  1. LIARS POKER
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Enzo to Gordon if 4 ft and don't mind the rest of my team?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah I would but not sure if Gordon is worth the extra 2.3m over Murphy

  2. Count Olaf
      59 mins ago

      Play 3 (at least 1 defender) of
      A) Robinson
      B) Aina
      C) Amad
      D) Enzo
      E) Pedro

      1. Dubem_FC
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        A, B, E.

        1. Count Olaf
            just now

            Thanks

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Play one,

        Pedro
        Enzo
        Munoz

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          JP

        2. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          JP

        3. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thx

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        Gordon stock up!

        Postecoglou's Spurs team news: "Destiny with his hamstring looks around the six-week mark missing for him. We lose Bentancur suspended. None of the injured ones are back yet. We’ve had an illness bug running through the squad so a few have missed training."
        https://x.com/nizaarkinsella/status/1875169309431054503

      4. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Who is the best long term option guys?

        A) Jiminez
        B) Pedro

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Pedro @ 5.4

      5. BlzE_94
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Best 6.0m striker long term? Raul or JP?

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Raul

      6. Steavn8k
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        Bowen to->
        A: Martinelli (Triple up on Arsenal. Have Havertz and Gab.)
        B: Gordon (Triple up on Newcastle. Have Hall and Isak)
        C: Foden as something different.

        1. Khark
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          C but I’d also strongly consider mbuemo. I personally feel it’s best to spread than triple up, even more so with the assistant manager chip on the horizon

          1. Steavn8k
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Cheers, makes sense. I already own Mbeumo as well.

      7. Nespinha
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Iwobi to Gordon worth a -4 hit?

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No

      8. Gohn
          43 mins ago

          Current team:

          Raya
          Milenkovic, Gabriel, Dalot
          Mbeumo, Salah, Diaz, Enzo, (Rogers*)
          Haaland, Raul, Wood*

          Going 343. Benching Rogers and buying Wood (any better option with £8 to spend?)

          GTG?

        • Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          38 mins ago

          Is Robinson the best defender to get for under 5.5m?

          1. Mozumbus
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            Yes

          2. Gazza2000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            23 mins ago

            I like Hall more

          3. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Predicted line up has Robinson left of front 3!

        • The Mighty Whites
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          1FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts:

          Raya - Valdimarsson
          TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
          Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
          Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

          A: Enzo ➡️ Elanga / Iwobi
          B: RAN ➡️ Hall / Munoz / Castagne
          C: JP ➡️ Raul
          D: RAN & JP ➡️ Castagne & Wood / Jesus (-4)
          E: Fernandes ➡️ Gordon
          F: Roll.

        • PulseB7
            36 mins ago

            Cunha to Watkins worth a -4?

            1. PulseB7
                13 mins ago

                Or play Semenyo?

              • Slaps
                • 13 Years
                just now

                I did this last week as he had 3 decent fixtures with Duran suspended - probably wouldn't now he is back

            2. Dilzy
              • 15 Years
              13 mins ago

              Start 1:

              A) Lewis
              B) Joao Pedro
              C) Hall
              D) Sarr

