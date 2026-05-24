FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 38

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 38.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 38 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 14:30 BST on Sunday 24 May.

ARSENAL + MAN CITY: WHAT TO DO?

So, the final matches of this 2025/26 season are upon us, a day that traditionally has lots of goals.

However, before people start getting excited about World Cup Fantasy – being highly covered by Scout – some huge FPL decisions need making, mostly involving Arsenal and Manchester City assets.

The title race has already been settled, leaving us all in a pickle. Zophar’s Q&A predicts rests for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and William Saliba (£6.3m), amongst others, because of the upcoming Champions League climax. ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ suggests offloading most of the seemingly hungover Gunners.

The drifting projected goals markets would suggest rotation could be in the offing…

It’s hard to know who Pep Guardiola’s roulette wheel will choose in his emotional farewell. At least the Citizens are at home and don’t have a match afterwards.

But the projected goals market is drifting for City, too, with hints of a benching for a certain Norwegian (unfortunately for our Scout Picks!) amongst others…

In a nutshell: expect a lot of the regulars to be among the substitutes.

FIGHTING TO SURVIVE

Meanwhile, a lot of attention deservedly goes to the nerve-racking relegation battle. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will both be at home, needing big players to steer them to safety.

That’s why Pedro Porro (£5.2m), Richarlison (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) are unanimous Scout Squad selections.

The attacking full-back boasts good clean sheet odds, his Brazilian colleague has netted twice in three matches, and the latter is favoured for some sort of goal involvement. Although Hammers teammate Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) scored last week and shoots a lot.

JOAO PEDRO SHOULD BE FIT

Elsewhere, some teams will be ‘on the beach’, but there is also European qualification to play for. Lateriser likes investing in Bournemouth’s trip to Nottingham Forest, plus there’ll be Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Manchester United, and a key clash between Sunderland and Chelsea.

Joao Pedro (£7.4m) missed Tuesday night for the Blues, and such doubt is pushing Zophar towards selling, but he has returned to training.

TEAM REVEALS

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 38!