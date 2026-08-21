Man City v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 23 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
BOURNEMOUTH
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Aug 1 | Manchester City 1-1 Inter Milan (n) | Mubama (Semenyo assist)
|Aug 5 | K League All Stars 1-3 Manchester City (a) | Ait-Nouri (Reijnders assist), Reijnders (Semenyo assist), Mubama (Semenyo assist)
|Aug 9 | Manchester City 3-1 Atletico Madrid (n) | Marmoush (Semenyo assist), Marmoush (Semenyo assist), Ait-Nouri (Mubama assist)
|Aug 16 | Manchester City 0-3 Arsenal (n)
|Jul 24 | Bournemouth 4-1 St Pauli (n) | Gannon-Doak (Tavernier assist), William (Christie assist), Jebbison (Toth assist), Diakite (Adli assist)
|Jul 30 | Bournemouth 5-2 Augsburg (n) | Evanilson (Kluivert assist), Toth (Jebbison assist), Gannon-Doak (Jebbison assist), Tavernier (Dacosta assist), Unal (Tavernier assist)
|Aug 4 | Bournemouth 10-1 Genoa (h) | Scott (Evanilson assist), Kluivert pen (Truffert assist), Kluivert (Truffert assist), Kluivert pen (Gannon-Doak assist), Scott (Jebbison assist), Brooks pen, Jebbison (Smith assist), Dacosta (William assist), Unal (Stevens assist), Unal (Dacosta assist)
|Aug 8 | Real Betis 2-2 Bournemouth (a) | Tavernier (Evanilson assist), Evanilson (Toth assist)
|Aug 15 | Mainz 2-1 Bournemouth (a) | Evanilson (Silva assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.