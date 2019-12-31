Who are the best FPL captain candidates for Gameweek 21?

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to start 2020 making another tough captaincy decision.

Liverpool host a stubborn Sheffield United side while a resurgent Everton travel to face Manchester City.

To help you make the right choice for your team, the Captain Sensible article is back once again.

We will compare the top candidates’ statistical form over the last four matches and compare them against the opposing defences they are about to do battle with.

Captain Poll

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) returns to the top of the captain poll for Gameweek 21 having earned 36.6% of the vote.

Leicester travel to face Newcastle on New Year’s Day, who have just one clean sheet at home since Gameweek 9 while Vardy himself has only blanked against Liverpool since Gameweek 6.

In distant second place is Kevin de Bruyne (£10.5m), who has accrued 13.1% of the vote.

The Belgian has been in excellent form of late, registering attacking returns in each of the last four Gameweeks, two of them ending up as double-figure hauls.

This week de Bruyne faces Everton who, despite recent improvements under Duncan Ferguson and new manager Carlo Ancelotti are still short of clean sheets on the road.

They are without one on their travels since Gameweek 1 and have conceded 19 goals in such matches this season, only Watford (20), Newcastle (21) and Aston Villa (22) have shipped more.

10.6% of the voters are backing Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) for the Gameweek 21 meeting with Sheffield United. Despite two blanks in a row, the Egyptian has been unfortunate not to have rewarded his owners recently and still has two double-digit returns since Gameweek 16.

Sadio Mané (£12.3m) is not far behind his colleague, backed by 9.1% of the voters in the poll, having returned in each of his last four starts.

Amid all the clamour for Spurs midfielders of late, Harry Kane (£11.0m) has proved the steady option recently, registering attacking returns in both of the last two Gameweeks.

That makes him the most popular of Jose Mourinho’s men going into a Gameweek 21 trip to Southampton, backed by 5.1%, while Dele Alli (£8.9m) has just 1% of the vote.

Tammy Abraham‘s (£7.8m) winning goal for Chelsea at Arsenal has put him back in the captaincy conversation to some extent.

Ahead of a trip to Brighton, who have just one clean sheet since Gameweek 8, Abraham has been backed by 4.3%, while his opposite number Neal Maupay (£5.8m) has the support of 2.9%.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.4m) recent resurgence has led to 2.3% selecting him as the best captaincy option for Gameweek 21 when Sheffield United come to Anfield.

Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), Marcus Rashford (£9.1m), Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Danny Ings (£6.6m) are the only other options with more than 1% support.

