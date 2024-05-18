227
227 Comments
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Usyk victory on points v Fury

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Usyk good source of points, noted!

  2. Dreaming of glory
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah & mateta -4 better than olise free?

    Chasing 20pts so bringing salah is as a diff captain and mateta enabler but not sure if its worth it

  3. Cesc Pistols
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Can't decide whether to get Havertz + Olise or Havertz + Gvardiol.

    Since I'm getting Havertz anyway, it all comes down to how the rest of the team will look. So, what combo scores more:

    A) Reguillon + Olise
    B) Gvardiol + Isak

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Petrovic
      Gabriel, Porro, Reguillon
      Foden, Son, Palmer, Gordon
      Haaland, Isak, Jackson

      Ederson*, Bruno, Burn, Branthwaite
      2 FTs, 0.6 ITB

  4. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Start:
    A) Isak
    B) Muniz

  5. JUST ONE LOMBARDO...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best GK for a clean sheet? Can’t be City or Arsenal.

