameweek 34. The Palace defender has two clean sheets and two assists in the last six matches and has also picked up a bonus point in that period. Palace are at home against a Villa side who know that they already have Champions League football and fourth place in the league secured.

Cole Palmer. There’s not much more to say about the Chelsea midfielder. Since his first start in Gameweek 7, his total of 234 points is 39 more than any other player. In that time, he has averaged 8.3 points per start. These stats are even more impressive when we look at his matches at Stamford Bridge: Palmer has returned 135 points in 13 fixtures at home this season. In front of his own fans, he has averaged 11.2 points per start. Like Erling Haaland, he’s borderline essential this week.

Alongside him, Phil Foden. While the Double Gameweek 37 score was so-so, Foden has four attacking returns across the last six Gameweeks – despite starting only four of those seven matches.

Kai Havertz has been on fire for Arsenal in the closing stages of this season. In fact, on my Wildcard, I wish I’d have been brave enough to swap Bukayo Saka for the German. Havertz has returned in all of Arsenal’s last four matches in the league, bagging two double digit-hauls in that time. He is still only owned by 8.6% of FPL managers, too.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah is in there for Klopp’s last match. Most FPL managers will likely have sold the midfielder so if you can bring him, he’s going to be more of a differential than he has been for much of his seven-year stay on Merseyside.

Finally, Brennan Johnson. If Cole Palmer was still under £6.0m I would probably have gone for Son Heung-min, but that’s not the case and Johnson fits nicely into the budget midfielder bracket. Johnson and Spurs have struggled in front of goal recently but against a Sheffield United side who have conceded 101 goals this season, surely even the misfiring Lilywhites attack is worth investing in this week.

Despite the Double Gameweek blank, Alexander Isak has combined 10 goals with two assists and 12 bonus points in his last 11 starts. Jean-Philippe Mateta has been outstanding in this final part of the season, too. The forward has returns in four of the last five matches, in that time registering 46 points.

Cody Gakpo is there for some final-day fun! With Darwin Nunez seemingly out of favour, the Dutchman seems likely to start up top for Liverpool. Gakpo has now returned in back-to-back matches, registering two goals, an assist and three bonus points.

The final slot in my final Scout Squad of the season goes to Rodrigo Muniz, who faces porous, practically relegated Luton on the final day.

MARC SAID…

As the season enters its exciting climax, my picks go all-in on the favourable fixtures of Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea. Three names from each, with the entire midfield formed from these sides. Such fierce competition means that Mohamed Salah misses out. Instead of Bukayo Saka, I’m going for team-mate Kai Havertz because he’s only blanked in three of his last 13 league games, bagging eight goals and setting up a further eight.

Nowadays, doubling up on the Gunners’ defence is standard stuff, having kept an enormous 10 clean sheets from 14 matches. Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya can secure another one at home to Everton, the campaign’s second-lowest scoring side.

Yet a dramatic Tuesday ensures Man City are in the driving seat for this title race. All they have to do is defeat leaky West Ham at home, who’ve conceded the third-most shots on target (229) and big chances (108). Erling Haaland’s latest brace almost certainly means he keeps the Golden Boot.

I’m also confident that the freakish form of Josko Gvardiol will stop the defender from being a ‘Pep Roulette’ victim. In six recent league outings, he’s delivered four goals, two assists and four clean sheets, averaging 11 points across this period. Let’s go for Phil Foden, too, the sixth-best individual for shots on target (44).

Man City’s vital midweek win hinged on the massive late chance missed by Son Heung-min. He’ll now be an even bigger hero amongst their fans. I back him to haul at Sheffield United, as it pits Spurs – who specialise in Gameweek 38 goal fests away to relegated teams – against an opponent that’s just broken the all-time Premier League record for goals conceded (101). Additionally, the Blades have lost by at least five goals on four home occasions.

Therefore a great differential punt is Brennan Johnson. He set up a couple of big Son attempts and, surprisingly, betters all Spurs colleagues for big chances (21) over the season. Two recent Pedro Porro goals mean the right-back is starting to fulfil his promising underlying stats, as he’s the overall best defender for shots (51) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.68).

As for Chelsea, they’re hoping to grab a European spot. We’re all fully aware of how essential Cole Palmer is – a steady source of returns even when the huge hauls have stopped. The Blues’ form is so good that even Nicolas Jackson has found form and I see no reason to back against him at home to mid-table Bournemouth.

Both Chelsea and Brentford are on three successive home clean sheets. Although I think Djordje Petrovic can make it four, a fit Alexander Isak should break the Bees’ streak.

Elsewhere, it’s hard to select so many defensive assets in normal times, never mind the traditionally high-scoring final day! Trent Alexander-Arnold certainly isn’t chosen for reasons of solidity, as Liverpool have conceded at least twice in all of their last four matches. But Jurgen Klopp’s farewell will be an emotional day at Anfield and I think Cody Gakpo could be decent. He seems to currently be favoured over Darwin Nunez, boosted by two goals and an assist from the latest couple.

My final picks touch upon a few more clashes. Bernd Leno and Ola Aina travel to relegated duo Luton and Burnley, whilst cheap forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is in great form. The Crystal Palace hitman has six goals in five matches, which stretches even further to 10 in 12. Opponents Aston Villa have already secured Champions League football for 2024/25 and have nothing to play for.

TOM F SAID…

Manchester City and Arsenal justify investment at both ends of the pitch this Sunday.

