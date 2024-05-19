The final day of the Premier League season is here, with all 20 teams in action at 16:00 BST.

The title race is going down to the wire, UEFA Europa/Conference League qualification slots are still to be confirmed, and Luton Town’s inevitable relegation is about to be rubberstamped.

It’s not just those matches where there’s “something to play for” that interest Fantasy managers, of course.

There’s Jurgen Klopp’s farewell game at Anfield, punts on Crystal Palace players and curiosity over the Newcastle United starting XI.

We do start an epic teamsheet summary with the title challengers, however.

The major news from the Arsenal camp is that there is no Bukayo Saka in the Gunners squad. He suffered a muscular injury in training, according to his manager, and misses out.

Gabriel Martinelli comes into the starting XI, which is otherwise unchanged. Jurrien Timber is back on the bench.

Everton’s team is the same as last weekend.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes two changes, one of which is enforced as the injured Ederson makes way for Stefan Ortega.

The other alteration sees Jeremy Doku start in place of Mateo Kovacic.

Kevin De Bruyne is fit to start.

Jarrod Bowen is not in the West Ham squad, with Aaron Cresswell starting in his place.

Konstantinos Mavropanos comes in for Angelo Ogbonna at centre-half, too.

There are four changes apiece at Brentford.

The headline news from Newcastle is the absence of Anthony Gordon and the return to the starting XI of Nick Pope.

Joelinton, Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes are also recalled, while Alexander Isak retains his place.

Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Elliot Anderson are benched.

Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jorgensen, Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen come in for the hosts.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard drop to the bench, while Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins miss out altogether.

The only change Klopp has made for his last game in charge sees Joe Gomez make way for Andrew Robertson.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil recalls Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore.

There is no Malo Gusto in the Chelsea XI today.

The right-back is benched and the concussed Mykhailo Mudryk misses out, so in come Thiago Silva Raheem Sterling.

A benching for Dominic Solanke is the big shock from the Bournemouth teamsheet.

Mark Travers, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly and Dango Ouattara are also substitutes as Milos Kerkez, Marcus Tavernier, Enes Unal, Max Aarons and Murara Neto come into Andoni Iraola’s starting line-up.

Crystal Palace’s only change sees Marc Guehi replace Will Hughes.

Unai Emery gives some fringe players the chance to impress as Robin Olsen, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet and Jhon Duran start.

Emi Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey miss out, while Pau Torres is benched.

Erik ten Hag’s only change at the Amex sees Lisandro Martinez come in for Jonny Evans.

Departing Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes.

Adam Lallana, Jason Steele, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Valentin Barco and Danny Welbeck are recalled as Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and the injured Lewis Dunk make way.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Max Lowe and Ben Osborn return for Sheffield United today as Vini Souza, Yasser Larouci and Andre Brooks all drop to the bench.

Ange Postecoglou makes just one change as Dejan Kulusevski replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Two of Luton’s three changes are enforced because Reece Burke and Ross Barkley are injured.

Daiki Hashioka, Jordan Clark and Chiedozie Ogbene come in, while Fred Onyedinma is benched.

Marco Silva, like Emery and Iraola, gives some of his reserves a chance on the final day, with Rodrigo Muniz one of those culled.

Tim Ream, Raul Jimenez, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson and Adama start, while Timothy Castagne, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Muniz and Willian are on the bench.

Issa Diop is suspended as a result of last week’s red card.

Finally, at Turf Moor, Burnley replace Vitinho with Zeki Amdouni.

Harry Toffolo and Anthony Elanga are in for Nottingham Forest, with the benched Moussa Niakhate and the absent Ola Aina making way.

GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Timber, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Zinchenko.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Crellin, Keane, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt, Dobbin.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Reguilon, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Maupey, Schade, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Trevitt, Yarmoluik, Konak.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, J Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Wilson, Ritchie, Almiron, Andersen, White, A Murphy.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Igor, Webster, Barco, Baleba, Lallana, Moder, Pedro, Welbeck, Adingra.

Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Enciso, Gilmour, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Amrabat, Amad, Garnacho, McTominay, Fernandes.

Subs: Bayindir, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Varane, Antony, Evans, Kambwala, Collyer.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni, Odobert, Foster.

Subs: Trafford, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Ekdal, Vitinho, Fofana, Massengo.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei, Gilchrist.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Unal.

Subs: Travers, Kelly, Solanke, Ouattara, Scott, Smith, Hill, Billing, Faivre.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Richards, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Lerma, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, Chambers, Douglas Luiz, Diaby, McGinn, Duran, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Pau, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Emery, Fernandez, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Díaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Jota, Gravenberch, Bradley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri, Cunha; Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Neto, H Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Osho, Mengi, Hashioka, Doughty, Clark, Lokonga, Ogbene, Chong, Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson, Piesold.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Palhinha, Reed, Wilson, Adama, Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, Broja, Cairney, Ballo-Touré, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Muniz, Willian, Castagne.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Lewis, Nunes, Kovacic, Bobb, Grealish, J. Alvarez.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Casey, Ogbonna, E. Alvarez, Earthy, Cornet, Ings, Mubama.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Hamer, Osborn, Arblaster, Brereton-Diaz, Archer.

Subs: McBurnie, Jebbison, Holgate, McAtee, Brewster, Vinicius Souza, Brooks, Davies, Larouci.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Son.

Subs: Donley, Austin, Moore, Emerson Royal, Højbjerg, Whiteman, Skipp, Gil, Scarlett.



