  1. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Play Amad (liv) or Lewis (WHU)?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Lewis

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        It's on lewis right now. Seems right, but Man City are not great these days. But Man U are agaiinst Liv.. Thanks

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          There will be no Amad cleansheet point!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours ago

            Man U have scored two goals at Anfield since 2016, the last by Jesse ‘where is he now?’ Lingard in 2018. History demands the Lewis selection.

            1. SalahFingers
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              I didn't know that. Only 2 is low, so thanks for the info!

    2. Cantonesque
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I've opted for Lewis here, with Amad on the bench. Bowen being out, he's their only real attacking quality. Probably Soucek scores from a corner though.

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks. That's how it was. I'll leave it and pray

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Kudus can be lively, hit the post vs. Liverpool from memory

        I watched the full game last GW and Leicester had a lot of decent chances, even Mavididi had his highest xGI of the season I think lol.

        I have Lewis and definitely considering benching him, even though Bowen is a blow. Agree vs. Amad it's tricky though given Man Utd's record at Anfield.

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Lewis

  2. theoldgit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Play A. Hall. or B. Aina

    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'd play both, but Aina first.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

    3. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Newcastle could run riot - Hall possible goal involvement and good chance that Wolves might score - I'm going Hall too

  3. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Pickford
    Colwill/Hall/Robinson
    Salah/Palmer/Sarr/Amad
    Jackson/Isak/Pedro

    Fabianski(!)-Rogers(!)-Timber(!)-Greaves.

    For -4
    A. Amad to Gordon
    B. Pedro/Jackson to Watkins/Wood
    C. No need -4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      C

    2. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      C

      Amad has Southampton at home after this gameweek so I'd almost keep him for that, but A is not a bad move. Gordon and Newcastle are on mad form.

      B is worth it for free. I woudn't for -4. I also wouldn't double up on Rogers and Watkins as Villa aren't scoring enough to warrant it IMO. Keep your double ups for Newcastle and Liverpool right now since they are both scoring huge.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      C

    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A or C. I’d be tempted by A if that’s the longer-term set up you want, it could easily pay for itself this week

    5. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gordon for a -4 yes I would do this week due to poor Spurs defence and his excellent XGi and also because of next set of fixtures ( 3 out of 4 at home after Spurs) but not for Amad as United also have decent set of next 4 fixtures unless you think of not playing him in these fixtures

  4. Boberella
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Quick fire question please DZ…
    Need a 5.2m mid to play this week (and possibly keep for a few)

    A) Murphy
    B) Elanga
    C) H Wilson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      A and B great choices. I’m on A

    2. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A. Newcastle are points machines right now.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Damsgaard

    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A

    5. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Definitely A

    6. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks all. Definitive Murphy!

  5. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Any news on possible snow cancellations?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I don't think any are cancelled yet. Here's a good explanation as to what might get cancelled and why: https://www.football.london/premier-league/snow-warning-arsenal-chelsea-tottenham-30700665

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks!

      2. polecalmer
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        yellow snow....

        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Don’t eat it.

        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            What’s your technique for calming the pole?

        3. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Good article - thanks for sharing

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Someone said it was 5 degrees.

        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          5 degrees is the absolute max it will hit tomorrow and only at the very southern parts (not london). Most places will be 1-3. It does look like the snow is goiing to hit a bit later on so the earlier games shoud go ahead.

          https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/maps-and-charts/temperature-map#?model=ukmo-ukv&layer=temperature&bbox=%5B%5B40.94671366508002,-40.34179687500001%5D,%5B64.8115572502203,32.34375000000001%5D%5D

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Cheers thanks.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Last Man Standing (438 qualified) entry open until the deadline.

      Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

      Code : 85lwue

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I assume if you got booted - you can’t join?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Correct

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Thanks.

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      4FTs, 2.9itb…not sure what to do with this team, any ideas? Not sure on double palace attack but good fixtures coming up? Roll?

      Henderson
      Castagne Trent Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Martinelli Sarr
      Jesus Isak Mateta

      Fabianski Gabriel Mykolenko Rogers*

      1. JJeyy
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Im thinking Maritnelli to Gordon for my team, but its not needed.

      2. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'd rather have double Newcastle attack than Palace

      3. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Four free transfers! Thats impressive. I can’t even get two.

      4. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Maybe upgrade Mateta to one of either Wood, Jackson, Watkins, or Gakpo.