However, due to the wealth of options we have, especially in midfield, I’ve had to overlook Phil Foden. Instead, I’ve opted for Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, who all bring penalties and decent fixtures to the table.

Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega do make the cut, however.

Haaland could bully the West Ham backline at the Etihad. The Norwegian has nine goals and one assist in six and his aerial threat will trouble David Moyes’ men. There could be joy to be had by backing Gvardiol and Ortega, too, with the Hammers dismal on their travels this calendar year.

You could make a case for any number of Arsenal midfielders this week, but Saka’s favourable individual match-up against Ashley Young catches the eye.

Meanwhile, a clean sheet looks a shoo-in for the Gunners’ defence, with opponents Everton having scored just four goals in their last nine away matches. I’ve gone for David Raya and Ben White, who is Arsenal’s leading defender for shots, chances created and penalty-box touches over the last six.

Elsewhere, Liverpool representation is a must for Jurgen Klopp’s final game as manager. Mohamed Salah is no mere sentimental pick, however; he racked up six shots in the box and three key passes in his last home outing and averages more big chances per 90 minutes than any other FPL midfielder in 23/24.

Cody Gakpo’s impressive form (four returns in as many matches) gets him the nod over Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

I’d happily pick any one of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze or Jean-Philippe Mateta this week. Of the three, I slightly prefer Olise, who has the output to back up his cut-price potential. Costing just £5.7m, the winger has produced at least six FPL points in nine of his 13 starts over the season.

A home encounter with Aston Villa looks very encouraging for Crystal Palace, too. Having secured UEFA Champions League qualification on Tuesday, Unai Emery could choose to freshen up his starting XI after a gruelling season, bringing in several youngsters.

I’m also tipping a resurgent Chelsea at home to Bournemouth. The Blues are no pushovers at Stamford Bridge and have won nine of their last 11 at home, scoring 32 goals. They’ve also kept three clean sheets in a row, so Marc Cucurella looks a decent prospect against the Cherries.

As for Palmer, he’s averaging a ridiculous 11.2 points per home start this season.

NEALE SAID…

Not only is Gameweek 38 a traditionally high-scoring round but we’ve already passed the record for most goals in a single 20-team Premier League season, so I’m not expecting too many bore draws on the final day.

It’s as much identifying the fixtures where the circumstances might lead to a cagier affair or where there is less of the attacking with wild abandon.

Might Arsenal v Everton be one of those games? You could envisage a scenario where Manchester City take an early lead over West Ham United, taking the wind out of the hosts at the Emirates. Everton are also no mugs at the back. Yes, most of their success has come at home and they haven’t won away in 2024. But taking the freak Chelsea defeat out of the equation, their recent away results have been 1-1, 1-1, 1-2, 0-2, 1-1, 0-2, 0-0. All fairly low-scoring affairs.

That’s why I’m willing to go big on the Gunners’ defence (where else are the clean sheets coming from on the final day anyway?) in the form of David Raya, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, allowing for some more carefree picks further forward.

Two of those are Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, part of a Crystal Palace attack that sits third for goals scored over the last six Gameweeks. I think the ‘Villa on the beach’ thing is a little overblown but I admit that I’d rather be facing Ollie Watkins and co after a couple of early-week Estrellas than if they were still looking to secure fourth place.

Villa are part of that group of teams you’re just not sure what to expect from on the final day. It’s less about motivation and more about the increased likelihood of some teamsheet experimentation, with little meaningful at stake. Would you be surprised if Raul Jimenez gets a start over Rodrigo Muniz for Fulham, for instance? It’s enough to put me off him and a few others.

There’s nothing of significance at stake at Anfield, either, but the Liverpool faithful will want to see Jurgen Klopp off in style. Will his players share the same sentiment? You’d like to think so. Gary O’Neil sounded like a man unsure of his next steps last week, so Wolves – in the bottom three for form over the last eight/ten matches – may be prove to be an obliging opponent. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo‘s recent underlying numbers aren’t exactly league-leading (they’re both outside the top 20 for xGI over the last six) but they’ve both reestablished themselves in Klopp’s starting XI of late, with Gakpo in particular looking very impressive.

As well as the Arsenal trio, there are nine other players in the hunt for either the title or a European qualification spot. So that’s assets from Man City, Spurs, Newcastle and Chelsea.

Lewis Hall is probably the one that requires the most explanation. Newcastle’s defence again didn’t impress in midweek but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the influential Fabian Schar and Nick Pope are deemed fit enough to bolster the backline at Brentford. With Tino Livramento out and Dan Burn needed at centre-half, Hall is a shoo-in to start so long as he’s fit. There are parallels with Anthony Gordon’s career at Newcastle: a slow start, with appearances hard to come to by and question marks over the big-money signing, but then gradual development under an excellent coach and eventual first-team involvement. He was superb in both Gameweek 37 fixtures, while he’s also had nine shots in his last four outings. That’s more even than Josko Gvardiol.

I’m hoping the shocking defences of West Ham and Sheffield United (no clean sheets for either in 17 games) outweigh the nerves and indifferent displays of City and Spurs respectively, while I’m also banking on the excellent home form of Chelsea (six straight wins, 22 goals scored, three successive clean sheets) continuing despite Bournemouth being a team that many are underestimating.

A midweek win masked another defensive debacle from Manchester United, so Joao Pedro is my budget forward fling for the final day. He’s been involved in seven big chances (four of his own, three created for others) in the last four matches and is on penalties, so there are multiple routes to points for him.



