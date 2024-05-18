In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, Tom Freeman outlines what’s at stake on the final day and reveals his team plans for Gameweek 38.

GAMEWEEK 38: WHAT’S LEFT TO PLAY FOR?

We typically see lots of goals on the final day, so I’m prioritising transfers on midfielders and forwards in Gameweek 38.

Other factors, such as motivation/rotation, should also be considered. There are likely to be some team leaks before deadline, of course, but here’s a rundown of what’s still left to play for.

Firstly, four teams are certain of finishing in their current position:

Liverpool (3rd)

(3rd) Aston Villa (4th)

(4th) West Ham United (9th)

(9th) Sheffield United (20th)

There is plenty of movement possible elsewhere, however, which could be important.

Although there may not appear to be much difference between finishing say, 11th or 12th in the table, a higher finish could mean millions more in earnings, which could be crucial for a club’s future plans.

This table, which looks at the highest and lowest position each team can finish, could be useful then.

Position Club Points Highest possible final position Lowest possible final position Goal difference 1 Man City 88 1st 2nd 60 2 Arsenal 86 1st 2nd 61 3 Liverpool 79 3rd 3rd 43 4 Aston Villa 68 4th 4th 20 5 Tottenham 63 5th 6th 10 6 Chelsea 60 5th 8th 13 7 Newcastle 57 6th 8th 21 8 Man Utd 57 6th 8th -3 9 West Ham 52 9th 9th -12 10 Brighton 48 10th 13th -5 11 Bournemouth 48 10th 13th -12 12 Crystal Palace 46 10th 14th -6 13 Wolves 46 10th 14th -13 14 Fulham 44 12th 14th -8 15 Everton 40 15th 16th -10 16 Brentford 39 15th 16th -7 17 Nott’m Forest 29 17th 18th -19 18 Luton 26 17th 19th -31 19 Burnley 24 18th 19th -36 20 Sheffield Utd 16 20th 20th -66

The race for UEFA Champions League football is over, while the general consensus is that the league title/relegation is already decided.

Manchester City only need to beat West Ham United at home to win the Premier League title, while it would take a Luton Town win, Nottingham Forest defeat and a 13-goal swing in the Hatters’ favour to make it interesting at the bottom.

Some clubs can at least secure a spot in Europe, however, via the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League. This impacts Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Here’s the breakdown:

5th: Qualification for the Europa League

6th: Qualification for the Europa League if Manchester City win the FA Cup, or qualification for the Europa Conference League if Manchester United win the FA Cup

7th: Qualification for the Europa Conference League, but only if Manchester City win the FA Cup

TRANSFER PLANS



