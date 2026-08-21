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Nott’m Forest v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 22 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

LEEDS

PRE-SEASON FORM

Jul 18 | Notts County 0-2 Nottingham Forest  (a) | Jesus (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Bakwa assist)
Jul 22 | Nottingham Forest 3-0 Blackburn Rovers (n) | Jesus (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Awoniyi assist), Awoniyi (Moreira assist)
Jul 26 | Nottingham Forest 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes (n) | Jesus (Aina assist)
Jul 31 | Nottingham Forest 2-1 Portimonese (n) | Awoniyi pen (Hutchinson assist), Schlager
Jul 31 | Nottingham Forest 1-4 Sporting CP (n) | Jesus
Aug 8 | Udinese 1-0 Nottingham Forest (a)
Aug 8 | Nottingham Forest 1-0 Barcelona (n)
Aug 12 | Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (h) | Ndoye (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Netz assist)
Aug 16 | Nottingham Forest 2-0 Stade Brestois 29 (h) | Wood pen (Netz assist), Netz (Dominguez assist)

Jul 26 | Leeds United 2-3 Wrexham (n) | Piroe (Longstaff assist), Longstaff (Mills assist)
Jul 31 | Leeds United 1-0 Sunderland (n) | Nmecha (Tanaka assist)
Aug 2 | Leeds United 4-2 Liverpool (n) | Aaronson (Ampadu assist), Calvert-Lewin (Rodon assist), Longstaff (Aaronson assist), Calvert-Lewin (Bornaauw assist)
Aug 8 | Leeds United 2-0 RB Leipzig (h) | Calvert-Lewin (Rodon assist), Nmecha (Gnonto assist)
Aug 12 | Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United (n) | Aaronson (James assist)
Aug 15 | Leeds United 4-0 Augsburg (h) | Stach (Aaronson assist), Muhamerovic (Calvert-Lewin assist), Justin (Calvert-Lewin assist), Nmecha (Tanaka assist)

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.

FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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