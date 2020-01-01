Pundits Playoff MW11 Results and the Upcoming Transfer Window

As Gameweek 20 drew to a close, torrid for some and fruitful for others, so too did the second Period of the Pundits Playoff community tournament, where twelve teams of elite (ahem) FPL players combine scores and go head to head with each other for nothing more than glory, and the small matter of free membership to FFS next season. By this point every team has now played each other once and the reverse fixtures will commence when Period 3 begins in Gameweek 22 (that’s right folks, you all earn a rest in GW21 before battle recommences).

Transfer Window

In the meantime, there is the small matter of the transfer window, and to belabour a similarly overly used phrase, it’s time to ‘Get Transfers Done’.

Existing players who wish to leave their current team, email punditsplayoff@gmail.com by Thursday 2nd January with your FFS name, FPL ID# and current team name, and state whether you wish to be entered into the Draft or removed from the competition.

New players can sign up here, closing date for registration is 8pm Thursday 2nd January.

The ‘Bidding List’ will be released shortly after on Thursday evening, with a complete list of the available players, and the team managers will be given until 7:30pm on Sunday 5th January to prepare their bids. The Draft will take place at 8:30pm on Sunday evening. (Draft rules will be republished in the next article).

Period 2 Winners

Matchweek 11 yielded a few close results, but not so in the game between Slaven’s Ball-itch and A Whole Lawro B*llocks, with The Fantastic Mr Fox’s team smashing it with the highest score of the week (835) AND grabbing all the H2H bonus points too. Blame It On Rio succumbed to the might of Back to Square Owen by the narrow margin of just nine points (668-677), but did manage to grab a single bonus point (nice one Proudmoore). The resurgent Nirvana Scott Talent continue their run of fine form by beating “15” Musketeers, with both teams sharing the H2H bonus spoils. WhenTheOWENgetsTough followed their draw from MW10 with a fine and rare win over The Keane Fifteen, splitting the bonus points again. Unbelievable Jeff FC, winners of Period 1, suffered another defeat this time at the wee paws of Holly’s Hamsters, the H2H bonus points went 4-2 in the Hamsters favour. The riveting match of the week was between Brazil Nuts and the BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC – the Nuts won by just two points, and they also won the H2H matches 4-2 which was enough to knock the Small Boys off the top of the league table.

This meant that Holly’s Hamsters steal the top spot in the H2H league by the merest of whiskers, ending Period 2 with 68 points (45 league points + 23 H2H bonus). BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC finish second with 67 points (45 league points + 22 H2H bonus), with Nirvana Scott Talent in third place with 64 points (39 league points + 25 H2H bonus).

Winners of the Classic League for Period 2 are Slaven’s Ball-itch with an impressive overall score of 6140, very unlucky to have finished 10th in the H2H league with such a score.

Best Manager of the Period was Toblerone52 of Holly’s Hamsters, who if willing will be honoured with an interview in the next article, where he will be sharing his winning methods with us all.

The overall leaders in the cumulative tables are still The Keane Fifteen, will a total of 113.5 points (72 league points + 41.5 H2H bonus) in the H2H league, but Holly’s Hamsters have just managed to pip Unbelievable Jeff FC to first place in the Classic league with a total team score of 9533.

For more information, see the Pundits Playoff main googlesheet, by clicking here.

Happy New Year everyone, and we hope you continue to enjoy the Pundits Playoff Community Tournament.