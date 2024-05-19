1199
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Exactly on the 100k mark. Couldn't break into it for only the 2nd time ever, but will take that after my worst start to a season ever being 4.2m in GW20. Thanks to all. Enjoy the break and see you guys next season.

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Wow I was only 2.6m at GW16 and I just about got into top 100k

      Well done on the come back

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thanks. Well done on your comeback as well.

  2. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anywhere I can see live league standings?

    Every site I know is down

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Live fpl?

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Live FPL is working for me.

      https://www.livefpl.net/

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Why cant they bring all these backroom people on together? Boring this.. And what was Thiago commemorated for? Being the best at being injured?

  4. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Won both my mini leagues, one by a single point post bonus (fingers crossed that I haven’t miscalculated).
    But really that says more about the quality of my mini leagues than it does about me.
    Pretty awful season. Finishing around 300k. Far worse than previous years. Everything seemed to go wrong.
    Including the last day. Isak/Gordon to Salah/Muniz (couldn’t afford Mateta by 0.1) As a Liverpool fan, I so wanted a Salah haul - and the heart ruled the head. The head was saying Son/Mateta. Or Eze/Mateta. And why did we all trust that Isak leak? Should have just kept him.
    Ho hum.
    Anyway… well done everyone…glad to be part of this community and this weirdly obsessive game. Roll on 24/25.

  5. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Mateta has delivered 49 points in the 2 weeks I have had him

