Dugout Discussion January 1

Vardy out with reported calf problem as Moura starts for Spurs

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) misses a second consecutive Fantasy Premier League Gameweek as Leicester travel to face Newcastle.

After taking the night off in Gameweek 20 for the birth of his daughter, the centre-forward is now absent due to a tight calf, according to the Leicester Mercury.

The local newspaper report that Vardy had a scan on the muscle in the build-up to Gameweek 21 and is also a doubt for the FA Cup third round clash with Wigan at the weekend too.

Vardy’s latest absence is expected to blow a hole in the Fantasy template once again considering that he topped both the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll and was the most skippered among the top 10,000 managers too (51.8%).

It means a second start in a row for Kelechi Iheancho (£5.7m) while James Maddison (£7.7m), Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Ben Chilwell (£5.7m), Ricardo Pereira (£6.4m) and Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m) are all restored to the line-up.

Yoshinori Muto (£5.1m) comes in for Andy Carroll (£5.4m) as Newcastle set up in a 5-3-2 formation.

Lucas Moura (£7.1m) returns to the Spurs line-up as they travel to face Southampton.

He is joined in the attack by Harry Kane (£11.0m), Dele Alli (£8.9m) and Christian Eriksen (£8.6m) while Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m) takes over at left-back.

Danny Ings (£6.6m) leads a three-man attack for Southampton, flanked by Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.2m).

Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) is back in the starting line-up for Wolves, with Adama Traoré (£5.6m) and Pedro Neto (£5.0m) either side and Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) back in central midfield after some time in defence.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Lejeune, Fernández, Schär, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden, Almirón; Muto, Joelinton.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Söyüncü, R Pereira; Ndidi; Chilwell, Maddison, Tielemans, Pérez; Iheanacho.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Cédric; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg; Djenepo, Ings, Redmond.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga; Sessegnon, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier; Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Moura; Kane.

Watford XI: Foster; Fememía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Dawson; Capouoe, Chalobah; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Bennett; Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.

  1. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Well done Kane and Ings owners, match very open both will score

    
  2. Regin
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    please tell me kdb will start. he is my VC. Vardy capper

    
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He will start.

      
    2. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      we ned FPL rockstar and his telephoto lens

      
    3. Team Cruel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      kdb will start

      
    4. FPL-Albion
        1 min ago

        I put vice on rashford because was worried kdb benching

        
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, City picked Port Vale in the FAC to rest players then.

        
      • Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think you'll be fine.

        
    5. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Doherty is basically a striker when Wolves attack with Traore holding the width, love this Wolves system.

      
      1. ALI_G
        • 2 Years
        just now

        FPL legend last season for 4.4

        overpriced this season sadly

        
    6. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Kane missed sitter already ?

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Deflected shot has been saved.

        
    7. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Potential that both Wesley AND Heaton have damaged their ACLs today.

      https://twitter.com/BryanRobertson1/status/1212375957983490048?s=19

      
      1. Team Cruel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Classic FM glitch

        
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Villa getting so unlucky with injuries, Mings, McGinn, Heaton and Wesley, all important players.

        
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Mings played today

          
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Oooh did he? No wonder they won, I watched the other game.

            
        2. Trophé Mourinho
            just now

            heaton out will probably help them

            
          • Niho992
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Wesley shouldnt be important. Heaton is awful too this season.

            
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Chilly dangerous!

        This is the game for his & Ricardo owners.

        
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Don't give me hope.

          
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            😆

            
      4. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dele streetwise

        
      5. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Feel like this is the week where Salah (c) finally gets rewarded

        
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Wishing I made KdB vice instead!

          
        2. antis0cial
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I just hope he starts as a Vardy c Salah vc!

          
      6. Polka Wakey O'Dot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Spurs looking too good for Soton. Alli looking dangerous.

        
      7. Team Cruel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Doherty sitter

        
      8. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Spurs almost concede again.

        
        1. Team Cruel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ings with the first one?

          
      9. La Roja
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Redmond close

        
      10. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Kane pen and Alli assist denied

        
      11. Differentiator
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Clear Dele pen, Kane obvious goal denied

        
      12. tm245
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Southampton-Spurs is a nice open match so far.

        
      13. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Foster saves from Doherty.

        
      14. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Spurs defence looking shaky shocker.

        
      15. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Doherty close, almost playing as striker!

        

