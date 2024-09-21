366
  1. Tuttebba
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have no clue what to do

    3 transfers
    0 itb

    Areola
    TAA Robinson Gvardiol
    Saka Eze ESR Jota
    Haaland JP Isak

    Turner Saliba Winks THB

    Please help!

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      When in doubt, PHub.

    2. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Isak to Wat?

    3. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d do gvardiol > Porro, Isak > Watkins, maybe ESR > Rogers

  2. tvinsnes
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Play 1 this week:
    A) Muniz - NEW(H) 3-4-3
    B) Faes - EVE(H) 4-4-2
    C) Semenyo - LIV (A) 3-5-2

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

    2. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    3. mrelpea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Very tempted taa(c)

    A haul is due ,a response to last wks loss expected.

    It's either him or Watkins. I have Haaland

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you’re going to do it, this is the perfect week. GL…

      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Slight caveat with that. I am planning on having Vardy as my captain this week, so probably not the best person to be giving advice out… 😆

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm doing it

    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Same. Taa(c) and I haven't flinched yet

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play Flekken A or Henderson H?

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hendo imo

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I made the wrong choice between the two every single week so I better not answer (i'm playing Henderson)

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

  5. ljuta zena
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Just did Havertz out for Wat

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mislim da je to ok skroz, daj neku pomoc meni 😆

      1. ljuta zena
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ajde postuj sastav

  6. Orion
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Still can’t decide… Help guys

    A) Robinson/Konsa/Lewis to TAA
    B) B. Johnson to Robertson

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Eto i ti kazes TAA, i ja to isto kazem, kad uradim ono sto hocu, uvek dodje ono drugo 🙁

    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd say A

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate…

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B and play Konsa+Robbo

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanx… I’m so confused 😆

  7. Valar(Keith)
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raya
    Taa(c) Robertson Davis
    Saka Palmer Eze Esr Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0 Martinez Nedeljkovic Wissa
    2 FTs, 0.1 in the bank

    A) Save FT again and upgrade Wissa to Solanke/Havertz next week via an Eze or Robertson downgrade
    B) Wissa to Dcl/Nketiah and play instead of Pedro
    C) Nedeljkovic to Greaves and play ahead of pedro. Would fix a non playing position and I would have 2 fts next week to figure out Wissa vs 3 FTs in A)

  8. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play Lewis or Robinson?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Robinson, Lewis might not start and could be hooked at half time again

      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  9. simonb94
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best 4.6 goalie?

    1. Sarri-ball
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Sanchez at chelsea

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sánchez, there are no others

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kelleher is WC next GW, otherwise Flekken

  10. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Robo Pau
    Salah Semenyo Rogers Eze
    Haaland Isac Pedro

    Fabianski Lewis Greaves Winks

    A. Isak to DCL (next GW can afford Eze to Saka).
    B. Isak to Watkins (next GW Salah to Saka‬).

  11. evilfish
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start Harwood Bellis or Robinson?

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Robinson just… more chances of attacking returns

  12. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Henderson
    Konsa, Robinson, Trent (Lewis, Faes)
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Rogers, ESR
    Haaland, Pedro ( Wissa )

    Bank £0.2m 1FT
    Good to go or maybe Wissa -> DCL/ Vardy thinking

    1. Krap Nottarf
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Oops.. thinking maybe 2FT better as used wildcard in gw3 so need to get arsenal cover next week?

  13. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which to play?
    A Munoz
    B Kelly
    C Harwood-Bellis

  14. Gorky
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else considering starting Pedro? Assuming he'll either start or not make the squad at all.

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      He can easily be on the bench and come on for 1 point. I'm starting though currently

    2. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Currently starting ahead of Saka which could be a disaster but we’ll see

  15. Fantasynerdz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    I have Gabriel konsa digne dalot faes in defence.
    Will digne start? I was only going to have him for 2-3 gw,
    who should I change to if not starting?

  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    What would you do here? Roll FT?

    2FT & 0.0itb
    Henderson
    TAA/Robinson/VVD Gordon/Eze/Rogers/Jota Haaland/Isak/Havertz

    ( Fabianski ESR Saliba Barco )

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roll

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll

    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Take your time

  17. Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Most likely wildcarding next GW, got a few injury worries, is it worth sorting them or just rolling and having 2 FT after WC?

    Henderson
    Gabriel, Dunk, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Jota, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, J.Pedro

    Bentley, Muniz, Mykolenko, Barco

    1 FT 0.2 ITB

    A) Mykolenko > Konsa
    B) Gabriel > Robertson/VVD
    C) Muniz > DCL/Vardy
    D) Roll
    E) Other

    1. GC123
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Roll

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Keep on rollin

  18. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Final decision before deadline

    Best move for one week? WCing next GW.

    A: Gvardiol -> Robertson (start Pedro)
    B: Pedro -> Vardy
    C: Pedro -> Welbeck

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  19. Jonta83
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start one:
    A. Muniz
    B. Faes
    C. Winks

  20. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else benching Saka this week?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No; attacking returns every match, and city likes to concede

  21. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bogarde for a cheap punt? Bench is very weak, noticed he was subbed at half time in the Euro game but presumably to rest him.

    If not are there are other 4.0s worth considering?

    1. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The wolves or Brentford centre backs could better. Cash may come in for villa soon when fit

  22. STRNATOR
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is better for this week? Saka or Watkins??

    Thanks!

  23. PL Ball
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    No playing keepers. Would you take a -4 to bring one in.. is anyone worth it?

    WC'ing next week.

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

  24. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Today is Isak’s birthday if that’s of any help

