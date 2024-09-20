181
181 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any dcl news?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/19/fpl-gameweek-5-team-news-thursdays-live-injury-updates#everton

      Open Controls
  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is everyone so convinced that Salah will start? It's an easy fixture and he played 90 min in UCL it makes sense to rest him and play Chiesa

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4 mins (in ET) sub app in the UCL suggests Chiesa is not ready to start

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Latest info on Isak and Pedro is not ideal. Probably just keep and hope they both start, ESR/Robinson is decent enough to cover no show.

    Likely move is Saka to Salah (c) before WC6

    WC6 1FT 3.0ITB
    Henderson
    TAA Dunk Konsa
    Saka Gordon Eze Rogers
    Haaland Isak Pedro
    (Paulsen ESR Robinson Johnson)

    Open Controls
  4. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    just now

    What to do here chaps? 1FT £0.
    Is it worth replacing Isak for someone, roll FT, something else?

    Verbruggen
    Porro, Gvardiol, Gabriel
    Rogers, Palmer, Saka, Minteh, Smith-Rowe
    Haaland, Isak

    Muniz, Faes, Barco

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.