FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 38

24 May 2026 314 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 38.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 38 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 14:30 BST on Sunday 24 May.

ARSENAL + MAN CITY: WHAT TO DO?

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 36

So, the final matches of this 2025/26 season are upon us, a day that traditionally has lots of goals.

However, before people start getting excited about World Cup Fantasy – being highly covered by Scout – some huge FPL decisions need making, mostly involving Arsenal and Manchester City assets.

The title race has already been settled, leaving us all in a pickle. Zophar’s Q&A predicts rests for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and William Saliba (£6.3m), amongst others, because of the upcoming Champions League climax. ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ suggests offloading most of the seemingly hungover Gunners.

The drifting projected goals markets would suggest rotation could be in the offing…

It’s hard to know who Pep Guardiola’s roulette wheel will choose in his emotional farewell. At least the Citizens are at home and don’t have a match afterwards.

But the projected goals market is drifting for City, too, with hints of a benching for a certain Norwegian (unfortunately for our Scout Picks!) amongst others…

In a nutshell: expect a lot of the regulars to be among the substitutes.

FIGHTING TO SURVIVE

FPL notes: Dubravka debut + Frank on Richarlison

Meanwhile, a lot of attention deservedly goes to the nerve-racking relegation battle. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will both be at home, needing big players to steer them to safety.

That’s why Pedro Porro (£5.2m), Richarlison (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) are unanimous Scout Squad selections.

The attacking full-back boasts good clean sheet odds, his Brazilian colleague has netted twice in three matches, and the latter is favoured for some sort of goal involvement. Although Hammers teammate Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) scored last week and shoots a lot.

JOAO PEDRO SHOULD BE FIT

FPL notes: Cucurella latest, Palmer + Bowen absences explained 2

Elsewhere, some teams will be ‘on the beach’, but there is also European qualification to play for. Lateriser likes investing in Bournemouth’s trip to Nottingham Forest, plus there’ll be Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Manchester United, and a key clash between Sunderland and Chelsea.

Joao Pedro (£7.4m) missed Tuesday night for the Blues, and such doubt is pushing Zophar towards selling, but he has returned to training.

TEAM REVEALS

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 38!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

314 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Seems like everyone made changes and it didn’t crash for people

    Am I the only one? Think I have Semenyo cap but started Haaland, Gyok, Saka and Gabriel

    So ends an awful FPL season. At least I will see my team lift the trophy later though 🙂

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      It froze for plenty with 2 mins to go

      Some will benefit from avoiding a hit of course

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  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bowen ©, let's go!

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  3. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Let’s go!!!

    Sels
    Munoz | Senesi | Robertson
    Salah (C) | Semenyo | Bruno | Wilson | KDH
    Bowen | Thiago | El Kroupi

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Probably cheapest team I’ve ever put out haha

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Nottingham Forest team news - two changes

    Team to play Bournemouth: Sels; Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Gibbs-White , Hutchinson. I. Jesus. Wood.

    Subs:Ortega; Awoniyi, Ndoye, Domínguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Abbott, Sillah

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bournemouth team news

      Team to play Forest: Petrovic, Hill, Sensi, Smith, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson

      Subs: Mandas, Cook, Toth, Diakite, Brooks, Unal, Kluivert, Adli, Gannon-Doak

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Brought in Marmiush for -4 for KDH

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    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      Kdh brace incoming

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Hopefully

        I have him too

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      I did for Haaland effectively

      Captained him too

      Overlooked Hinshelwood

      All the fun of the leaks

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sorry Trossard I think ? Can’t even remember

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  6. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Saka first bench for Haaland 🙁

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  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Chelsea team news

    Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Neto, Joao Pedro.

    Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, James, Derry, Essugo, Garnacho, Andrey Santos, Delap

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Pedro was the one

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        I kept him

        Took a hit tho O'R to Stones to cover him in a 11/12

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sunderland team news

      Sunderland: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Brobbey.

      Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Alderete, Diarra, Rigg, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor, Jocelin.

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  8. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Ended up with Pedro welbeck Bowen up top. Points prediction?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      2, 2, 2 knowing this season.

      Although I have Pedro, Bowen & Thiago so I hope not!

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah and dcl and Flemming to haul

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  9. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    9 starters plus Cherki and Saka bench mins maybe. Rich(c).

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      10 after taking a hit for Marmoush here 🙁

      Might still get a good 30 or 40 mins though

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      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah he will get on I'd think. Harsh though. I sold Pedro for Richarlison obviously would've sold Haaland if it was guaranteed news.

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  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Brighton team news

    Brighton: Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Milner; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Wieffer; Welbeck.

    Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, O'Riley, Veltman.

    Man Utd team news

    Man Utd: Lammens, Mazrouai, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mount, Mainoo, B. Fernandes, Amad, Dorgu, Mbeumo

    Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Yoro, T.Fletcher, Ugarte, Cunha, Lacey, Zirkzee

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    1. Moon Dog
        32 mins ago

        Wish I bought Hinshelwood as planned!

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          That was my plan all day

          When I baulked on Anthony

          Ended up on Marmoush because of the Villa factor

          MGW and Anderson overlooked again, by me

          All the fun of the fair

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      • Pompel
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        Cunha benched 🙁

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      11 out of 11 starters, helps having WC to be fair!

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Whole bench is benched barring Dubravka mind haha

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I guess the game to watch is Liverpool. Salah and Gakpo owner. I am also playing against Scout picks with Szobo, Gakpo and Wirtz. Annoying that I was late to change Wirtz to Foden and Haaland isn't coming on from bench for them.

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