      5. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Personally fancy another Newcastle in midfield but hat means losing either Martinelli or Sarr. Rogers has decent upcoming fixtures I think.

    4. JJeyy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Anyone been watching the Newcatle games, I want to get Gordon in but a bit worried bout his xg recently been more of an assister.

      Has he been getting in good positions to score just unlucky not to be passed to and more goals coming?

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Gordon's xGI says it all, he's heavily involved in attacks and also on some set pieces

        1. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yes, Gordon's xGI 5th highest amongst midfielders but points less than other midfielders suggesting he might be slightly underperforming to date but with potential to score more points based on his xGI

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I brought him in because he’s playing Spurs. Surely there will be lots of goals in that game.

        1. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Gotta be, right?

    5. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Morning all,
      Any recommended transfers, or roll? Looks like my whole bench will be unavailable this week.

      Sels
      Gabriel Robinson Colwil
      Palmer Amad Salah Foden
      Isak Pedro Jackson
      Subs: Fab Timber Rogers Konate 1FT £0.7 ITB

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Timber only 1 worth transfering out, no real good entry points for Hall, Munoz etc but at least youl have a bench

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I’d sell Colwill

    6. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Article makes me sad I sold Kudus.....

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Which article?

        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          This one, listing him as a differential, I just reluctantly sold after 6gw

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Oh duh thanks.

    7. tajulariff
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Do you think Spurs will score against Newcastle?

      Do you think Palmer got return this game week?

      Think of playing Hall & Murphy. Sub Palmer & Robinson

      1. hazza44
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Definitely don’t sub Palmer. Spurs should score against Newcastle, although they are in good form.

      2. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Tough call. Think there's a slightly better chance of Hall & Murphy getting attacking returns than clean sheet.

      3. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yes. Spurs are the second highest scoring team in the PL.

      4. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Risky subbing Palmer.

        I think Spurs will score at least one. Palmer could get anything from a 2 to a 22.

      5. tajulariff
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks all cheers

      6. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think Spurs will score imo Benching could be a decent goal fest.

        Benching Palmer seems a tad audacious

    8. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Start huijsen or pedro?

      1. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I usually go for the striker but it is Arsenal they're playing - tough call - depends on the rest of your team I think

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I’d usually say go with the attacker but that Everton game might be 0-0.

      3. C. SAMBA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Pedro

      4. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        huijsen

      5. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Huijsem

    9. Genji3lade
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Best option?

      A.) Play Hall (Tot A)
      B.) Bowen -> Diaz for a -4 and bench Hall

      Predict a Hall 2 pointer, and can see Diaz scoring at least once. Gut feeling the game goes ahead

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Gotta play the upside

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I really hope the game goes ahead. I also think Diaz is going to haul. I had to choose between him and Gordon and I went Gordon. I could have gone either way.

      3. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Don't like taking -4 but this one could really work this weekend and especially now Slot seems to be rotating less than Klopp did. Plus DGW on the horizon.

    10. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hi all,

      Larsen to Jesus? Yes or No?

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah definitely. The ceiling on Jesus is high.

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Sky high

        2. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yes

      3. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Is it just me or is there a team you don’t like to ever get players from? For me it’s Palace and I don’t even really know why. I think I just don’t like watching them.

        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Last year they were fun to watch. City have been the most boring this season for me.

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            (Except when they lose in spectacular fashion.)

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Yeah and they have Lewis.

          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            That’s true. Olise was a great player for them.

            I’ll probably get Munoz next week.

        2. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          I don't like picking players who I consider to be dull even though it means I'm losing out on points because they're doing well e.g. Wood

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I felt the same way but gave in and bought Wood two weeks ago.

            1. Bram
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              I have that ridiculous fear, as a Forest fan, that if I buy him I'll jinx him and it'll all go horribly wrong. Killing my season but seeing in New Year in 2nd sooo worth it!

        3. C. SAMBA
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          West Ham

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Yes! That’s a good one too. I always want to get Bowen but then realize who he plays for and I change my mind.

        4. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Brighton, always miss hauls

          1. JT11fc
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            And Villa, and Bournemouth

          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Yeah, Pedro for sure.

        5. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Agree for on Palace. Way to inconsistent. Don’t like Everton either.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Yeah, Everton don’t score enough goals.

