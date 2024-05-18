In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, Tom Freeman outlines what’s at stake on the final day and reveals his team plans for Gameweek 38.
GAMEWEEK 38: WHAT’S LEFT TO PLAY FOR?
We typically see lots of goals on the final day, so I’m prioritising transfers on midfielders and forwards in Gameweek 38.
Other factors, such as motivation/rotation, should also be considered. There are likely to be some team leaks before deadline, of course, but here’s a rundown of what’s still left to play for.
Firstly, four teams are certain of finishing in their current position:
- Liverpool (3rd)
- Aston Villa (4th)
- West Ham United (9th)
- Sheffield United (20th)
There is plenty of movement possible elsewhere, however, which could be important.
Although there may not appear to be much difference between finishing say, 11th or 12th in the table, a higher finish could mean millions more in earnings, which could be crucial for a club’s future plans.
This table, which looks at the highest and lowest position each team can finish, could be useful then.
|Position
|Club
|Points
|Highest possible final position
|Lowest possible final position
|Goal difference
|1
|Man City
|88
|1st
|2nd
|60
|2
|Arsenal
|86
|1st
|2nd
|61
|3
|Liverpool
|79
|3rd
|3rd
|43
|4
|Aston Villa
|68
|4th
|4th
|20
|5
|Tottenham
|63
|5th
|6th
|10
|6
|Chelsea
|60
|5th
|8th
|13
|7
|Newcastle
|57
|6th
|8th
|21
|8
|Man Utd
|57
|6th
|8th
|-3
|9
|West Ham
|52
|9th
|9th
|-12
|10
|Brighton
|48
|10th
|13th
|-5
|11
|Bournemouth
|48
|10th
|13th
|-12
|12
|Crystal Palace
|46
|10th
|14th
|-6
|13
|Wolves
|46
|10th
|14th
|-13
|14
|Fulham
|44
|12th
|14th
|-8
|15
|Everton
|40
|15th
|16th
|-10
|16
|Brentford
|39
|15th
|16th
|-7
|17
|Nott’m Forest
|29
|17th
|18th
|-19
|18
|Luton
|26
|17th
|19th
|-31
|19
|Burnley
|24
|18th
|19th
|-36
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|16
|20th
|20th
|-66
The race for UEFA Champions League football is over, while the general consensus is that the league title/relegation is already decided.
Manchester City only need to beat West Ham United at home to win the Premier League title, while it would take a Luton Town win, Nottingham Forest defeat and a 13-goal swing in the Hatters’ favour to make it interesting at the bottom.
Some clubs can at least secure a spot in Europe, however, via the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League. This impacts Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 5th: Qualification for the Europa League
- 6th: Qualification for the Europa League if Manchester City win the FA Cup, or qualification for the Europa Conference League if Manchester United win the FA Cup
- 7th: Qualification for the Europa Conference League, but only if Manchester City win the FA Cup
