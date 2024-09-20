186
186 Comments Post a Comment
  1. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    If you had the likes of both Muniz and Pedro in your team

    Would you

    Sell one of them for Vardy or Calvert-Lewin
    Play Pedro

    1FT 1.9 ITB WC available

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Would play Pedro if fit.

      Open Controls
  2. Radulfo28773
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Play Lewis or Faes (or Mazraoui!) this week? I am an Arsenal fan and reluctant to cheer for a City clean sheet

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Maz

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best 4.0 def moving forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Faes for me

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        just now

        4.1

        Open Controls
        1. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ah didn't see that

          Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I’m going with Greaves

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Could it be time to board the Gundowagon?

    He had tons of really big chances against Inter. We know what he's capable of. He's affordable and if KdB is out I'd say he's fairly nailed. Ideally I think GW7 WC he could make it on if he starts the next two and looks good.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Aren't they just going to play Foden in his position now?

      Open Controls
  5. Liastro ⭐️
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Help! Should I wildcard or hold fire until next week? 3FTs, 1.5m in the bank..

    Henderson Valdimarsson
    Gvardiol Saliba Porro Robinson Johnson
    Saka Jota Eze ESR Winks
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hold and start Winks or even Saliba.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not sure if that team requires a wildcard next week, just get rid of Muniz

      Open Controls
    3. nazrinn
        26 mins ago

        Hold.

        Open Controls
    4. Friday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Today's press conference times in BST...

      9am - Slot (LIV), Hurzeler (BHA)
      9.30am - Howe (NEW)
      11.30am - Iraola (BOU)
      12.15pm - O'Neil (WOL)
      1pm - Postecoglou (TOT), Maresca (CHE)
      1.30pm - Guardiola (MCI), Nuno (NFO), Glasner (CRY), Frank (BRE), Silva (FUL)
      3pm - Emery (AVL)

      And something from Arteta around the 1.30pm mark too hopefully

      Open Controls
      1. nazrinn
          5 mins ago

          Thank you sir.

          Open Controls
        • BadaBing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          All we need to know: is Pedro fit? Everything else is irrelevant

          Open Controls
      2. EWH2020
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Rodgers is the only glaring issue for me.

        No money ITB.

        A) Stick with Rodgers
        B) FT to who?

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          The fact there is no obvious name for B means you should go A.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Or take a big hit!

            Open Controls
            1. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              If all 10 million teams could do that, it would be appreciated.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                That’s the mystery chip, you have to take a hit! Unless you’re enlightened.

                Open Controls
        2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Just stick him on the bench if you don’t like him. I think he’s great, he’s already got more points than Foden & Odegaard combined

          Open Controls
        3. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      3. nazrinn
          36 mins ago

          Which one is better for Gameweek 6 transfer. Currently have 0.7m in the bank.
          Have Raya (GK) and midfield of Rogers, Semenyo, Mbeumo and Salah.

          a. Robbo to Gabriel
          b. Eze to Bowen
          c. Eze to 5m, Pedro to Havertz (-4)
          d. Others

          I like to have at least 13 playable player so can accumulate transfer for future.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            There are nine ring wraiths, not thirteen!

            Open Controls
            1. nazrinn
                1 min ago

                Lol..

                Open Controls
          2. Juventusfan4life
              34 mins ago

              Long term options. Which do you prefer?

              A. Watkins + Mbuemo + TAA
              B. Solanke + Foden + Robertson

              Open Controls
              1. nazrinn
                  1 min ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              2. oi no professionals
                • 13 Years
                34 mins ago

                Bench one:

                A. Pedro
                B. Eze
                C. ESR
                D. Haaland (have double Ars def)

                Open Controls
                1. nazrinn
                    6 mins ago

                    C

                    Open Controls
                    1. oi no professionals
                      • 13 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Currently on C, no set pieces innit

                      Open Controls
                  • Reacher
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    A

                    Open Controls
                2. el polako
                  • 7 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Tired of Isak, can’t see an eye to eye with such feline…

                  Liam Delap, as short term punt?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Liam Delap-dog it is if you don’t like felines!

                    Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    https://x.com/CORF_FPL/status/1836724658114064525

                    "Arrr matet, be it me yer natterin' about?"

                    Open Controls
                3. super-lux
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  I have 2 transfers, but my team feels fine.
                  Should I keep my transfer?

                  GK: Flekken / Valdimarsson
                  DEF: Mazraoui / Alexander-Arnold / Konsa ( Faes / 4.0)
                  MID: Diogo Jota / M. Salah / Rogers / Palmer (Winks)
                  FW: Welbeck / Haaland / Wood

                  Bank: 0.7

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    A nudist said Salah isn’t any good against Bournemouth. No need to panic just yet but think about it.

