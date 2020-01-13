722
Scout Notes January 13

Aguero hits hat-trick as City assets issue a timely reminder of FPL worth

722 Comments
Share

Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City


  • Goals: Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) | Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) x2, Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) x3, Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m)
  • Assists: Trezeguet (£5.2m) | Aguero, Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) x2, David Silva (£7.4m), Mahrez
  • Bonus: Aguero x3, Mahrez x2, Silva x1

With many Fantasy managers trying to redistribute funds in order to crowbar three premium Liverpool assets into their squads, Manchester City’s similarly priced players might be among the makeweights.

Sunday’s demolition of Aston Villa was a reminder of what Pep Guardiola’s side are capable of when on-song, however.

Even the Reds, unbeaten all season and 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, don’t come close to matching City’s attacking stats.

While they have admittedly played a game more, City have scored 12 more goals than the runaway leaders and attempted over 100 more shots.

Efforts on target, shots in the box, big chances: you name it, Guardiola’s troops boss it.

They were rampant at Villa Park on Sunday, with Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) at his devastating best and registering his highest single Gameweek score since August 2018 – becoming the record overseas goalscorer in the Premier League in the process.

Asked about the Argentinean striker after full-time, Guardiola said:

He was a legend already and that legendary status became bigger tonight. I think he is one of the most incredible players I have seen in this league.

The most important thing is that he is an incredible person – you cannot score this many goals or break so many records if you are not somebody is happy to be with his team-mates.

He has to always be fit to be at his best and he sometimes needs a bit of time after he has been injured or in pre-season, but he loves to play football and he is a guy who when he is in the final third always has a goal in his mind.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) also emerged with double-digit hauls, while Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) banked two assists to became the first player to hit the 150-point mark in Fantasy Premier League in 2019/20.

Two quickfire goals from Mahrez set City on their way, with the Algerian squeezing a shot past Orjan Nyland (£4.3m) at his near post and then capitalising on debutant Danny Drinkwater‘s (£4.4m) error to double the visitors’ lead.

De Bruyne then assisted goals for Aguero and Jesus – the first a superb strike by the Argentina international and the second owing much to De Bruyne’s excellent run and cross – as City went into half-time 4-0 up.

Aguero completed his hat-trick after the interval, peeling off the Villa defence to fire low past Nyland and then being the beneficiary of another individual error from Kortney Hause (£4.4m) to fire in his third with ten minutes to go.

There could have been other goals, too.

Jesus was particularly wasteful, firing over when well-positioned in the first half, seeing a shot cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) after the break and then spurning two efforts on 77 minutes, the first saved by Nyland and the second crashed wide from eight yards.

Aguero fired over the bar and David Silva (£7.4m) sent a free-kick narrowly off-target in the first half, too, as Villa were torn apart.

Owners of De Bruyne may even have felt a little miffed at emerging with ‘only’ nine points, with the Belgian brought off by Guardiola for a well-earned breather with the game well and truly won by the 60-minute mark.

Those who still own the benched and unused Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) had it worse, though: the only two league matches that the England international has not played a part in this season were the ones in which City have scored the most goals (the other being the 8-0 thrashing of Watford).

Therein lies one of the problems with City assets: the unpredictability of starts.

As anyone who checks in with our line-up predictions every week knows, second-guessing Guardiola is a nigh-on impossible task.

Sterling previously hadn’t been benched in two successive league matches in 2019/20 or 2018/19, while Jesus and Aguero hadn’t been paired in tandem in the Premier League in 16 months.

Efforts to crack the Pep code earlier this season had mixed results at best, while the City manager’s recent experiments with a striker-less system in the EFL Cup and a 3-4-3 over Christmas makes anticipating team selections all the harder. 

Who knows who Guardiola will send out in Gameweek 23?

De Bruyne is, at least, a relatively safe bet: this was his 14th consecutive Premier League start and he has only been benched once (he also missed the home defeat to Wolves through injury) all season.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has quietly racked up five starts in a row. Perhaps at his reduced price, we can stomach the odd benching, but the £11.8m we have to fork out for Aguero and especially Sterling is a lot considering the week-to-week uncertainty.

Chasing the fixtures and regularly switching the FPL big hitters (in the process being able to target matches in which starts appear most likely) is another strategy, of course, and one that served Pro Pundit Lateriser12 well this week when he drafted in Aguero especially with Villa in mind.

Which brings us to our next caveat: City won’t play Dean Smith’s side every week.

