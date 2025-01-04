567
567 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wild! Machac retires & leaves the court at 7-5, 5-6 against Fritz. Started strongly, but he let his emotion get the better of him. Solid job from Fritz in the 2nd game. Machac just had to retire.

    Team USA in the final again!

    Open Controls
  2. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts, play one?
    A Pedro
    B konsa
    C kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Jackson > Watkins worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Could be till Duran back

      Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any leaked news?!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Weather reports

      Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    A wood
    B Jimi
    C Gakpo
    D Jackson
    E Jesus
    Which one ?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A then E then C then D then B.

      Open Controls
  6. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have a full team, but if Liv/Man U game is off, I'll have 9 total.

    So should I (1 FT)....

    A) Do Amad -> Hall for potentially 1 more player.
    B) Do Amad + Jackson -> Gordon + Jesus (-4) for potentially 1 more player.
    C) Do Amad + Mazrauoi -> Hall + Murphy (-4) for potentially 2 more players.
    D) Do nothing and go back to sleep.

    Open Controls
  7. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Buy Eze or Sarr??

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't get either, but Eze over Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sarr over Eze

      Open Controls
  8. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Pedro - ARS (H)
    B. Semenyo - EVE (H)

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. AnfieldLad
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A Hall
    B) JP

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tough one, but I'd probably go Hall. Newcastle have 4 CS in a row, but unlikely to CS against Spurs.

      Open Controls
  10. Kun Tozser
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench boist

    Flekken (sou) Robinson (FUL) Greaves (ful) Sarr (che)

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah. Shame you have to bench Robinson though

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nah, but not a terrible time to use it. It's not often you have a full 15 playing. Might be worth banking.

      Open Controls
  11. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Munoz this season vs:
    MUN(H): 6 pts
    TOT(H): 5 pts
    NEW(H): 11 pts
    MCI(H): 7 pts

    Maybe he is made for the difficult games

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Based on what? There’s only one difficult game on that list

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i’m playing , benching JP got that feeling …

      Open Controls
  12. The Tinkerman
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Sarr
    B) Colwill

    Open Controls
  13. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Team gtg?

    Alisson
    Kerkez, Robinson, Aina
    Diaz, Salah(c), Foden, Mbeumo, Palmer
    Wood, Isak

    Fabianski, Solanke, Munoz, Hall

    Open Controls
  14. xtremesid
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench 1
    1. Joao Pedro (vs Ars)
    2. Ismaila Sarr (vs Che)

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. xtremesid
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench:
    A) Pedro
    B) Gabriel
    C) Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    2. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    After benching 26 points last week, I could do with help on which two to bench here!

    A) Munoz CHE H
    B) Lewis WHU H
    C) Colwill CRY A
    D) Enzo CRY A

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      BC

      Defense not trustable and they have no attacking threat

      Open Controls
  17. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 1:
    A) J.Pedro
    B) Bruno

    I think it's a pretty close decision. Probably both blank.

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesy5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m starting Bruno ahead of Pedro

      Open Controls
  18. Tronity
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    With Rogers suspended and Faes yellow flagged, my bench is pretty weak. Do I move Faes to Huijsen with a FT to sure it up a bit in case the Liverpool game is off?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pretty sure the game will be on, but Faes lost his place anyway and Huijsen is great value, so maybe. I’m happy to let Faes rot last on my bench until I wildcard though

      Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would use the FT if he is a mid term hold.

      Open Controls
  19. gergin
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno F or Enzo to play?

    Open Controls
    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesy5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m leaning towards Bruno. Anyone else you could bench?

      Open Controls
  20. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Play one...
    A) Gordon (-4)
    B) Enzo
    C) Bruno

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  21. Jonesy5
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Semenyo and Cunha out
    Gordon and Jackson in?

    For free, worth doing this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Solid moves. Potentially Gakpo or Jesus upfront instead if you want to go a bit more risky.

      Open Controls
  22. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Gakpo, or Jesus on a WC?

    Own TAA and Salah already from Pool and then only Gabriel from Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Check thread near top of last page

      Open Controls
  23. Scotty Dog
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one please
    A)Gabriel
    B)Pedro

    Open Controls
  24. Dosh
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Timber --> Hall (-4) and bench Munoz? I also have 5 players from Liverpool + United.

    Open Controls
  25. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    2ft and 1.6itb

    Alisson
    Saliba Gabriel Robinson Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Sarr
    Isak JPedro

    Fabianski*; Greaves, Rogers*, Cunha

    Down to 3 options. Any feedback?
    A. Roll
    B. Cunha -> Wood
    C. Rogers -> Gibbs-White

    Open Controls
  26. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    thinking of bringing in a fulham def

    A. Castangne - short term with tete coming back in a few weeks
    B. Robinson - best option but 5.0
    C. anderson - leaning towards him but is it possible he gets dropped if they go to 4 at the back?
    D. stick with timber. play hall vs tot and hope the liv game goes ahead

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.