                    Open Controls
                4. Now I'm Panicking
                  • 9 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Howe on Isak (toe): "He took a knock to his foot. We'll find out more today & make a decision. Hopefully it's not too bad"

                  https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1837046557008331049

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Thanks Eddie....

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Needs sabatons, all players do, I’ve been saying it for centuries now!

                    Open Controls
                  3. Gizzachance
                    • 9 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Typical howe

                    Open Controls
                5. Gizzachance
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Thoughts? Play
                  A saliba
                  B Robinson

                  Also
                  C Roger’s
                  D esr(benched last week!)

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Reacher
                    • 14 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 9 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                6. Reacher
                  • 14 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Madueke - give another week or get rid.....

                  If the latter to who in that price bracket?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Another week.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Reacher
                      • 14 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                  2. Hairy Potter
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Another week. His shoot on sight attitude could get him points in any game.

                    Open Controls
                7. HurriKane
                  • 12 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Does this quote increase a chance of Jota start next gw?

                  Open Controls
                  1. HurriKane
                    • 12 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 10 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      No, looks like a blank to me.

                      Open Controls
                8. Bubbles1985
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  These changes are dependent on Isak's fitness.

                  Areola
                  TAA Robinson Munoz
                  Salah[c] Eze Rogers
                  Haaland[vc] Isak Wood

                  Flekken Semenyo Winks HBellis

                  I have 1 FT and tempted to take -4 for the following:

                  Isak and Wood - OUT
                  Watkins and Vardy - IN

                  Thoughts, please?

                  Open Controls
                9. HurriKane
                  • 12 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Does this quote increase a chance of Jota start next gw?

                  Arne Slot: “For sure Darwin Nunez will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games. He's fitter and fitter now”

                  “But he's in competition with Diogo Jota who in our and my opinion, has done really well in the last games”.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 9 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Sounds good for jota

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ser Davos
                      • 9 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      yeah, if Gakpo is strictly viewed as a LW then Jota's going to get solid minutes this week and beyond

                      Open Controls
                      1. HurriKane
                        • 12 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Yh after last gw defeat to forest slot would want to bounce back and Bournemouth have actually been really good. So this wouldn't be a good game to try out Darwin experiment i guess

                        Saying that Jota has got to do really well and big haul for him to stay at WC6 team

                        Open Controls
                  2. el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Fitness is not Darwin’s problem…
                    Understanding the main goal of the game is.

                    Open Controls
                  3. twoplustwo
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    I mean it sounds constructive right… braced for a benching or a transfer to Bryan today.

                    Open Controls
                10. Now I'm Panicking
                  • 9 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  "We won't take any risks but he will be part of the training"

                  (Brighton manager on Pedro)

                  https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1837047131363815812

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 9 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    mmm would you FT Pedro to Wood/DCL/Vardy? Don't think I will actually as Rogers could well be benched

                    Open Controls
                    1. Now I'm Panicking
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      I think you are compelled to keep if you have cover (Winks doesn't count)

                      Open Controls
                  2. HurriKane
                    • 12 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Interesting Would you start Rogers over Pedro?

                    I fear Pedro could come off the bench.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    I have a bad feeling Pedro doesn't play this game. Not making the bench midweek wasn't great and now Hurzeler's talking about making the 'expected movements' in training. That doesn't sound like a player that is moving freely and is ready to play at the weekend.

                    Open Controls
                    1. HurriKane
                      • 12 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Yeah why riisk him when you got likes of Rutter and Enciso to fill the gap.

                      Open Controls
                11. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Flekken
                  Muñoz, Robinson, Konsa
                  Salah, Saka, ESR, Minteh
                  Haaland, Watkins, DCL

                  Valdimarsson, Burn, Sangaré, Barco

                  1.1m ITB, 1 FT

                  Trying to decide if I should use my FT this GW then WC GW6.

                  A) Saka to Palmer, then WC GW6.

                  B) Save FT then Burn & Minteh to Gabreil and Rogers NGW.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hank Scorpio
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Just roll the FT imo.

                    Open Controls
                12. Tmel
                  • 13 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  If you had to pick one, would you rather have Rashford or Garnacho in the medium-long term?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    The one who dyes his hair.

                    Open Controls
                    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
                      • 11 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      They both dye their hair

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        No flies on you!

                        Open Controls
                  2. Now I'm Panicking
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    I would punt on Rashford, but not convinced by either.

                    Open Controls
                  3. el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    I’d rather not.

                    Open Controls
                  4. twoplustwo
                    • 10 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Garnacho is good value if he was starting games. Is it Diallo keeping him out?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mirror Man
                        5 mins ago

                        Poor management is keeping him out.

