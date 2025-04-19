544
Chip Strategy April 19

Who to pick as Assistant Manager in FPL Gameweek 33?

544 Comments
Share

As we approach Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33, it’s time for the latest instalment of our weekly Assistant Manager guides.

There are a few “table bonus” opportunities this weekend, including one Premier League boss with two fixtures.

We’ll assess the best options for this week as well as the rounds ahead as we continue to barrel through Double Gameweek season.

Let’s get into it.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A TABLE BONUS IN GAMEWEEK 33?

FPL notes: No Gabriel assist, Moyes’ return + Spurs “not good enough” 3

One key source of potential Assistant Manager hauls are table bonus points, whereby Premier League bosses earn extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table at the start of the Gameweek.

In Gameweek 33, there are five such managers eligible for table bonus points:

  • David MoyesEverton (13th) v Manchester City (5th)
  • Kieran McKennaIpswich Town (18th) v Arsenal (2nd)
  • Ruud van NistelrooyLeicester City (19th) v Liverpool (1st)
  • Ange PostecoglouTottenham Hotspur (15th) v Nottingham Forest (3rd)
  • Oliver Glasner – Arsenal (2nd) v Crystal Palace (12th)

First to contest a match with table bonus points on the line is David Moyes (£0.5m). The Everton boss is fresh off a 19-point haul in Gameweek 32 thanks to a last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest. That was the Scot’s fourth time (two wins, two draws) earning table bonus since the Assistant Manager chip first became available in Gameweek 23, with his side losing just one of their last 12 league outings.

Kieran McKenna’s (£0.5m) Ipswich Town secured some table bonus points for the second time in three matches last weekend. The Tractor Boys’ relegation is all but a finality at this point, but at least they’re going down kicking – and there’s a chance Arsenal could stand to catch a stray blow or too, particularly after dropping points in their last two league matches and having been forced to deal with Real Madrid in the past two midweeks.

Gameweek 32 showed there may be some form of life left in Leicester, too, but this weekend will likely offer them little chance to build on that draw at Brighton, with league leaders Liverpool coming to visit the King Power Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) only lost by a goal to nil when his injury-hit side last faced Forest, and he’ll be pleased to see the Tricky Trees’ form (five losses in their last 10 league matches) has started to slip recently. Still, Spurs have the same recent record as well as a quick-ish Thursday-Monday turnaround from their Europa League quarter-final exploits. The Lilywhites have nothing to play for at this point in their league campaign, while Forest have a spot in next season’s Champions League within their grasp.

Which brings us to Oliver Glasner (£0.8m). The Crystal Palace boss has both a Double Gameweek and table bonus point opportunity for the second week in a row, with the latter against the Gunners this time. Glasner has delivered on his table bonus promise on several occasions this season, but failed to do so in Double Gameweek 32.

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Before we dive into point predictions and our recommendations, let’s take a quick glance at the bookies’ odds for the table-bonus managers…

% chance of home win% chance of draw% chance of away win
David MoyesEverton (13th) v Manchester City (5th)24.7%26.0%49.3%
Kieran McKennaIpswich (18th) v Arsenal (2nd)11.8 %20.9 %67.3 %
Ruud van Nistelrooy – Leicester City (19th) v Liverpool (1st)8.6%15.8 %75.6%
Ange Postecoglou – Spurs (15th) v Nottingham Forest (3rd)38.3 %26.0%35.7%
Oliver Glasner – Arsenal (2nd) v Crystal Palace (12th)62.6 %21.7 %15.7%

CURRENT ASSISTANT MANAGER POINTS PROJECTIONS

The betting market heavily influences these points projections, so the odds of each Assistant Manager capable of earning table bonus points are factored in.

THE GAMEWEEK 33 DOUBLERS: ARTETA, EMERY, GLASNER, PEP

Which FPL Gameweeks could be hit by 2024/25 Champions League rotation? 1

Four teams play twice in Double Gameweek 33: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City. As such, their respective managers score highly in our RMT tool and are prime targets for investment with the Assistant Manager chip this week.

We’ll start with Mikel Arteta (£1.5m), who leads the way for predicted points in Double Gameweek 33 with fixtures against Ipswich (A) and Palace (H). 

The Gunners boss has no opportunity for table bonus points but is favoured to win in each of those outings, with the league’s tightest defence and fourth-most prolific attack this season. If you’re looking for a banker to notch (at least) one win as your Assistant Manager, Arteta is probably the safest bet of this week’s doublers.

Pep Guardiola (£1.5m) is second only to his countryman and former protégé in our points predictions, with Man City visiting Everton (A) before welcoming Aston Villa (H) to the Etihad.

Neither opponent are pushovers, but City need to lock in a few wins if they are to avoid slipping out of the Champions League qualification spots and showed in last weekend’s comeback against Palace that they still possess some of the grit required to grind out victories when needed. Plus, with constant lingering uncertainty over which players – particularly in midfield – will receive the most gametime, Guardiola could be a safe way to ensure some points are won regardless of his team’s line-ups.

