With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, FPL Family’s Sam talks us through upcoming transfers, as she shifts back to a starting XI with four defenders.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

A couple of seasons ago, I was all about being big at the back. In fact, had you told me that I’d now only ever play three defenders, with my most expensive costing £5.5m, I would have laughed. However, with such an attractive front eight, a three-man backline has been the only way – especially with so few clean sheets. But I wonder if it’s time to revisit this back four idea.

I’m very much enjoying paring Lewis Hall (£4.7m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) with Jurrien Timber (£5.7m) and David Raya (£5.6m). This means there’s no space for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) or Daniel Munoz (£4.7m).

Even though I can afford to own both, being restricted to three for each Gameweek would bring massive benching headaches.

Restructuring the budget

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes‘ (£8.3m) recent red card meant a space opened up in my midfield. I could afford anyone from Phil Foden (£9.2m) downwards but wanted to think carefully about budgets.

As I’m hoping not to activate my second Wildcard for as long as possible, ensuring there are funds to spread across each position felt important. I like the idea of moving back to Chris Wood (£6.7m), placed alongside Alexander Isak (£9.2m). He’d replace either Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) or Evanilson (£5.9m).

If it’s the latter, I need to raise money, knowing that Alexander-Arnold is earmarked as a Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) replacement. The Portuguese full-back has been a failed experiment.

Therefore, with these two in mind, I chose budget-friendly Ismaila Sarr (£5.9m) to come in for Fernandes, Whilst the Crystal Palace attacker didn’t return in Gameweek 19, I remain reasonably comfortable with this pick after checking out his expected goals (xG) stats.

Paying the extra for Eberechi Eze (£6.6m) would have immediately paid off in terms of points but it’d mean selling Solanke rather than Evanilson.

My new team structure

Now that Alexander-Arnold is entering my squad, there’ll be a commitment to playing four at the back on most occasions. The five individuals, including Munoz, have these upcoming fixtures:

Each Gameweek produces one bench-able player, with two in Gameweek 24. So purchasing at Sarr’s price point made sense. He can drop into a rotation with Wood, Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) and even Solanke, enabling me to move freely between three and four defenders. Helped further by Rogers picking up his fifth yellow card on Monday night.

With Hall and Robinson both regularly returning and Timber an ever-present, changing this team so that it gives more love to attacking defenders feels good. Especially when, apart from Alexander-Arnold, they are all still very budget-friendly.

Forward planning

Thus I’m ready to move Dalot to Alexander-Arnold ahead of Gameweek 20, assuming Arsenal duo Timber and Raya successfully make it through their New Year’s Day match.

My next priority buy will either be Wood – to make amends for selling him a couple of weeks ago – or another backline switch. Sepp van den Berg (£4.1m) becoming Munoz or possibly Ola Aina (£5.1m).



