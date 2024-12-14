22
22 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why do all content creators wait until deadline has passed to share their team? lol

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do they?

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      So they get the drop on us

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm glad they do. It's to block all the morons who just copy them.

      Open Controls
    4. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Because then it is set in stone and they can’t make changes after.

      Anything could happen in the run up to deadline with leaks and maybe they have to change. Why would they post their team twice?

      Open Controls
    5. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      "I'm so confused! Have no idea what I'm doing.." Every week.

      Open Controls
    6. JBG
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because they are the cool kids on the black.

      Oh and because there are sheep who follow and copy them

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Bla bla bla... sheep have you any wool??

        Love that poem 😉

        Open Controls
    7. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      They've all got in Enzo & TAA & captained palmer

      Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ahhhh

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Did you just release Wood?

      Open Controls
  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Updated yet? 40 mins would hope so

    Open Controls
  4. Mother Farke
      9 mins ago

      Updated

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just checked for next week. Gone from 9 homies this week to 9 away next week lol!

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          That's the pattern

          But there is a fixture turn in a few weeks where some teams play double away games etc.

          Open Controls
    • Captain Mal
        9 mins ago

        Gabriel sellers in the mud... Until he gets subbed off at halftime

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          ...with a goal.

          Open Controls
        2. Shultan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          After all the gabriel talk this week I think Everton score first

          Open Controls
      • Digital-Real
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Any Toon fans, is Murphy's starting place secure?
        At 4.9m i'm bullish on him.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Definitely not! One sub-par performance and he's an easy makeweight for Howe to bring Barnes in or push Joelinton back into the front three.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Do you think Barnes is content enough playing as the super sub?

            He's certainly got the quality to justify a starting spot.

            Open Controls
      • Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Lets go Gab!

        Open Controls
      • Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kept Gab but took a hit for his backup. Annoying!

        Open Controls
      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Re-posted from last article
        Here's a fun fact
        Has anyone seen this headline
        "Everton’s joint second-highest Premier League scorer this season has never played for Everton"
        But who is the player ?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.