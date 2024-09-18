82
82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Save FT here? If not, what transfer would you recommend? Have 2 FTs.

    Raya
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Saka Palmer Jota Rogers ESR
    Haaland Pedro

    Matthews Greaves THB Wissa

    1. Lone_Wolf
        55 mins ago

        You need Salah imo. Saka to Salah if you have funds.

        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          He’s blanked 2 games in a row lol, Saka has returned in every game and is cheaper

          1. Lone_Wolf
              22 mins ago

              Ok captain saka this week or wait on haaland vs def arsenal. I'm captaining Salah. lol

              1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                In the long run Saka is a much better pick, it’s bad advice to transfer him out for 1 GW

                1. Lone_Wolf
                    6 mins ago

                    He's got 2 ft. It would be stupid not to take advantage of it given the fixtures. Giving him another option for captaincy this gw. I also said if he has the funds. Very good advice to him !

                    1. Lone_Wolf
                        2 mins ago

                        He blanked last night but looked sharp. Hmmm...I didn't know Milan and Bournemouth are at same level. Ok let's hear your precious advice. lol

                2. Runnerboy31
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Salah blanks in 2 games and is now not a brilliant pick?! He has 12 more points than Saka over 4 games …

          2. LC1
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            How's this for WC GW6 team;

            Raya
            Gabriel Porro Davis Aina Van den Ber
            Salah Saka Mbeumo Rogers Winks
            Haaland J.Pedro Vardy

            0.4 ITB.

            Gives me 3 strong Arsenal players for fixture swing, Haaland and Salah (either can be downgraded and funds spread where/if needed).

            Happy with Davis attacking threat and fixtures, VDB looks v decent and Brentford fixtures are great.

            The team does feel relatively thin don't get me wrong, but I feel it's as good as I can get with fixtures, form and getting 3 big hitters in.

            Any suggestions or feedback is appreciated!

            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              I think I'd probably go for something identical if I was WCing. Looks great

              Porro though... I get the appeal, but he feels a bit of a luxury would likely downgrade and upgrade Rogers to Semenyo

              1. LC1
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Thanks mate. Pretty boring but ticks most boxes.

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              15 mins ago

              It's boring but good imo.

              As standard a WC6 as it gets. Only usual suspect missing is TAA and with the fixtures turning a bit tough I can understand the compromise although I probably am not gonna do it. He got an assist last night and a big double digit haul is coming.

              1. LC1
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Agreed it's pretty boring. Wish I could afford TAA but I definitely can't squeeze anyone else in if wanting to keep Saka, Salah and Haaland and they're my priorites atm.

                Thanks!

            3. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Would you consider losing Salah for Palmer and upgrading Vardy to Solanke or something? Can always get Salah back when fixture improve again

              1. LC1
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Tbh I'm quite firm on Salah. Would rather start with him and downgrade if needed than spread funds and then have to take hits etc to bring him back in.

                Appreciate feedback!

          3. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Hi Sam. You possibly have a better idea than most about how the Mystery Chip will be implemented.

            Given the reduced potential DGW and BGW in the second half of the season, would you recommend using the TC in a good SGW early and leave the MC WC2 & BB to target the limited DGWs instead? This is assuming the MC cannot be played alongside another Chip...

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              20 mins ago

              I cant get my head around the new fixture schedule. Just cant comprehend it at all. Need quantification

              Just stuck on saving chips for the doubles.

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                I overlooked the FH too, but I hope to use that in a DGW rather than a BGW like last year's fiasco.

                1. Casual Player
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I just can’t use a chip in a BGW. It’s a floor rather than a ceiling play.

          4. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Have to give it to Sam. Her articles usually cover what the community is talking about, rather their own personal issues.

            Getting fed up with content creators talking about a niche issue the community is just not interested in.

          5. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I've had a strategic thought about wildcards.

            We get a lot of posts on here about wildcards at the moment. They tend to be about changing premium players.

            My thoughts are that you 5 strongest players are the ones you spend free transfers on. Its the other 10 that get locked down till wildcards or spare transfers.

            Hence shouldnt we wildcard ehen we have a clear idea of wholesale change tonour worst 10nplayers?

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I dont think I have a clue who my non premium should be yet. No standouts, just many equally questionable options.

            2. Pegboy
              • 14 Years
              33 mins ago

              Strongly agree. It's the need to shift Barco, Hall, Muniz, Henderson etc that is pushing me to WC GW6, rather than premiums. They're pretty easily handled, particularly as we can now accumulate FTs easily.

            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              13 mins ago

              It's a very good assessment. And I agree. It's also why I don't want to WC this week or maybe even next week because I just don't know who those good cheap enablers are yet.

              I want to WC in 7 or 8 ideally. And go with some City as a differential.

              Rogers was supposed to be one but he doesn't seem to have any meaningful attacking threat. Maybe someone like Carvalho emerges in the next few weeks but if we WC this week or even 6 good chance we won't go there because he hasn't started a game yet.

              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I'm hoping my team does well enough this week I have option of no WC next week.

          6. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            6-7 and possibly beyond

            Havertz + Semenyo

            v

            Vardy/DCL/Pedro + Mbeumo

            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              the latter offers roughly a million more cash on top as well

            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              48 mins ago

              Jury seems to be leaning that Mbeumo is going to suffer and not gain from the loss of Wissa

              1. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                just now

                yeah, it may be worth leaving Jota a week to scout how Brentford will shape up

            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              43 mins ago

              A easily for me. Havertz is an incredible pick from 7 onwards. Unless you WC and specifically want Raya, Gabriel, Saka as your triple, he's the standout fwd option imo.

              1. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                41 mins ago

                cheers

              2. Pegboy
                • 14 Years
                15 mins ago

                I definitely want Raya and Gabriel. Comes down to Saka vs Havertz for me. I think I lean former, but only just.

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Sure. It's 3 of Raya, Gabriel, Saka, Havertz definitely. Just a question of which 3 and it depends on your team structure.

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Is it? Why not White Saliba and Gabby as the three?

                    1. Merlin the Wraith
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Bit expensive for a flukey goal against to shoot it down.

          7. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            I really don’t get this, and see this kind of thinking a lot:

            “The one issue with Havertz is that it would rule out Raya as I already own Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and William Saliba (£6.0m). The Arsenal defensive double-up is very attractive to me from Gameweek 6 onwards.

            However, the benefit of waiting a week to do this is if Havertz performs against City, then I could look at a Mark Flekken (£4.5m) or Arijanet Muric (£4.4m) between the sticks instead.”

            I just see don’t know how what Havertz does against City matters for a Raya v Havertz 3rd Arsenal player decision.

            1. Casual Player
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              I think there’s a lot of other interesting stuff in the article, but I just found this bit weird.

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Agreed. The City fixture should have no bearing on which third Arsenal option you choose.

            3. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I think its, if Havertz can score against City he can score against anyone.

              I disagree with the logic there, but if Havertz is regularly scoring then he is a better option than Raya due to alternatives

          8. Weeb Kakashi
            • 8 Years
            57 mins ago

            WC this or wait a week?

            Henderson
            TAA Mitchell Pau
            Salah Son Palmer Jota Rogers
            Havertz Isak

            Robinson

            1FT

            1. aapoman
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              wait 1 more week. I'm pressin WC button as soon as the game updates on Saturday. Rank is bad and my team sell value has gone down to 99.9 LOL

            2. Tree House
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Wait

          9. El Muñeco
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            55 mins ago

            Well timed article. I have exact funds to do Isak to Watkins so seems like a no brainer to pull the trigger

          10. aapoman
            • 10 Years
            51 mins ago

            WC in 6.

            A. Muniz -> Vardy/DCL/Delap as 1 week punt
            or
            B. Start one of Robinson/Winks to have 2ft after wildcard

            1. Tree House
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Start Robinson

          11. FantasyClub
            • 3 Years
            41 mins ago

            You guys think Carvalho starts or no?
            98mins probably not eh…

          12. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            41 mins ago

            How bad is this for a WC6?

            Something quite a bit different.

            Flekken 4.0
            TAA Gabriel Davis Aina VdB
            Saka Diaz Mbeumo McNeil Rogers
            Haaland Havertz Mateta

            Quite a lot riding on those mid-priced guys like Diaz, Mbeumo, Mateta.

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              Looks good

            2. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Valdimarsson as your 4.0? Looks good, anything itb?

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                It can't be Vald because of Brentford 3 max.