Aston Villa are either bottom or second-bottom for goals, shots in the box, big chances and attempts on goal conceded this season and this was one of City’s easiest tests of 2019/20.

Guardiola’s side now sit bottom of our Season Ticker over the next ten Gameweeks, with Liverpool right at the top.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a Crystal Palace side that hasn’t conceded more than one goal in a game since November, followed by a trip to Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United have kept five clean sheets in 11 matches.

If there’s one team that can crack a tightly knit defence, though, it’s City.

Guardiola’s troops have already put a combined four goals past those two teams in the reverse fixtures and have scored at least two goals in 19 of their 22 Premier League games this season.

It should also be noted that Villa, although generally porous for much of the season, had restricted a full-strength Leicester City to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium just last week, so had shown slight improvement at the back.

Reflecting on City’s overall display, Guardiola said:

It was good. From the beginning we were always in control. We made a lot of transitions and short passes and it was a great result and good performance.

We played well against United but they played better in the second half – today it was for the full 90 minutes.

I think we have always been there this season, even when we have lost games like at Norwich, we created lots of chances – but sometimes maybe we lost our incredible focus occasionally and after back to back titles, it is difficult with the reality of everything.

This was a punishing defeat for Villa and a reminder of their defensive limitations from a Fantasy perspective.

All four of their clean sheets in 2019/20 have come in home games against bottom-half teams and they only have one such fixture (against a resurgent Watford) remaining between now and May.

Their attacking assets, in particular Jack Grealish (£6.5m), are more enticing options, although the striker-less Villans had little joy against the Citizens on Sunday.

Grealish’s frustration boiled over on a few occasions and it was no surprise that he was booked for dissent late on, with his owners’ miserable afternoon completed when Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m), rather than the Villa talisman, stepped up to take the hosts’ 90th-minute penalty after a foul on Trezeguet (£5.2m).

With Wesley (£5.6m) out for the season, it may well be El Ghazi on duty from the spot between now and Gameweek 38.

After the game, Smith was right to point out that many of the same players (and a similar shape) were used against Burnley and Leicester to better effect:

We were certainly contributors to our own downfall today. We made mistakes for goals and I think the third goal summed up our performance.

They made 20 passes without any physical contact and Sergio Aguero puts it in the top corner from 20 yards out with no one within three of four yards of him.

As good a team as Manchester City are, if you’re making any physical contact on them then you’re going to get punished.

We know that we’ve contributed to the scoreline today, which doesn’t help. A lot of those players are the same players who did so well against Burnley and Leicester City.

We’ll learn from it and move forward. We were very poor against Watford, got beat 3-0, we learned from it and went and put in a really good performance against Burnley.

The loan signing of Pepe Reina should bolster their goalkeeping options, at least, and is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Aston Villa XI (5-3-1-1): Nyland; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Taylor; Hourihane (Trezeguet 71′), Drinkwater (Lansbury 79′), Douglas Luiz (Nakamba 65′); Grealish; El Ghazi.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho (Otamendi 63′), Mendy; De Bruyne (Foden 63′), Rodri (Gundogan 71′), D Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Members Analysis

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

722 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Traore (5.7m) as 4th Midfield isn't cutting it. Hasn't passed the eye test for me in last few games, seems to be very wide and almost out of the action in games for long spells. His touch seems to be heavy and lacks the sharpness. Quite the opposite to several weeks ago. Will give him GW23 to deliver, otherwise, Sarr comes in.

    Anyone have similar thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I have Traore and agree he isn't doing much. But at his price the options are lacking?

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Fleck, Moutinho....

        Open Controls
      2. fylde2022
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Doucoure isn't lacking, for the same price.

        Open Controls
    2. quayle99
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I still like Cantwell.
      Very nearly scored again against manu

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. Wizard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who’s plotting to use triple captain GW24 or holding?
    Any other potential DGW’s coming up?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd say they'll be lots tempted or doing it yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      There will be more but I’m tempted to just stick it on Mane or Trent(for a real punty TC option)

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      City at home to Arsenal could be tempting too assuming BGW28. If it was DGW34 then that would be a double up with Newcastle 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Soto Ayam
        6 mins ago

        Taa for me

        Open Controls
      • Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Mane for me.
        Dgw later can be a rotation issue if city and pool are still in the cl

        Open Controls
    5. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Whats the deal with Rico now? done?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        looks it

        Open Controls
      2. davies
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I reckon he might be back after that performance yesterday

        Open Controls
      3. Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think I'm done with him. Place looks under threat (despite the result), and Bournemouth are in a horrible run of form. Only a few remaining fixtures he's 'playable' in anyway.

