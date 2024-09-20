With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 5 plans – and the imminent Gameweek 6 Wildcard.

Gameweek 4 Review

Testing. One, two. Testing. One, two. My Gameweek 4 was like a microphone sound check! Captain Erling Haaland (£15.2m) was the only player to return more than two points. A total of 40 points resulted in a rank drop from 392k to 1.2m. Impressive.

The three free transfers couldn’t have gone any worse. Andrew Robertson (£6.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) came in for a combined total of five points. The players sold were Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m), Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) – all of whom delivered, of course. The Gabriel goal from the Saka corner was painful, and the television was lucky to survive. On paper, the transfers made a lot of sense but the FPL gods had other plans. We move on!

Gameweek 5 Team

Good luck this weekend everyone.