                But 0.0m ITB. I couldn't afford Solanke otherwise I might go for him over Mateta. Could always downgrade Rogers > Winks for 0.5m more if needed.

          13. Tree House
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            40 mins ago

            I will wildcard next GW so this would be for one week only, what would you rather?

            A) Palmer (whu) + Gordon (ful) + 2 free transfers

            or

            B) Salah (BOU) + Rogers (WOL) (lose two free transfers)

            Thanks!

            1. aapoman
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              A

            2. marcos11
              • 4 Years
              just now

              A

          14. boc610
            • 12 Years
            36 mins ago

            Gapko was on it last night, he will be in the starting line up soon. id say Jota's days could be numbered.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              23 mins ago

              They don't play in the same position. Gakpo was LW while Jota was CF.

              Unless Slot tries Gakpo through the middle which he hasn't done so far, I reckon Jota keeps starting and getting ~60 mins most games at CF. Nunez is the threat to his place but hasn't really done anything in his sub appearances.

            2. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              22 mins ago

              Who knows could be mass rotation including Salah.

            3. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              I was just about to post something related to this. In my opinion, the two direct substitutions last night is an indication of how the team will be this weekend.

              Think Jota will be benched because his performance has been appalling lately. Díaz got his midweek so could be Jota this weekend.

              Maybe Diaz Gakpo/Nuñez Salah front 3

              1. boc610
                • 12 Years
                16 mins ago

                one thing we know from PSV days is slot is ruthless when it comes to form. you even see it in his substitutions . he was known for doing that at PSV, hauling off players before the hour mark if there was no improvement or even making HT subs, its usually wingers who are sacraficed. yeah jota has really dipped , one of his worst games in a pool shirt last night

                1. boc610
                  • 12 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  sorry Feeyneord not PSV

                2. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  That don't sound great for fpl

                  1. boc610
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/fpl-liverpool-arne-slot-habit-29110564

                    reposting this from a while ago

          15. lindeg
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            Why is no one considering Nicolas Jackson?

            2 goals and 1 assist in 4 starts is good output

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              28 mins ago

              Better options imo

            2. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              No one wants a repeat of last season’s abysmal display in form of a Déjà vu.

              1. lindeg
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                14 goals and 5 assists is now abysmal. High standards!

                1. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Those points came when people had him benched or sold. Also worth factoring in the amount of yc he picks up as a forward.

                  Personally, I’m not picking him because I think he is no better than a fedex delivery guy as a forward.

            3. jack88
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Why should you care what people considering. Just pick him if he looks good for you.

            4. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              22 mins ago

              Those with Jackson dont feel the need to shout about it. Dont get confused with number of posts vs number of owners

            5. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Like any FPL option it's always price point

          16. STRNATOR
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            On WILD CARD
            A) Saka + Watkins
            or
            B) Salah + Jao Pedro ?

            Thanks!

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

            2. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              A

          17. Tmel
            • 13 Years
            28 mins ago

            Of the two, do you see Rashford or Garnacho as the better medium-long term option points-wise?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Neither

            2. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              garnacho

          18. Black_White
              27 mins ago

              Rate my WC draft?

              Verbruggen
              Robinson - Saliba- Aina
              Salah - Saka - Barnes - Mbeumo
              Haaland - Solanke - vardy

              Fabianski/Amad/VDV/Faes

              1. boc610
                • 12 Years
                11 mins ago

                Gab over Saliba all day for me

                1. Black_White
                    5 mins ago

                    Why?

                    1. boc610
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      goal threat on set pieces

              2. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                What do you guys think of this as a GW6 widlcard?

                Flekken
                Davis / Robinson / White
                Saka /Salah /Mbeumo / Rogers
                Haaland / Havertz / Delap

                Vladimarsson / Carvalho / Faes / Harwood-Bellis

              3. jack88
                • 3 Years
                19 mins ago

                Salah or saka

                1. G Banger
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Salah this week then Saka next

              4. G Banger
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Raya
                Gvardiol Robinson Martinez
                Saka Jota Gordon* Mineth
                Solanke Haaland Isak*

                (4.0 Anderson ESR Barco**)

                Thoughts on:

                Saka + Gordon + Isak =. Salah + Mbeumo + Vardy