        Open Controls
      4. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        4.0
        Bench fodder.
        Season keeper.
        Someone's need to be benched

        Open Controls
    6. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      This GW with my remaining FT:
      A) Rashford to Ings (own Martial too)
      B) Jimenez to Ings
      C) Soyuncu to Dunk/Webster

      Open Controls
    7. davies
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you could only pick 1:

      A) Salah
      B) Mane

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I sold A for B when he still cost 11.6, and haven’t really looked back.

        Tried to jiggle team around to fit Salah back in as well for DGW but prefer it with double defence overall.

        So to conclude, I’m comfortable with B.
        (One thing Salah does have tho is penalties with Milner out)

        Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Salah for pens but coin toss really. Mane has slightly outperformed him for 12 months or more but very little in it - a haul would balance things out

        Open Controls
      4. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    8. Mr. Wizard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Early thoughts:
      Salah or Mane triple captain for DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Salah

        Open Controls
      2. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Salah doing better in away games I think

        Open Controls
        1. Soto Ayam
            5 mins ago

            Is he? I think mane is better away this season

            Open Controls
            1. Big Mac 24
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Firmino has scored in 6 of the 10 away game (7 goals, 67 points in 11 games, 0 goals & only 33 pts in 11 home games, odd!!)

              Open Controls
              1. Big Mac 24
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Salah only netted once AWAY, Mane 4 times.

                Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          None

          Open Controls
      3. Gazpilicueta
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who did everyone captain this gameweek just passed?

        Open Controls
        1. MoManeTaa
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Jimenez

          Open Controls
        2. Mr. Wizard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Vardy

          Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          KDB

          Open Controls
        4. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sterling

          Open Controls
        5. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Vardy

          Open Controls
        6. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Vardy unfortunately

          Open Controls
        7. kime67
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Mane and he was rubbish

          Open Controls
        8. Big Mac 24
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Aguero

          Open Controls
        9. Soto Ayam
            10 mins ago

            Salad

            Open Controls
          • Hot Toddy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Salah

            Open Controls
        10. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Does with the TAA+Salah+Mane triple up already... I assume you're sticking?

          I currently have the triple up but all the noise around Liverpool double defence and City assets has got me teetering.

          Think I'll stick though. I don't see the point in removing one of Salah or Mane now just to get Robbo in, for example. Team is still quite well set up:

          McCarthy / Button
          TAA / Balbuena / Lundstram / Rico / Kelly
          Salah / Mane / KDB / Grealish / Cantwell
          Vardy / Ings / Abraham

          2 FTs and 0.3 in the bank. Thinking of Rico > Williams. And planning to remove Abraham and Cantwell next week.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Balbuena Kelly Rico! I’d want one if Holgate or Stephens

            Open Controls
          2. Soto Ayam
              2 mins ago

              Whatever you've currently got, I'd stick with it. I'd switch Abraham for greenwood and upgrade Cantwell to richarli. 352

              Open Controls
            • SHOOTER MCGINN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'm sticking. Planned for it a few weeks back and I don't think changing now would be good. Chasing points potentially when the original plan could do better.

              Open Controls
          3. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Martial, Rico -> Sarr, Robbo?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              yup

              Open Controls
          4. cnewman7
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Which is better for this GW?

            A) Abraham (new)
            B) Maupay (AVL)

            Open Controls
            1. MoManeTaa
              • 2 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          5. MoManeTaa
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            For price upto 8.0- 8.5, wud u choose to have a fwd or midfielder?

            Open Controls
            1. Jullepuu
                4 mins ago

                Mid

                Open Controls
                1. MoManeTaa
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Best pick for next 5-6 GWs?

                  Richa/ Silva/ Martial/ any others ?

                  Open Controls
            2. kime67
              • 2 Years
              16 mins ago

              Thoughts on going city less on wildcard. Just dont want any rotation risks.

              Open Controls
              1. Jullepuu
                  8 mins ago

                  KDB isn't a rotation risk really

                  Open Controls
                  1. KUNingas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    This

                    Open Controls
                • Gazpilicueta
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Personally I think Aguero is worth the rotation risk

                  Open Controls
                • pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Name a player among the top ten points scorers with more starts than KdB

                  (There’s just one I believe)

                  Open Controls
              2. KUNingas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                1FT and 2.4 ITB.

