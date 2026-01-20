After another generally frustrating weekend for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the temptation to fix all mistakes with a Gameweek 23 Wildcard must be huge.

While many will keep their newly received chips for later on, once Blank and Double Gameweeks get underway, the Wildcard can be more of a ‘needs must’ chip for squads littered with problems.

So let’s list the pros and cons of a Gameweek 23 activation, then provide a few draft ideas.

REASONS TO WILDCARD NOW

As well as the evergreen ‘increase team value’ argument (buying early in the week to catch the price rises), here are some more specific pros of a Wildcard…

Get onto upcoming fixture swings

Glancing at our Fixture Ticker, we can see there’s a fairly notable swing from Gameweek 24. This gives nice-looking runs to Bournemouth, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United.

It puts attackers like Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) on radars, while defenders Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) gain popularity. A Wildcard also gives a chance to perfect the double- or triple-up of Gunners assets, if David Raya (£5.9m) feels too expensive.

At the same time, fixtures generally toughen for Newcastle United, Leeds United, Manchester City and Liverpool. So it’s a moment to finally get rid of Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m)!

Overhaul the poorly performing attackers

On (digital) paper, the FPL ‘template’ looks good. In reality, such midfielders and forwards are mostly having a tough time.

Goalless since Gameweek 14, Saka was restricted to a cameo role in two of Arsenal’s last three encounters. Cunha had a similar benching in the Manchester derby, although he still came on to assist, a match where Foden reached six blanks in a row, and teammate Erling Haaland (£15.1m) achieved it for the fourth time in five.

Millions patiently held on to Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) through injury, only to see him blank at home to Burnley. Then, on Sunday, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) missed six shots versus Everton, extending his dry streak.

Wildcarders have a chance to bring in a new bunch of attackers and steal a march on those choosing to give them another chance. With a bit of luck, these can quickly collect five free transfers to use later on.

Transfer window ramifications

Sticking with Man City, they have a few developing situations.

Fear will likely keep Haaland in most squads, but the possibly injured Foden is being given up on. Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki (£6.8m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) were merely substitutes in Gameweeks 21 and 22.

Furthermore, Pep Guardiola has bought Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) in this January transfer window, and Marc Guehi (£5.3m) is imminent. Both part of approximately five million Fantasy squads, managers will have opinions on whether this makes them better or worse FPL assets.

Yet if they now find themselves on four – or even five – Man City players, their next transfer(s) must get this down to the three-per-club maximum. A Wildcard smoothens this forced rejig.

REASONS TO WAIT

The transfer window is still open

Which is exactly why it’s too early to make long-term FPL commitments. In the next fortnight, we expect Bournemouth to replace Semenyo, Chelsea to secure a centre-back and Aston Villa to cover Donyell Malen’s departure. And who knows what state Crystal Palace will be in.

A Gameweek 23 Wildcard could quickly look out of date.

We’re lacking information

In fact, we don’t even know for sure what the EFL Cup final will be, or where the affected Gameweek 31 fixtures will move to.

It’s way too soon to know about the FA Cup semi-finalists that won’t participate in Blank Gameweek 34. As a result, Gameweeks 33 and 36 are expected to be this season’s main Doubles, with a possibility that Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal creates a Double Gameweek 26.

Too many ifs and buts, basically.

Away from fixtures, it’s still too early to judge which players are favoured by Liam Rosenior and Michael Carrick at Chelsea and Man United. Also, how will Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) return to Liverpool?

Struggling to find alternatives

Wanting to ditch those aforementioned high-profile underperformers is very understandable. But only if there are good, reliable replacements for them.

Looking around, it doesn’t feel like there’s much else, especially up front.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) seems to be walking a tightrope – limping, perhaps – by not having surgery on persistent groin issues. Newcastle are struggling, as are Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m), whereas it’s generally best to stay away from the attacks of Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Man City v Wolves

Although last-placed Wolves are unbeaten in four, managers will still be hoping to squeeze one last ride out of Foden, Cherki and O’Reilly, before moving on.

GAMEWEEK 23 WILDCARD IDEAS

*These drafts are put together using the author’s respectable squad value, so cheaper alternatives may be needed for those on a more meagre budget

DRAFT 1: Saka + Enzo, or Palmer + Rice

Despite both having reasons to be avoided, premium-priced Saka and Palmer still have some goodwill from the previous few seasons. The Arsenal and Chelsea stars can be good captaincy alternatives to Haaland, but which one should be trusted?

Palmer seems to be more assertive when his side gets a penalty, but pairing him with top-scoring midfielder Rice currently costs £1.2m more than covering these teams via Saka and Enzo. There’s also the nagging fitness doubts with the pricier Chelsea pick.

In both cases, this draft opts for a double Arsenal defence. After all, the league’s best backline has just taken part in consecutive 0-0 draws.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Chris Richards (£4.4m) have good fixtures beyond Gameweek 23 and can be benched this week if necessary.

Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) was meant to be in these drafts but after Monday’s injury, he’s out and DefCon monster Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) is in. Anderson, Eli Kroupi (£4.6m) and a fourth defender can rotate, depending on the ease of fixture.

DRAFT 2: Both Saka + Palmer

Wildcarders could try fitting in both Saka and Palmer, though it’ll require cleverness elsewhere.

Providing assists, penalties, regular defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards and guaranteed minutes, Fernandes feels non-negotiable now that he’s in Man United’s number 10 role. Therefore, Rogers is the main sacrifice.

In truth, that might not be a bad thing – Aston Villa’s main man has exceeded six points in only four of his 22 outings.

15 points 7 points 6 points 5 points 3 points 2 points 1 points 3 times 1 times 1 times 3 times 5 times 6 times 3 times

The first draft’s defence will need to be downgraded. Sunderland’s Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m) was straight back in for 90 minutes after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Plus, Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) is the third-best defender for DefCon points (26).

Fulham teammate Harry Wilson (£5.9m) blanked on Saturday, but still boasts five goals and five assists from 10 league games.

DRAFT 3: Big up top

On the other hand, poorly-ranked managers may want to take a chance on some low-owned players or, in this case, a different structure. If done correctly, the team could skyrocket up mini-leagues and restore some dignity.

For example, betting against Saka and Palmer by picking Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and going against the template with a 3-4-3. The England international began 2025/26 slowly but netted four times between Gameweeks 18 and 20, which is ideal preparation for Villa’s lovely fixtures.

Despite the money up top, this looks a more balanced set-up, with the premium twosome in midfield overlooked.