Vardy out with reported calf problem as Moura starts for Spurs

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) misses a second consecutive Fantasy Premier League Gameweek as Leicester travel to face Newcastle.
After taking the night off in Gameweek 20 for the birth of his daughter, the centre-forward is now absent due to a tight calf, according to the Leicester Mercury.
The local newspaper report that Vardy had a scan on the muscle in the build-up to Gameweek 21 and is also a doubt for the FA Cup third round clash with Wigan at the weekend too.
Vardy’s latest absence is expected to blow a hole in the Fantasy template once again considering that he topped both the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll and was the most skippered among the top 10,000 managers too (51.8%).
It means a second start in a row for Kelechi Iheancho (£5.7m) while James Maddison (£7.7m), Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Ben Chilwell (£5.7m), Ricardo Pereira (£6.4m) and Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m) are all restored to the line-up.
Yoshinori Muto (£5.1m) comes in for Andy Carroll (£5.4m) as Newcastle set up in a 5-3-2 formation.
Lucas Moura (£7.1m) returns to the Spurs line-up as they travel to face Southampton.
He is joined in the attack by Harry Kane (£11.0m), Dele Alli (£8.9m) and Christian Eriksen (£8.6m) while Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m) takes over at left-back.
Danny Ings (£6.6m) leads a three-man attack for Southampton, flanked by Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.2m).
Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) is back in the starting line-up for Wolves, with Adama Traoré (£5.6m) and Pedro Neto (£5.0m) either side and Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) back in central midfield after some time in defence.
Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Lejeune, Fernández, Schär, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden, Almirón; Muto, Joelinton.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Söyüncü, R Pereira; Ndidi; Chilwell, Maddison, Tielemans, Pérez; Iheanacho.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Cédric; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg; Djenepo, Ings, Redmond.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga; Sessegnon, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier; Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Moura; Kane.
Watford XI: Foster; Fememía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Dawson; Capouoe, Chalobah; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.
Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Bennett; Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.
5 mins ago
Well done Kane and Ings owners, match very open both will score