  1. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    saka + isak to salah(c) + vardy

    1) yes
    2) no

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I am doing it, if that helps

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      I am considering similar but havertz + palmer out

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Oh dear. Havertz playing deep. Not good for my gw6 plans

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Rice and Partey plays deep, Havertz has Odegaards role. He'll arrive later in the box so I'm not that worried.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I might have to ditch him and go for Saka instead. Sad. I like him a lot as a pick when he's playing up front.

  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    If you had the likes of both Muniz and Pedro in your team

    Would you

    Sell one of them for Vardy or Calvert-Lewin
    Play Pedro

    1FT WC available

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Any money itb??

  4. Havertzer of sorrow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    What do people think about Gvardiol?

    I know he had a slow start and might drop in price soon, plus the permanent rotation risk.

    However, his CL performance reminded me a bit of his form towards the end of last season. Therefore, I think I will keep him and even play him against Saka. And with the nice run of fixtures soon, he will probably go up again.

    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yeah I think he's a hold unless it became clear that he wouldn't have the more advanced roll. Harder call for WC6 but I think zigging (having him) when others zag could payoff

    2. Mighty Duck
        34 mins ago

        Depends on which attacking flank Guardiola prefer in a game. If there's Lewis there, Guardiol's chilling in the back. If Walker, then the Croat turning into that beast that we're enjoying at the end of the last season.

      • Havertzer of sorrow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks both for your useful feedback.

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Saka or salah
      This article : YES

    4. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I made the huge mistake of going without Haaland. I can either WC GW6, and use my transfer this GW for a one week punt, or I could save and get Haaland next week with transfers. Any suggestion would be much appreciated:

      Pickford
      TAA, Porro, Robinson / Muñoz, Johnson
      Salah, Palmer, Jota, Mbeumo, Rogers
      Watkins, Isak / 4.5

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Get haaland ASAP

        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          So WC now, even though he has Arsenal and Watkins/Isak have Wolves/Fulham?

    5. mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      116, probably 119 assuming Wirtz gets PotM, with Yamal and Cubarsi to play!

      1. kamdaraji
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        This

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        Wirtz gets man of match
        I am on 109 now with same yamal and cubarsi to come.
        Great start!

        1. kamdaraji
          • 15 Years
          45 mins ago

          I love you Jacob

          1. kamdaraji
            • 15 Years
            42 mins ago

            Might push onto 150 at this rate

            1. kamdaraji
              • 15 Years
              42 mins ago

              135 3 Barca to go!

            2. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Need a lamine hattrick for that! Cubarsi cs

              1. kamdaraji
                • 15 Years
                3 mins ago

                The dream is over

    6. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Who are salah non-owners captaining?

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        When in doubt captain the norwegian

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Arsenal at home is too tough
          This may be the week to be different

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Watkins

      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Palmer

      4. sankalparora07
          49 mins ago

          Watkins or TAA

        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          Think it's fine to continue backing Haaland, 20G, 2A in his 17 home starts this season and last. Wouldn't be surprised to see a 1-1 scoreline and Haaland 8-9 pointer tbh.

          1. Keep calm and hoof me the b…
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I agree. I've got both and I'm still tempted by Halaand. 9 goals in 4 is form you can't argue with.

            I've got double Arsenal defense, so I'd be happy to be wrong though 🙂

        • Havertzer of sorrow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Watkins

      5. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Henderson
        Gabriel, Porro, Konsa,
        Saka, Minteh, L.Diaz, Gordon,
        Haaland, Isak, Pedro

        Fab, Robinson, Winks, Harwood Bellis

        Probably going Isak to Watkins this GW. Followed by Minteh to Mbuemo GW6.

        Seriously considering not using WC in GW6 now.

        What do you guys think?

        1. BrockLanders
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Anyone??

      6. The Train Driver
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Trossard ref in the ATA - ARS game, hiw is that fair?

      7. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Mateta anyone?

        1. BrockLanders
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Could work

      8. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Do you think current UCL format will be abandoned after this season? This actually looks too many games to me.

        1. I'm out of name ideas
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          No. To be honest I quite like it so far. Playing against more different opponents makes it a bit more interesting.

          1. OverTinker
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes but play off after group stage seems unnecessary

            1. I'm out of name ideas
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I'll have to see how it all plays out but so far I think it's much better.

        2. Mighty Duck
            32 mins ago

            Hope so

            1. I'm out of name ideas
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Why, out of interest?

          • Havertzer of sorrow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            If you want to see results like 9:2, this is the right format.

            However, I stopped my subscription two seasons ago as I already got bored watching the kind of pointless group stage games. And no offense, but who wants to see games like Brest-Graz?

            For me, UCL starts in March/April.

          • F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            its much better imo. just need to slim down the amount of teams allowed to qualify, but thats a separate issue to the new format

        3. Mother Farke
            39 mins ago

            Barca down to 10. Eric Garcia off.

          • sankalparora07
              37 mins ago

              Hi all, which of the 2 drafts do you like? I am currently on WC and unable to decide which one is better.

              Team 1

              FLEKKEN 4.0
              Collins Davis PORRO Gabriel Mosq
              PALMER SAKA Mbeumo Rogers ESR
              SOLANKE NKETTIAH Haaland

              Team 2

              RAYA 4.0
              Collins Davis TAA Gabriel Mosq
              BOWEN EZE Mbeumo Rogers ESR
              WATKINS HAVERTZ Haaland

              1. sankalparora07
                  24 mins ago

                  In Team 1, I can change Collins to another 4.5 if double BRE defense is a problem

                • The Train Driver
                  • 9 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  B

                • BrockLanders
                  • 9 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Prefer team B

              2. Ninjaa
                • 13 Years
                30 mins ago

                Vardy or DCL ? Reasons

                1. Riverside Red
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  To be cheerful?

                2. The Night Trunker.
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  DCL because Varicose got over excited in the lounge after bingo when they had a Vera Lynn tribute act on.

                3. Double Pivot
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Vardy as DCL always gets injured

              3. KeanosMagic
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                How's my boy Havertz looking?

                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  German

              4. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                anyone doubling on Arsenal defence after City game?

                1. F4L
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  if that half is anything to go by double defence should be a lock, triple if anything 😀 saka + havertz looks dead in the water without odegaard

                2. The Night Trunker.
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Yes, I'm going Sal and Gab and bringing in Rice to afford it.

                3. twoplustwo
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Double anyone throughout the squad is plenty for me at the moment

