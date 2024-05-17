12
  1. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Here comes the hot pressers, I'm the team news gangster:

    9.30am - Howe
    10am - Klopp
    12.30pm - Guardiola
    1pm - Pochettino, Postecoglou, O'Neil, Iraola
    1.15pm - Wilder
    1.30pm - Arteta, Moyes, Dyche, Glasner, Edwards, Kompany, Nuno, Silva
    2pm - Emery

    All times in BST as usual. Frank and ten Hag were yesterday, so there's only De Zerbi (who is fond of a Saturday press conference) not listed.

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks Neale. Hopefully positive news on Gordon from Howe. Torn between selling/benching either him or Isak.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pretty much the same here! Gordon looked the livelier of the two in GW37. Isak still seemed under the weather.

        It'll likely be Bruno or Gordon out for me, with Havertz or Olise coming in. Then one of Bruno/Gordon/Isak being benched.

        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          just now

          Gordon has suddenly come alive away from home, at the right time! Thankfully I've Havertz so it'll just be the one move for me this week (Olise/Eze an option too). Good luck for the final GW of the season!

    2. FPL Virgin
      1 min ago

      Klopp 😥

  2. Prison Mike
    9 mins ago

    Money no issue…

    A) Saka

    B) Havertz

    1. Bumbaclot
      just now

      B

  3. Bumbaclot
    9 mins ago

    Good morning all. Anything worth a -4 here. I’d like a Liverpool player in but not sure it’s worth a -4.

    Petrovic
    Porro/gabriel/gvardiol
    Havertz/foden/palmer/son
    Haaland/isak/jackson

    Verbrugen/burn/gordon/dalot

    2mil in the bank.

    Thanks all 🙂

    1. Willllsonnn!
      just now

      You could swap Isak or Jackson out for Gakpo without a hit? Or do you mean you've already used your FT?

  4. agueroooooney
    7 mins ago

    Which move looks best?

    A) Romero -> Gabriel
    B) Walker -> Gvardiol
    C) Bruno -> Havertz/Olise (bench Gordon)
    D) Bruno + Isak -> Salah + Muniz (bench) (-4)

    Petrovic
    Walker - Porro - Romero
    Foden - Son - Palmer - Gordon
    Haaland - Isak - Jackson

    Onana - Bruno - Reguilon - Burn

    1.4 itb 1 FT

    1. Willllsonnn!
      just now

      C

  5. FPL MAN 123
    just now

    Which 1FT is best? (8.1 ITB with Gordon Gone)

    A) Gordon > Havertz
    B) Gordon > Olise
    C) Other

    Petrovic

    Romero | White | Gvardiol

    Palmer | Son | Foden | Gordon

    Jackson | Haaland(C) | Isak

    (Onana | Dunk | Burn | Johnson)