                        Open Controls
                      • Havertzer of sorrow
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        It is rather Ten Hag...

                        Open Controls
                    2. Hank Scorpio
                      • 12 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Need more of a sustained form sample than Barnsley at home to show that they are worth a pick. Not to mention Amad in the mix.

                      Open Controls
                  5. The Frenchie
                    • 8 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Robertson - Pedro Porro - Lewis

                    How can I replace Lewis for 4.6 as I already own 3 Villa players... Cheers

                    Open Controls
                    1. TKC07
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Aina 4.4

                      Open Controls
                    2. Hank Scorpio
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Why replace Lewis?

                      Open Controls
                  6. Flynny
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Struggling for players this week....gw6 wildcard planned

                    A.....muniz to dcl
                    B....muniz and isak to dcl and Watkins- 4

                    Henderson
                    Taa munoz Robinson (barco johnson)
                    Salah saka Gordon Rogers (winks)
                    Haaland isak muniz

                    Open Controls
                    1. MIGHTY JOE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Would go A and just hope Isak is fit for fight. -4 the GW before WC doesnt seem right

                      Open Controls
                  7. Pringle
                    • 11 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Would do this for free?

                    Pedro + Isak --> Vardy + Watkins

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mirror Man
                        1 min ago

                        Not for free, no.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Wild Rover
                      • 14 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Alisson 🙁

                      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cm24lv7p442t?post=asset%3Ab2ffa4cd-5bd1-48a3-857e-bc32a0538f75#post

                      Open Controls
                      1. Havertzer of sorrow
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Not good for TAA, Robbo and VVD.

                        Open Controls
                        1. boc610
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          maybe but as a pool fan he's been a bit off it lately for me , not sure what he was doing for Odoi goal seemed to think it was going wide, lots of errors with is feet to

                          Open Controls
                    3. MIGHTY JOE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Morning all! I have 1 FT:

                      Raya
                      Gvardiol Porro Robinson
                      Rogers Eze Gordon Salah
                      Isak* Haaland Welbeck

                      Fabianski Burn Winks Barco

                      As I will WC GW6, is Isak to Vardy the best one week punt? Or should I roll?

                      Other suggestions also welcomed.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hank Scorpio
                        • 12 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        How much £ you got? Is Vardy your only option price wise?

                        Open Controls
                        1. MIGHTY JOE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Only 0.1 ITB

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hank Scorpio
                            • 12 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Solanke could be worth the 1 week punt too then, or a bigger gamble......Darwin Nunez may get a start?

                            Open Controls
                    4. Hank Scorpio
                      • 12 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Morning all,

                      Flekken - Henderson
                      Martinez - Gabriel - Porro - Lewis - HarwoodB
                      Fernandes - Jota - Gordon - Smith Rowe - Hudson Odoi
                      Haaland - Isak - Havertz

                      3FTs and enough money to do:

                      Jota --> Salah
                      Gordon --> Rogers
                      Isak --> Calvert Lewin

                      Seem ok?

                      Open Controls
                      1. MIGHTY JOE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Any plans to WC soon? In that case, yes. If not I maybe think the midfield suffers to much

                        Open Controls
                    5. Shark Team
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      So my attackers for this gw:
                      Saka Havertz (Mci away)
                      Isak (injured)
                      Minteh Rogers (can’t score a goal)

                      Diaz Jota Haaland need to save the day and one of them will be my captain

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hank Scorpio
                        • 12 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        I'm concerned Jota will make way for Nunez at some point, maybe this week after CL midweek.

                        Open Controls
                        1. boc610
                          • 12 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          basically jota and diaz have an hour to perform or they are off at the hour mark or a few seconds before :). at the moment salah seems safe from this but it could happen with him to

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hank Scorpio
                            • 12 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Diaz was benched vs Milan, so I would guess is a safer starter this weekend, rather than Jota who started in Milan.

                            Bottom line is we don't truly know how Slot likes to rotate now CL has started, so we have to wait and see.

                            Open Controls
                    6. TeddiPonza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Only got 1 FT and have Isak and Muniz issues before Wildcard gw 6. Probably doing Isak to Watkins but would you do:

                      A. Muniz to Vardy/DCL for a hit (one week punt)
                      B. Play Muniz and hope for points off the bench
                      C. Bench Muniz and play Harry Winks.

                      Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                    7. Niterider1
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      l have k.d.b and Isak in my team.
                      with only one transfere this week.
                      would you........

                      take a -4 as have
                      robinson ful
                      burns new/c
                      elanga no/forest on my bench.

                      dont really want to loss money from injuryed players.

                      thanks

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.