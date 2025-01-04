It’s time to reveal our Gameweek 20 differentials, as we edge closer to Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As ever, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JACOB MURPHY

FPL ownership: 4.5%

4.5% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW20-24 fixtures: tot | WOL | BOU | sou | FUL

Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) has been in impressive form for Newcastle United recently, with three goals and four assists over the last five Gameweeks.

No team-mate except Alexander Isak (£9.2m) has had more shots (12), shots in the box (nine), big chances (four) or expected goal involvement (xGI, 2.99) in that timeframe.

“Jacob has done really well. Goals and assists are what every attacking player needs in their games. His crossing ability is second to none. We are pleased for him.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy

Given that Tottenham Hotspur have earned just one home clean sheet in 2024/25, and only three sides have conceded more than their 17.56 expected goals (xG), there’s optimism that Murphy can enjoy further success on Saturday.

In addition, several Spurs players have been struck down by illness this week and missed training, while Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m), Cristiano Romero (£4.9m), Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) and Ben Davies (£4.3m) remain out.

It isn’t all positive, as Murphy is prone to early substitutions. However, at just £5.1m, he still has plenty going for him.

The Magpies are one of the form teams in the Premier League, with 13 goals scored over the last four Gameweeks and an appealing set of fixtures right up until mid-February, including a trip to Southampton at the end of the month.

Isak is now, of course, the most-owned forward in FPL, so doubling up on the Newcastle attack could be the way to go given the fixtures.

LIAM DELAP

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW20-24 fixtures: ful | BHA | MCI | liv | SOU

After producing a spectacular display in Monday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, Liam Delap (£5.6m) looks a ready-made differential option for Gameweek 20.

The former Manchester City academy product registered a goal, assist and maximum bonus points at Portman Road, so should be full of confidence heading into Saturday’s clash against Fulham.

“I’ve been saying it to people around the club, he’s improving. He’s a different beast now to what he was in July and when you see that rate of improvement from a 21-year-old, showing the increased maturity that he is, the desire he’s showing to improve, that’s a really positive sign.” – Kieran McKenna on Liam Delap

Overall, it’s nine attacking returns in 18 Premier League games for Delap, which means he has been directly involved in 64% of his club’s goals while on the pitch.

It should also be pointed out that Delap has already scored against Marco Silva’s side this season.

In a superb all-action display, the 21-year-old dominated opposition centre-halves Issa Diop (£4.5m) and Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) in Gameweek 3, racking up four shots in total.

Fulham are on a seven-match unbeaten run but they’ve kept just one clean sheet at Craven Cottage all season, so Delap looks like an intriguing budget differential for those perhaps looking to ship out Matheus Cunha (£7.0m).

Beyond that, it’s three home games in four for Ipswich, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Southampton all ranked in the bottom-half for expected goals conceded (xGC) on the road in 2024/25.

Liam Delap’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 2.7%

2.7% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW20-24 fixtures: mci | FUL | CRY | avl | che

With three goals and one assist from his last eight starts, and faced with a favourable trip to Manchester City, Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) is worth a look.

Pep Guardiola’s side have mustered just three clean sheets from their last 18 Premier League encounters, while they rank 16th for xGC since the start of November.

With Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) out injured, Kudus’ recent numbers underline his status as West Ham United’s biggest attacking threat.

The Ghana international has averaged a shot every 25.6 minutes in his last eight starts, a very encouraging rate. He’s also hit the woodwork three times over the season, so could easily have returned more.

Given that Man City can be vulnerable to transitions and fast breaks, Kudus’ pace and directness down the flank could cause plenty of problems on Saturday.

West Ham’s immediate schedule to follow is good, too, with Fulham and Crystal Palace up next at the London Stadium.

With an ownership of just 2.7%, Kudus could therefore prove to be a difference-maker in Bowen’s absence.



