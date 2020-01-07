299
Members January 7

Discounted FFScout Memberships now available

299 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout Memberships are now available for a reduced price of £9.99 for the remainder of the season.

You can sign up or upgrade your account for the rest of the season, granting you access to the Members Area and all Members content up until June 1 2020.

If you’ve already got a “Free” account, you can upgrade to a Member via this link. If you’ve yet to create an account with us, you can use this link to register as a member. Payments can be made via Paypal or Stripe with any Credit Card.

For details on the Members benefits, take a look at this breakdown which includes some handy guides on the tools available. There are also details on Membership in the FAQs here.

Alternatively, have a read of the bullet points below to see what you can access as a fully paid-up Fantasy Football Scout member.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

299 Comments Post a Comment
  1. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Much like others, cant decide between Robbo or Mane as my 3rd pool player...basically comes down to the following

    A: Robbo + Martial + Rashford
    B: Aurier + Mane + DCL

    Leaning towards A as it gives more flexibility as i can replace Martial and/or Rashford with other players down the line plus gives me a chance to upgrade Grealish.

    Whereas with B, having both Grealish and DCL will be difficult to upgrade without downgrading one of Salah/Mane

    Open Controls
    1. maratus
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A seems stronger

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      B but not Aurier

      Grealish & DCL as your budget attackers are not bad options.

      Open Controls
    4. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A looks much better

      Open Controls
  2. BigBillyBass
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Vardy confirmed fit https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/brendan-rodgers-gives-injury-updates-3713761

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      TC time

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      How many sellers this GW?

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    4. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Awesome. Thanks Billy.

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lose one next week

    A. Martial
    B. Tammy

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tammy probably as fixtures are turning.
      But maybe this week help you decide better.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tamance for me. Looks knackered.

      Open Controls
  4. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    'I don't know if he(Maguire) will be fit in time'.

    Does OGS know anything/?

    The guy tells more lies than Lampard and Howe put together.

    Open Controls
    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not sure we're losing anything by Maguire missing out. Smalling in great form...

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tony Pulis demands a recount....

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I heard relegation release clause

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          ‘A few knocks & niggles’

          Open Controls
  5. Wheato182
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Traore worth a look as a 4th midfielder? thinking of downgrading Ali to him to free up funds for Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Only for 2 weeks (at best)

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Wheato182
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any suggestions with 5.8 to spend?

      Open Controls
      1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Doucoure or Mooy if you fancy a cheap punt?

        Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    As I chasing down a 500k OR lead, it makes more sense for me to go triple Hammer (Reid, Noble & Snodgrass) rather than follow the sheep and load up with three Pool for DGW24.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Having triple West Ham would be a differential but I don’t see it paying off. You got to be in it to win it though haha.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Zabaleta over Reid and you are set 😉

      Open Controls
    3. maratus
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      You are not that much behind.

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      If your going multiple West Ham then surely they have to compliment your triple Liverpool, not replace.

      Open Controls
    5. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Casual. Roberto, Wilshere and Arnautovic the pro-choice.

      Open Controls
    6. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      You know what they, desperate times call for...

      Open Controls
    7. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Another great piece of advise from Total FPL. Im a proud 100$/mo contributor

      Open Controls
  7. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Holgate 1st sub the right call here? Should he be starting?
    Ramsdale.
    TAA, Soyuncu, Lundstram.
    Grealish, KDB, Mane, Salah.
    Maupay, Abraham, Vardy (c).
    Stek, Holgate, Dendoncker, Kelly.

    Open Controls
    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks right to me.

      Open Controls
    2. maratus
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      i would play holgate over Soy

      Open Controls
    3. maratus
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would prolly bench maupay

      Open Controls
  8. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gonna captain Salah. I reckon Liverpool are gonna destroy Spurs

    Open Controls
    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good test to see if now he is fit he can do well away.

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not getting Salah cause I don’t rate him as an FPL asset

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *can’t afford him with my sh.tty squad value

        Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone being following the Mike Postle poker cheating scandal?

    Seems to have all gone a bit quiet....but the dude was 100% ball deep in deceit.

    Anyone got an update if he’s been arrested yet?

    Open Controls
  10. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick 2 to play (rest to bench)
    a: Soyuncu at home vs Ings
    b: Rico at home vs a resurgent Watford
    c: Cantwell away at Old Trafford
    d: Grealish at home vs Man City.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.