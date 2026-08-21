Hull v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Hull City and Manchester United.
The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 22 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
HULL
MAN UNITED
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 25 | Hull City 3-0 Konyaspor (n) | Destan (Tinsdale assist), own-goal (Tinsdale assist), Kamara (Millar assist)
|Jul 28 | Hull City 2-1 Çaykur Rizespor (n) | McBurnie (Dowell assist), Dowell (Omur assist)
|Aug 1 | Kasimpasa 1-1 Hull City (a) | McBurnie (Omur assist)
|Aug 8 | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Hull City (a)
|Aug 15 | Hull City 0-0 Nice (h)
|Jul 18 | Manchester United 0-1 Wrexham (n)
|Jul 24 | Rosenborg 0-5 Manchester United (a) | Lacey (Zirkzee assist), Zirkzee (Amass assist), Devaney (Armer assist), Amass (Kamason assist), Williams (Collyer assist)
|Aug 1 | Manchester United 2-1 Atletico Madrid (n) | Mbeumo pen (Lacey assist), Mbeumo (J Fletcher assist)
|Aug 8 | Manchester United 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (n) | Mbeumo (Diallo assist)
|Aug 12 | Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United (n) | Zirkzee (Mbeumo assist)
|Aug 15 | Manchester United 2-4 AC Milan (n) | Maguire (Fernandes assist), Dorgu
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.