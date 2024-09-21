If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 5.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 5 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (BST) on Saturday 21 September.

UPDATE ON POPULAR FORWARDS

The majority of this week’s notable team news revolves around FPL forwards. Alexander Isak (£8.4m) is a doubt because of eye and toe injuries, with Joao Pedro (£5.7m) unavailable in Gameweek 4 but back in training. The latter’s head coach wouldn’t commit to saying whether or not he’ll start.

“We have to see how it’s going – if he can train fully, if he can do all the movements. Of course, we won’t take any risks but he will be part of the training today.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) is this week’s most-bought player but was seen with ice strapped around his ankle after his Champions League appearance. Unai Emery was refreshingly open about his status.

“He’s available 100 per cent to play. He had some problems, like other players, but not relevant I think. He is, of course, sometimes stopping because we have to protect the players. But now he is completely 100 per cent. He’s now available tomorrow, 100 per cent well.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

But Brentford’s Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) has been ruled out for two months and Rodrigo Muniz (£6.0m) was demoted to last week’s bench, watching his replacement quickly score.

So good luck to managers who own several of these. We’ve tried to help out by assessing the best £6.0m-and-under forwards – FPL Family’s Sam likes Liam Delap (£5.5m) but will stretch to Dominic Solanke (£7.5m), while Zophar recommends Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) over a medium-term period and Jamie Vardy (£5.7m) if it’s a one-week punt.

WILDCARD POTENTIAL

He specifically mentions the short-term idea because the upcoming Gameweek 6 is set to be a hugely popular time for Wildcard activations.

However, those unlucky enough to own a combination of uncertain forwards, the injured Martin Odegaard (£8.3m) and weekend doubt Alisson Becker (£5.5m) could feel forced into using the chip right now.

Lateriser looks into the possibility of a Gameweek 5 Wildcard and we’ve provided three possible drafts for it.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAIN

It’s dangerous to bet against the freakish form of Erling Haaland (£15.2m). Eight goals in three matches, being a struck post away from a trio of consecutive hat-tricks. But the one time to go against him is when facing Arsenal.

That’s why Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, despite last week’s disappointing home blank.

The projections have Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) in joint-second.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doesn’t include Haaland at all. Instead, attacking funds are spread to cover Salah, Palmer, Watkins, Solanke and Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m).

Meanwhile, Kevin Schade (£5.4m) is one of Tom’s differential picks, as the midfielder is expected to play up front in Wissa’s absence.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 5!



