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Hull v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Hull City and Manchester United.

The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 22 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

HULL

MAN UNITED

PRE-SEASON FORM

Jul 25 | Hull City 3-0 Konyaspor (n) | Destan (Tinsdale assist), own-goal (Tinsdale assist), Kamara (Millar assist)
Jul 28 | Hull City 2-1 Çaykur Rizespor (n) | McBurnie (Dowell assist), Dowell (Omur assist)
Aug 1 | Kasimpasa 1-1 Hull City (a) | McBurnie (Omur assist)
Aug 8 | Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Hull City (a)
Aug 15 | Hull City 0-0 Nice (h)

Jul 18 | Manchester United 0-1 Wrexham (n)
Jul 24 | Rosenborg 0-5 Manchester United (a) | Lacey (Zirkzee assist), Zirkzee (Amass assist), Devaney (Armer assist), Amass (Kamason assist), Williams (Collyer assist)
Aug 1 | Manchester United 2-1 Atletico Madrid (n) | Mbeumo pen (Lacey assist), Mbeumo (J Fletcher assist)
Aug 8 | Manchester United 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (n) | Mbeumo (Diallo assist)
Aug 12 | Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United (n) | Zirkzee (Mbeumo assist)
Aug 15 | Manchester United 2-4 AC Milan (n) | Maguire (Fernandes assist), Dorgu

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.

FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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