Oliver Glasner’s (£0.8m) Double Gameweek 33 fixtures aren’t much more appealing than the ones the Austrian coach was faced with in Double Gameweek 32, but he does hold some advantages over his aforementioned Spanish counterparts.

Firstly, he’s a little under half their price, which gives FPL managers an extra £0.7m to play with. Second, Glasner’s back-to-back doubles mean plenty of managers will already have him in place as their Assistant Manager, so there’s no real need to spend a free transfer swapping him out. And third of all, the Eagles boss has the potential to earn table bonus points if he can grab a result against the Gunners in his second fixture of the Gameweek – which comes after the visit of a stuttering Bournemouth side with just one win in seven.

The fourth doubler among the Assistant Manager ranks this Gameweek is Unai Emery (£0.8m).

The Villa boss has won four straight in the league, keeping clean sheets in three of them, but may have a harder time doing so against Double Gameweek 33 opponents Newcastle (H) and City (A). That being said, Villa’s home form is immense, with just two losses (none since October) on their own turf in all competitions this season, and Emery’s men have beaten City twice in the last two campaigns, including in December.

Emery doesn’t qualify for table bonus points in either outing this time, though, which does limit his potential upside compared to the equally priced Glasner. But for those FPL managers who may already own three Palace players but have an open Villa spot, Emery – now with a narrowed focus following his side’s midweek Champions League exit – offers a rotation-proof option at a time when it’s a little tricky to predict his starting XI.

FINAL THOUGHTS: GAMEWEEK 33

FPL notes: Arteta on rotation, Saka's fitness + Merino

To recap, then: Arteta likely offers the highest likelihood of wins of the doublers. While Emery and Guardiola have more to play for in the league (a Champions League place), the narrowing gap behind the Gunners was addressed by their manager in Friday’s presser – suggesting a refocusing of efforts.

If we had to rank them, the order in our points predictor tool is probably as good a shout as any.

One caveat to note with all four of these Assistant Manager options is that they’ll require a transfer out if your chip is still active next weekend, due to Blank Gameweek 34.

Glasner aside, Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) is perhaps the pick of the table bonus-eligible gaffers in this round. He is forecast to score the third-most Assistant Manager points of all Premier League bosses in Gameweek 33, despite a match facing third-placed Nottingham Forest. Interestingly, Spurs are favoured by the bookies to win this one, which – along with his table bonus potential – boosts his predicted points higher than everyone bar Arteta and Guardiola.

We could also see David Moyes (£0.5m) and co nick a point at home to City for what would be their seventh draw in 10 league matches.

Elsewhere, it should be no real surprise to see Arne Slot’s (£1.5m) fixture against Leicester labelled as a “banker” win for the Liverpool boss, with the Dutchman a consistently low-risk Assistant Manager option.

Graham Potter’s (£0.5m) West Ham are winless in five matches, meanwhile, but shouldn’t be too hard pressed to take all three points from their home match against relegated Southampton.

FINAL THOUGHTS: LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

TWO GAMEWEEKS REMAINING

If your Assistant Manager chip is only active for this and one more Gameweek, and you’re against using a transfer in that time to swap your choice, both Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) and David Moyes (£0.5m) have unrivalled potential upside due to their back-to-back table bonus opportunities against Forest (H) + Liverpool (A) and City (H) + Chelsea (A).

Meanwhile, if you’re set on backing one of the Assistant Managers who plays twice in Double Gameweek 33 and then transferring them out for Blank Gameweek 34, the likes of Eddie Howe (£1.5m), Arne Slot (£1.5m) and Fabian Hürzeler (£1.1m) all offer good combinations of respectable points predictions and winnable-looking fixtures in the two rounds after this weekend.

THREE GAMEWEEKS REMAINING

For similar reasons, those three could also be good set-and-forget options for Gameweeks 33-35.

Nuno Espírito Santo (£1.1m) falls into that category as well, with Forest ranked highly on our Season Ticker over their next three Gameweeks.

On current form, you could even lump Vítor Pereira (£0.8m) in there, given Wolves have won four straight and lost just two of their last nine league matches. Matches against United (A) and Leicester (H) in their next two now look increasingly winnable, and then there’s a chance of table bonus points against City in Gameweek 35.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist, frequently with The i (inews.co.uk), Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Bylines including RadioTimes, Cayman Compass, NBC, The Stanford Daily. Got a story? X/Twitter DMs open @dakers_alex, or email alex.dakers@inews.co.uk Follow them on Twitter

544 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MADCHESTER UTD
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Raya Eze VS Martinez Trossard? On free hit. Got a feeling trossard starts as striker vs Ipswich, maybe Martinez gets lots of save points?

    Open Controls
    1. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Plus Eze maybe rested for Arsenal with big fa cup semi coming up

      Open Controls
      1. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 14 Years
        59 mins ago

        talk about Palace resting players is v speculative imo - they won't risk a big loss against Arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          Judging by their last couple of results they might have more chance of avoiding a big loss if they do rest players.

