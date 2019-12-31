728
Who are the best FPL captain candidates for Gameweek 21?

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to start 2020 making another tough captaincy decision.

Liverpool host a stubborn Sheffield United side while a resurgent Everton travel to face Manchester City.

To help you make the right choice for your team, the Captain Sensible article is back once again.

We will compare the top candidates’ statistical form over the last four matches and compare them against the opposing defences they are about to do battle with.

Captain Poll

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) returns to the top of the captain poll for Gameweek 21 having earned 36.6% of the vote.

Leicester travel to face Newcastle on New Year’s Day, who have just one clean sheet at home since Gameweek 9 while Vardy himself has only blanked against Liverpool since Gameweek 6.

In distant second place is Kevin de Bruyne (£10.5m), who has accrued 13.1% of the vote.

The Belgian has been in excellent form of late, registering attacking returns in each of the last four Gameweeks, two of them ending up as double-figure hauls.

This week de Bruyne faces Everton who, despite recent improvements under Duncan Ferguson and new manager Carlo Ancelotti are still short of clean sheets on the road.

They are without one on their travels since Gameweek 1 and have conceded 19 goals in such matches this season, only Watford (20), Newcastle (21) and Aston Villa (22) have shipped more.

10.6% of the voters are backing Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) for the Gameweek 21 meeting with Sheffield United. Despite two blanks in a row, the Egyptian has been unfortunate not to have rewarded his owners recently and still has two double-digit returns since Gameweek 16.

Sadio Mané (£12.3m) is not far behind his colleague, backed by 9.1% of the voters in the poll, having returned in each of his last four starts.

Amid all the clamour for Spurs midfielders of late, Harry Kane (£11.0m) has proved the steady option recently, registering attacking returns in both of the last two Gameweeks.

That makes him the most popular of Jose Mourinho’s men going into a Gameweek 21 trip to Southampton, backed by 5.1%, while Dele Alli (£8.9m) has just 1% of the vote.

Tammy Abraham‘s (£7.8m) winning goal for Chelsea at Arsenal has put him back in the captaincy conversation to some extent.

Ahead of a trip to Brighton, who have just one clean sheet since Gameweek 8, Abraham has been backed by 4.3%, while his opposite number Neal Maupay (£5.8m) has the support of 2.9%.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.4m) recent resurgence has led to 2.3% selecting him as the best captaincy option for Gameweek 21 when Sheffield United come to Anfield.

Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), Marcus Rashford (£9.1m), Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Danny Ings (£6.6m) are the only other options with more than 1% support.

Player statistics – Last four matches

  1. BigDaveSaves
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Probably posted a million times but.. Is Mane likely to be benched this week? With Shaq out it's looking likely he'll start isn't it?

    1. BigDaveSaves
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Apologies for such a mundane top comment lol

    2. Lord of Ings
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      He should.

    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      No , starts imo probably off early ?

    4. Aubamazette
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He’s so fit he hardly has rests

      1. jr3jonny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Alright mate he’s not going to.... 😉

  2. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Going for the WC week 2 and 21 double!!! Was minus 8 and decided to click the button.

    Almost went for the KdB Sterling Mo Mane midfield but ended up with this set of losers
    Jim over Ings my biggest call really.

    Ryan (Button)
    TAA Kiko Kelly (Lund Rico)
    Mane KdB Salah Maddison Martial
    Vardy Jiminez (Greenwood)

    1. Cto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      What’s your TV?
      I think this team is really nice.. I can’t even do it with traore instead of martial though ...

  3. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    What yah reckon Vardy’s goal scoring bambino celebration will be?

    I’m going for miming pushing a pram, using the babby to distract security whilst shop lifting in JD Sports.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bebeto esque

    2. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      😀

    3. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He'll rip his shirt off to display the new arrival's name in a gothic script tattoo complete with the token spelling mistake.

    4. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      😆

  4. fridge
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Couple of bad weeks but looking good to save transfer this week?

    Ramsdale
    TAA. Soyuncu. Aurier
    Salah. KDB. Maddison. Alli. Martial
    Ings. Vardy
    Button. Greenwood. Kelly. Lunds

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Save for sure

      Lacking Mane but that’s A1 in my book otherwise.

    2. jr3jonny
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Really nice side. Good to go

  5. vmang
      15 mins ago

      A: Mount > Maddison
      B: Ings > Jimenez

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Thing is Jim has returned in more than fixtures than any other player in the game over the last 2 seasons - barring Mo with whom he’s equal

      2. Aubamazette
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

      3. jr3jonny
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        A for now. Though you might ditch Maddy later on for double Pool

      4. sthelenslad92
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A. Ings has been in good scoring form, though tbf after this week I think his fixtures get a bit tougher.

    • SuperDan
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      A) Fab & 5.0 Defender or
      B) Ramsdale & Sou

      1. SuperDan
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Soy*

      2. Lord of Ings
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

      3. zdrojo187
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

      4. Aubamazette
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

      5. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Just fail to see the Ramsdale love , Bournemouth are really bad at this time so A

    • Lord of Ings
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Captain Kane or vardy? How's Southampton been recently defensively

      1. sthelenslad92
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy

      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy , Saints better of late . Spurs hardly firing too

      3. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Vardy, confidence will be doubled, new kid effect 😉

    • jr3jonny
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anything worth the transfer here?

      Guaita
      TAA - Kelly - Rico
      Salah - KDB - Maddison - Martial
      Vardy - Ings - Jimenez

      Button - Lundstram* - Cathcart* - Dendoncker (0.5m ITB + 1FT)

    • sthelenslad92
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start 1 of:
      Aurier
      Rico
      Kelly

      1. Trophé Mourinho
          just now

          Aurier, but might get benched possibly.

        • jr3jonny
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Aurore for me

