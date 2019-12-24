4
FanTeam December 24

€5000 Rookie Xmas Freeroll on FanTeam

Turn €20 into €30,000!

We can’t wait for the World Championship of Fantasy Football 2019 to begin and want to give our new users the chance to take part in the biggest Fantasy Football event this winter!

Register now on FanTeam to participate.

Around 100 teams will compete for the top prize of €30,000 in the WCOFF.

If you signed up on FanTeam after 01.05.2019 and join the upcoming Boxing Day 50k contest (€20), you will receive an exclusive ticket to a Freeroll tournament where the first 5 places win a ticket to WCOFF 2019.

Each of those five tickets is worth €1000!

For new users the same applies. So register quickly and get a shot in the €5.000 Freeroll.

The Freeroll will cover the last three games of Boxing Day, starting at 17:30 CET with the kick-off of Manchester United vs Newcastle.

What are you waiting for? Start your new year right with a 30K payday.

Click here to register.

4 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Danny Ings is gonna be benched, isn't he?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Stop it now I didn’t even consider it would be this GW but now you’ve got me all flustered

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe vs Palace

  2. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best one gw punt?

    A: Pogba (NEW).....will he start? already have Rashford
    B: Martial (NEW).....already have Rashford
    C: Mahrez (wol)....will he start?
    D: Lucas (BRI)...will he start? already have Alli
    E: Zaha (WHU)
    F: Richarlison (BUR)

  3. sufcben
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What to do for this GW?

    Henderson
    Lundstram - Kelly - Tomori
    Mane - Alli - Mount - Sterling
    Vardy - Abraham - Rashford

    Button - Chilwell - Tomori - Rico

    2 FT's

