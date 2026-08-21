Nott’m Forest v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 22 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NOTT’M FOREST
LEEDS
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 18 | Notts County 0-2 Nottingham Forest (a) | Jesus (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Bakwa assist)
|Jul 22 | Nottingham Forest 3-0 Blackburn Rovers (n) | Jesus (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Awoniyi assist), Awoniyi (Moreira assist)
|Jul 26 | Nottingham Forest 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes (n) | Jesus (Aina assist)
|Jul 31 | Nottingham Forest 2-1 Portimonese (n) | Awoniyi pen (Hutchinson assist), Schlager
|Jul 31 | Nottingham Forest 1-4 Sporting CP (n) | Jesus
|Aug 8 | Udinese 1-0 Nottingham Forest (a)
|Aug 8 | Nottingham Forest 1-0 Barcelona (n)
|Aug 12 | Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (h) | Ndoye (Gibbs-White assist), Kalimuendo (Netz assist)
|Aug 16 | Nottingham Forest 2-0 Stade Brestois 29 (h) | Wood pen (Netz assist), Netz (Dominguez assist)
|Jul 26 | Leeds United 2-3 Wrexham (n) | Piroe (Longstaff assist), Longstaff (Mills assist)
|Jul 31 | Leeds United 1-0 Sunderland (n) | Nmecha (Tanaka assist)
|Aug 2 | Leeds United 4-2 Liverpool (n) | Aaronson (Ampadu assist), Calvert-Lewin (Rodon assist), Longstaff (Aaronson assist), Calvert-Lewin (Bornaauw assist)
|Aug 8 | Leeds United 2-0 RB Leipzig (h) | Calvert-Lewin (Rodon assist), Nmecha (Gnonto assist)
|Aug 12 | Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United (n) | Aaronson (James assist)
|Aug 15 | Leeds United 4-0 Augsburg (h) | Stach (Aaronson assist), Muhamerovic (Calvert-Lewin assist), Justin (Calvert-Lewin assist), Nmecha (Tanaka assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.