          Open Controls
          1. V-2 Schneiderlin
            • 14 Years
            56 mins ago

            True!

            Open Controls
  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What to do with Savinho, just keep and hope? If we get news he wont start then what?

    Open Controls
    1. Johan Queef
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think I’m just gonna keep and hope for the best. Apparently he was due to start the last game before failing a late fitness test.

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Keeping for dgw hoping! If was a dgw, he’d be gone

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        *sgw

        Open Controls
  3. Johan Queef
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    BB this week and FH next week (so I can buy them back for IPS)

    Am I mad for doing Livramento & Murphy to Kiwior and Rogers to attack the double? They’re in such good form but doubles are fun (sometimes).

    Any advice appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looking at same moves, dgw traps eh!

      Open Controls
      1. Johan Queef
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can’t wait to hate myself after this week but it seems the more interesting play!

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          just now

          like my double ars def, and triple palace last couple weeks!
          Hopefully this week doublers will be ok

          Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think you’ve got to play the percentage game. Yes, Livramento and Murphy could outscore Kiwior and Rogers. Likewise Harwood Bellis could outscore Salah. But over two games versus one game you would definitely expect Kiwior and Rogers to outscore Livramento and Murphy.

      Open Controls
  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    savinho/isak to kdb/wissa -4 and BB raya,awb,trippier,murphy
    or play
    RAYA
    SALIBA/MUNOZ,GVARDIOL
    SAKA/ROGERS/SAVINHO/salah
    MATETA/MARMOUSH/isak

    MARTINEZ/trippier/awb/murphy and save 1 f/t and BB?

    FH 34

    Open Controls
    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      I think yes as I'd rather have KdB than Savinho & Isak you get back next week on FH

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        cheers v2

        Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A get Roger’s, bench Isak

    B no Roger’s, play Isak

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Will you be taking a hit? If not, then yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        No hit
        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Any chance Diaz starts this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would say so.

      Open Controls
  7. boroie
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    We are expecting Marmoush to take penalties when Haaland is injured aren’t we?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Seems to be what most are saying though maybe KDB pulls rank

      Open Controls
  8. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Do you think Murphy to Rogers is worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not for me, no.

      Open Controls
    2. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not for a -4

      Open Controls
  9. boroie
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    We expecting any team leaks before deadline or just get transfers done with now?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Wait in case, but doubt we’ll get city leaks

      Open Controls
  10. Kevinw82
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    I've got bench boost and wildcard left to play. 5 dgw players this week with some good sgw players. When shall I use my chips?

    Open Controls
    1. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bb this week

      Open Controls
  11. thom830g
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    2 FT
    A) Burn + Murphy -> B Johnson + Rogers
    B) Burn + Sarr -> Rogers + 4,5 def
    C) other?

    Team is
    Raya - Areola
    Burn - munoz - Gvardiol - Timber - konsa
    Savinho - Sarr - Murphy - salah - Saka
    Isak - Marmoush - mateta

    Open Controls
    1. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Om BB

      Open Controls
    2. David De HEY YA
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bradley + Rogers?

      Open Controls
  12. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hi guys, no chips left to play, in all honesty my season is over but.. am I G2G here with this?

    Sels
    Saliba - Munoz - Gvardiol
    Saka - Bowen - Salah - Sarr - KDB (c)
    Isak - Strand larsen

    Flekken - Joao Pedro - Murillo - Robinson

    Open Controls
  13. David De HEY YA
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    1 FT

    1. Pope to Martinez/Ortega
    2. Kerkez to Bradley
    3. Eze to Bowen
    4. Save it

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  14. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    A) Saliba Bradley
    B) Kiwior VVD
    C) Kiwior Bradley and keep cash(but for what?)

    Open Controls
    1. David De HEY YA
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm think Bradley myself but would go VVD if I had the cash

      Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. boroie
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    BB active… gtg?

    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Kiwior Munoz Ruben Konsa
    Saka(VC) Salah Bowen Rogers Sarr
    Marmoush(C) Mateta Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would say so as apart from Konsa that's my team too.

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Who have you instead of Konsa?

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kerkez, he has to stay as already on a -4.

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair enough. Don’t like Konsa either to be fair. He doubles but can’t see him keeping a clean sheet in either. But I have him from wildcard so I’ll have to keep him.

            Open Controls
    2. David De HEY YA
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  16. David De HEY YA
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    If I have 3 FT this week (GW33), and use 2 FT (1 FT remaining).

    FH next week (GW34)

    I'll have 2 FT for GW35, right?

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes correct

      Open Controls
    2. PAs lag
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  17. AnfieldLad
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Raya Martinez
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Livra Konsa
    Salah Murphy Saka Rashford Sarr
    Marmoush Mateta Isak
    3FT 0.5ITB

    Playing BB

    Thoughts on:

    Gabriel Saka Isak -> Kiwior KDB Wissa ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.