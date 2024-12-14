With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 3pm GMT.

The league leaders are among the teams in action, while Arsenal can temporarily move into second with a win over Everton.

3PM GMT FIXTURES

It’s at the Emirates where we begin our team news, as the headline story from the teamsheet releases is the return to fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The defender has been absent since Gameweek 13, having come off at half-time of the win over West Ham United.

He replaces Jakub Kiwior in the Gunners’ starting XI, which shows two other changes from midweek.

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber return after benchings on Wednesday, while Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus make way.

Young full-back Miles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place.

There’s just one change fror Everton, with Jack Harrison coming in for the absent Dwight McNeil.

At Anfield, Arne Slot’s only alteration from the midweek win over Girona is to bring Cody Gakpo in for Darwin Nunez.

But the Reds are boosted by the return to fitness of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, who are among the subsitutes.

Marco Silva makes three changes for this tricky encounter, one of which was necessary due to the suspension of Calvin Bassey.

Jorge Cuenca gets his first league start in Bassey’s stead, while Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira come in for Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore.

It’s three changes apiece at St James’ Park, where the hosts are without injured goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Martin Dubravka takes his place, while Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali also oust Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes from the line-up.

As for the visitors, two of their three alterations are enforced due to the unavailability of Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare.

Hamza Choudhury and Oliver Skipp replace those two, while Stephy Mavididi is preferred to Jordan Ayew.

Facundo Buonanotte is available again but has to make do with a place on the bench.

Finally, at Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil brings in Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for the suspended Joao Gomes.

Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jens Cajuste get recalls for Ipswich Town, who are without Sammie Szmodics today.

Ben Johnson and Jack Taylor drop to the bench, too.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Merino, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Partey, Trossard, Jorginho, Jesus, Sterling, Nwaneri

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Coleman, Lindstrøm, Armstrong, Beto, Broja

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Díaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni, Núñez, Jota

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Jiménez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Godo, Muniz, Traoré, Vinícius

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak, Murphy

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Targett, Kelly, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Barnes, Osula

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Skipp, Choudhury, McAteer, Mavididi, El Khannous, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Faes, Okoli, Thomas, Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Bueno, Gomes, Doherty, André, Lemina, Aït-Nouri, Cunha, Bellegarde, Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Dawson, Meupiyou, Lima, Doyle, Guedes, Hee-chan, Gomes, Forbs

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Clarke, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Delap

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Al-Hamadi, Broadhead, Clarke