        6. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Brighton. They rotate a bit and most players have some level of attacking intent. So they don't really have a dominant attacker and even if they get a goal in a big win they're not getting baps that game. Spurs a bit like that too since the Kane and Son pomp. Prefer likes of Palmer, Salah, Wood, Cunha, Saka.

      4. Korn106
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Flekken
        TAA, Gabriel, Andersen
        Salah, Palmer, Enzo, Bruno
        Isak, Jackson, Pedro

        Verbruggen, Hall, Rogers(*), Timber(*)

        1FT, 0.4 ITB
        What i should do?
        a) Timber --> Munoz to cover bench if LIV-MUN call off (still not cover all 3 miss)
        b) Bruno --> Gordon (actually bought Bruno for Saka and he got -2 and banned >

        1. C. SAMBA
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Roll. Very low chance of game getting called off.

          1. Korn106
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Thank you

        2. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          How do you feel about Enzo to J. Murphy? Bruno has good fixtures to come. But in isolation I like B for this weekend and next few fixtures

          1. Korn106
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            For Enzo, the number are still ok, will see him for few match.
            Actually I'm not a Bruno's fan and don't know why i got him (^^)

            1. After Supper Ghost Stories
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Yes I still have Enzo plus Palmer and Jackson but have Amad instead of Bruno. Bench headache next week I think.

      5. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cunha to Wood & bench Munoz (start Enzo & Pedro) or save FT & start all 3?

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Roll

      6. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Head to Head fixtures need generating for GW20+.

      7. Xtreme Nz.
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Hey community,

        Struggling here with bench headache

        Play 1
        Digne (H Leicester)
        Gabriel (A Brighton)
        Hall (A Spurs)

        Raya
        TAA Robinson ****
        Salah Diaz Palmer Sarr
        Pedro Isak Watkins

        Subs
        Fab **** Enzo ****

        Much appreciated

        1. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I'd play Digne - you already have Raya and good chance of CS for VIlla; I'd have Hall as first sub as think there could be goal involvement for him

          1. Xtreme Nz.
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Solid reasons, much appreciated, just worried about Gabriel goal threat and ownership but I’m thinking the same as you 🙂

            1. After Supper Ghost Stories
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Not easy is it - FPL have Gabriel in their scout selections, but this site has no Arsenal GK/DEF in their selections. You've got 5 very good DEF options this week, that's the thing, but not a bad problem to have - what do the clean sheet % chances say in hot topics?

              1. Xtreme Nz.
                • 1 Year
                just now

                42% AV clean sheet (highest clean sheet of all teams)

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Gabriel.

      8. Full ham tragic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        GTG am unsure of subs / lineup TIA

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Robinson
        Salah Palmer Diaz Murphy
        Isaac Raul Jesus

        Hendo hall enzo Munoz

        1. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          Great front 7 - subs order looks fine to me

          1. Full ham tragic
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ok thanks , just wasn’t sure if I needed hall in but for who ?
            Best of luck

      9. redhat
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Son to Mbeumo with -4 points for GW20?

          1. redhat
              26 mins ago

              Sanchez
              TAA Gabriel Hall
              Salah Palmer Son Murphy
              Isaac Jackson Pedro

            • FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Definitely not

              1. redhat
                  5 mins ago

                  Thanks.
                  I will eventually have to do it some time in the next weeks to be able to upgrade pedro .. so I was thinking why not doing it when Mbeumo faces Southhampton.

            • sankalparora07
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Bench two of these please
              A) VDB (SOU A)
              B) Munoz (CHE H)
              C) Colwill (CPL A)

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                AC

            • Lallana_
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              0.1M ITB, 1FT

              Sels
              Alexander-Arnold | Virgil | Gabriel | Castagne
              Salah (C) | Palmer (v) | Gordon | Martinelli
              Jackson | Isak

              Fabianski / J. Pedro / Enzo / Harwood-Bellis

              -

              Save FT or do Enzo>Murphy with Spurs defensive troubles and bench someone?

            • Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Will u do brunoF to murphy for -4?

              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 4 Years
                38 mins ago

                Selling Bruno will set you soul at peace

                1. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  But are we sure he cant score vs liv?

              2. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Not sure I'd do that

            • Joyce1998
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Start

              A- Flekken
              or
              B- Verbruggen

              1. Lallana_
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                A

            • GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Are the Fixture Difficulty Ratings set before GW1 or are they adjusted GW to GW depending on team's form?

              1. Mighty Duck
                  14 mins ago

                  Adjusting but not often.

