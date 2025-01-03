A new year but the same old captaincy conundrum for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 20.

In current form, the bulletproof Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) looks unopposable. With Manchester United visiting Anfield on Sunday devoid of confidence, the Egyptian certainly has the fixture.

However, strong match-ups for Aston Villa, Brentford, Manchester City and Newcastle United bring an able selection of differential assets for the contrarian manager.

As usual, Captain Sensible is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah produced his 12th double-digit haul in 18 Premier League appearances in Gameweek 19.

Salah’s goal and two assists brought his tally of attacking returns to an astonishing 30, with Liverpool yet to play half of their league season.

Understandably, Salah receives the adulation of our users. He’s backed by just under two-thirds of polled users ahead of Man United’s visit.

Alexander Isak (£9.2m) occupies second place with 6.2% of the vote. He delivered his 10th attacking return in six starts in Monday’s win at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) registered a 12-point haul in Aston Villa’s 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, courtesy of his goal and an assist.

He earns the backing of 5.5% in our captain poll.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



