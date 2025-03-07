Predicted lineups + match previews for FPL Gameweek 28

Most of you will be aware of our team news tab, in which we predict the lineups of all 20 clubs before a Gameweek deadline – something we’ve done for not far off two decades now!

But more recently, we’ve incorporated those predicted XIs into match previews.

Below, you’ll find short articles on all 10 fixtures taking place in Gameweek 28.

As well as our predicted lineups, there are form guides and each team’s leading performers for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last six Gameweeks:



