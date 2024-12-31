31
  1. Bacon3339
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Has anybody heard any news on Cunha yet? Injury and the impending ban?
    Thanks in advance!

    1. Harry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      banned for 2 matches but 1 is cup tie so back for newcastle game

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is it real this time?

  2. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Cunha suspended for 2 games, source sky sports news

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only 2 games, hehe

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Maybe injured to, how nice !

  3. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Cunha banned for 1 PL game

  4. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    May as well keep him on the bench then.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thinking same, save a transfer

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fixtures are very red afterwards though.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, new ars Chel pool etc

  5. nkhoughton
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thoughts on wildcard?

    Pickford Jose Sa

    Aina TAA Gabriel hall O'Shea

    Salah Palmer Gordon Gibbs-White Schade

    Isak Jesus wood

    Open to suggestions, I'm happy with defence midfield and attack i'm doubting I'm looking for differentials

  6. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Raya (bha)
    Gabriel (bha) - Trent AA (MUN) - Rico Lewis (WHU) - Konsa (LEI)
    Salah (MUN) - Sarr (CHE) - Palmer (cry)
    Isak (tot) - Watkins (LEI) - Jesus (bha)

    Subs: Fabianski** - Enzo (cry) - Hall (tot) - Rogers**

    1ft, 0.5m ITB

    Would you start Enzo or Hall over any of the starters in the starting 11?

    Cheers.

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024

    https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20241231-cunha-fa-suspension-confirmed/?s=09

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      He will miss the home match against Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup tie away at Bristol City.

      He'll be available again (if fit) from GW21.

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers! Was kinda hoping to play him this week though.

      Only 1 game ban surely is better than expected, however fixtures dont look great after that

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup, if folks can find a replacement, Cunha is still a sell even though he misses 1 league game imo.

        Fixtures after Forest:

        new (A)
        che (A)
        ARS (H)
        AVL (H)
        liv (A)
        bou (A)
        FUL (H)
        EVE (H)

  8. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thinking to transfer out N.Jackson and Bowen... Thoughts on which is best please...

    N.Jackson >>>
    1) Watkins
    2) Wood

    Bowen >>>
    A) Mbeumbo
    B) Iwobi
    C) Johnson

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    It gets tricky now:

    1) Bench Cunha, play Hall, keep FT
    2) Still Cunha to Wood/Gakpo/Havertz
    3) Bench Cunha, play Hall, Jackson to Watkins/Wood/Gakpo/Havertz

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      1
      We just saw RAN haul vs. Spurs and Hall looks great

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Tempted

  10. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Cunha suspended for 2 games

  11. ZiZou10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good article, thinking along the same lines. With no Haaland or Saka in your squad, you can have a decent back 5 and rotate 2/3 of them each GW. Likewise with the front 8, have a solid 5 and rotate the other 2/3. You can be fluid in formation, esp as there are a few full backs hauling (TAA, Hall, Aina etc).

    Raya/Fab

    TAA/Hall/Aina/Robbo/Gabriel

    Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/Diaz/Rogers

    Isak/Wood/Wissa

    Next move- Mbeumo to Gordon (after Soton A)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Also tempting to BB while we have so many appealing defenders - doesn't usually stay that way for long - plus the funds available from no Saka / no City. I'm having a look at BB22

      1. ZiZou10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve already done it

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Question.

    Have we got our Manchester United back?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Previous managers have questioned the work rate of players & clear to see they are currently shambolic.
      United tax is evident looking at the purchase prices & wages offered looking at the squad.
      They cannot offload many as the packages they are on no club can afford & take into consideration values currently no one wants them!
      When a reserve keeper gets paid double the young superstars Mainoo & Amad you get a feeling of the scale of the mountain.

  13. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Whats the general chip plan for those who still have the TC? Is it TC Salah for the DGW or use the manager chip on Slot?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm not selling my Pool players for Slot.

  14. tommo-uk-
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Even though Cunha ban is short the fixtures are so poor….still a sell?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's what we all want to know

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not many returns earlier in the season when playing the Liverpool's and the city's and the arsenal's ... Lots of 2s and 1s.

        But different manager this time around.

