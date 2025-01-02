328
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Score predictions Liverpool v Manchester Fundament?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      5-0

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      5-0. You?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        7-0

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      United will give up early doors after Liverpool take an early 2-0 lead. 5-0 only because Liverpool take their foot off the gas with half an hour remaining.

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      2 - 0

    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      6-0

    6. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      5-1

    7. Stan Bawls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A thumping… 5-0…

      Based upon the utterly appalling lack of effort in their last game. I think United have big problems again.

    8. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      With these predicted scores is Amorim out?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That would be funny, but sadly not. He inherited trash.

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            14 mins ago

            One man gathers what another man spills

      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          15 mins ago

          13-2

      3. HD7
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        1 FT 2.7 0 ITB

        Jackson to Watkins, Pedro to Wood, Jesus or save a transfer and reevalute after next Gw?

        Pickford
        Gabriel Robinson Hall
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Diaz
        Jackson Isak Joao Pedro

        Fab* Winks Okoli VDB

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          No, I'd stick with your first 11 but you could do with a stronger bench.

          1. HD7
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks for the input. I get what you mean but I have decided that I dont want a good bench. For example I would have played TAA Gabriel Robinson over Hall this GW. Or Mbeumo over Rogers etc

      4. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I've punted on Elanga. Anyone else looking at him?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          Yeah - considering him for sure. Gone under the radar.

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          He was in my thoughts, but there's not enough mid spots for me. Wood it is.

        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah, but I also have Wood, so no need doubling on Forest

          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Fair enough, I don't have Wood but I wouldn't be opposed to the double up

        4. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nope

      5. Muscout
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thoughts on Cunha and Jackson to Wood and Watkins? And then just play Harwood?
        2FT, 3.1itb

        Henderson
        Saliba Timber TAA
        Salah Palmer Jota Sarr
        Isak Jackson Cunha

        Cahill Enzo Harwood O’Shea

        1. FantasyTony
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think Jackson to Watkins is a bit sideways. Can seem them returning roughly the same over the short to mid term.

      6. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        No one is considering gibbs white? 39 points in last 5 matches.

        1. Stan Bawls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          Got him this week as make weight to bring in TAA.

        2. FantasyTony
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I've thought about it but I think Wood is enough from Forest.

        3. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nah, just 1 attacker from Forest would do me and that is Wood. Their medium term fixtures are pants.

      7. FantasyTony
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Amad to Gordon for a FT seems a no brainer, yeah?

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Who else do you have in midfield?

          1. FantasyTony
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sels
            Partey Timber Hall Robinson Castagne
            Amad Enzo Bruno Salah Palmer
            Isak Jackson Wood

            2.2 in the bank

            I must have been drunk when I went double united.

            1. Big Mike
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yes, I would do Amad to Gordon.

      8. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        Is selling Semenyo for Mbeumo a good idea?

        1. FantasyTony
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not sure Mbeumo is the best option in midfield but you can upgrade Semenyo for sure.

        2. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I don't see Bournemouth scoring many goals against Everton.

        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Starting to think Mbeumo is a season keeper with how they setup vs tougher opponents

      9. thom830g
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Martinelli to?:
        A) Gordon
        B) Diaz
        C) keep

        Team:
        Sels - fab
        Colwill - Gabriel - Robinson - hall - Greaves
        Salah - Palmer - martinelli* - Johnson - Amad
        Wood - Isak - Jackson

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is he not going to play? Keep

        2. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Why selling him?

        3. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I am not sure why you would sell Martinelli at the current time. I watched last night's game and he was fantastic both on and off the ball, positioning was excellent and he was pretty much playing as striker at times in the second half. Always getting into dangerous positions and just needs the ball to fall to him for more returns to come. I own and am pleased the focus has been directed to Jesus so less people are buying Mart, hopeful he can remain a differential.

      10. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Bench headache..
        Staring lineup and bench right?

        Sels
        Gabriel - Huijsen - Castagne - Milenkovic
         Diaz - Palmer - Sarr - Iwobi - Salah
        Isak  

        Sanchez - Jackson - Lewis - Larsen

        1. FantasyTony
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'd go Jackson over Iwobi but I've been making terrible decisions lately.

        2. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          That is a headache. I’d play Jackson over Castagne/ Milenkovic I think

      11. meechamspowders
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        Someone talk me out of doing Sarr to Gordon for a hit. Also considering VVD to Trent for a hit but don’t think it’s really worth it.

        1. Nickyboy
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Don't do Sarr to Gordon for a hit or VVD to Trent for a hit either

          Hope that helps

      12. KostaK
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Any suggestions on who to bring in for Odegaard?
        Already have Gordon. Not confident in minutes/fixtures with most around that price point

      13. Ohh1454
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Would you do Cunha or Pedro > Gakpo ? Can bench Cunha and do 4-4-2 if I decide to keep Cunha