                A) G2G
                B) Martial -> Richarlison
                C) Other

                Ryan
                TAA, Lund, Soyuncu
                Mane, KDB, Maddison, Cantwell
                Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

                Button, Martial, Gomez, Rico

                Open Controls
                1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I wouldn't sell Martial personaly

                  Open Controls
                  1. KUNingas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    So save and Gomez -> Robbo next week?

                    Open Controls
              3. Bookkeeper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Is Pukki back GW23?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Thats what manager said

                  Open Controls
              4. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                How to fit in Mane? Really struggling with this. Starting to doubt it is a good idea to go double LFC midfield.

                Fabs - 4.0
                TAA - Lundstram - Chillwell - (Rico - Kelly)
                Salah - KDB - Martial - Alli - (Saka)
                Rashford - Abraham - Ings

                Open Controls
                1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Of course Alli has to go and I was thinking to upgrade him to Mane for the double gameweek but man, he's 12.4m... From the other players also Chillwell probably will be gone soon.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KUNingas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Chillwell + Alli -> Robertson + Richarlison?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Cheers looks good, I'm only kinda worried about going Mane less.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KUNingas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        No need to rip your team just because of Mane

                        Open Controls
                2. KUNingas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Get Robertson then.

                  Open Controls
                3. Soto Ayam
                    9 mins ago

                    Worry about fabianski first

                    Open Controls
                4. Disturbed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Fab Rashford > Mccarthy Aguero for free?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SHOOTER MCGINN
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Probably would to be fair, assuming Fabianski is out for a while

                    Open Controls
                  2. Zico Senna
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Aguero is never nailed though is he? Surely would want Rashford for GW24 vs Burnley?

                    Open Controls
                5. JollyGoodYellows
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  What would you do here guys? 2FTs and 1.9 itb.

                  Henderson (Button)
                  TAA Lund Soy (Kelly Rico)
                  Salah KDB Rich Grealish (Cantwell)
                  Vardy Rashford Ings

                  Open Controls
                  1. wilson007
                      3 mins ago

                      Rico -> Stephens/Holgate

                      Open Controls
                    • KUNingas
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Soy -> Robbo

                      Open Controls
                  2. SHOOTER MCGINN
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Guaita
                    TAA Lund Soy
                    Salah Mane KDB Grealish Cantwell
                    Vardy DCL

                    Button Rashford Rico Johnson

                    Not sure about benching Rashford but Liverpool looking good... Would you?

                    Open Controls
                    1. KUNingas
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Play Rash and bench Cantwell

                      Open Controls
                  3. drughi
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Is this crazy for a 4 point hit ? Vardy, Jimenez and Traore > Aguero, DCL and Noble. Looking at the fixtures coming 3 I could see it work and 56 points from rival so need to take some chances.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Not crazy but need Kun to do the job since other 2 arent reliable scorer

                      Open Controls
                    2. Nailed Jesus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      can you do kun & maupay without the hit?

                      Open Controls
                  4. Wild Rover
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    'Bruce is hopeful that Joelinton will recover from a groin injury to feature in the FA Cup third round replay'

                    Why?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      May actually score against a 4th division team.

                      Actually, thinking about it...….

                      Open Controls
                  5. wilson007
                      6 mins ago

                      Ryan
                      TAA Soy Lund Stephens
                      Mane Salah KDB Grealish
                      Vardy Rashford

                      Button Greenwood Kelly Dendoncker

                      1FT 0.0 ITB

                      Any suggestions? Thanks!

                      Open Controls
                    • Kevin de Blanke
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Ignoring the next two fixtures, isn't Henderson a way better pick than Ryan?

                      In case I need to sort out Fab

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Possibly, but depends if you want to double up with Lundstram in defence

                        Open Controls
                        1. KUNingas
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          This

                          Open Controls
                        2. Kevin de Blanke
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Looking at Henderson + Baldock and only play both in favourable home games

                          (with Baldock / Dunk rotation)

                          Open Controls
                    • OneDennisBergkamp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Name your top 5 FPL defenders in essential order..

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wild Rover
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Only TAA is essential imo

                        Open Controls
                    • AubameBLOODCLAATyang
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Thought on Gomez as the 3rd slot for the DGW24??

                      Already have TAA & Mane

                      Open Controls
                    • kuzser
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Had to suck Alli's drop up last night as still not sure what to do and kinda want to give him next 2 games.

                      What would you do here guys over the next 2 weeks? 2ft, 0.3itb

                      1) Rico Grealish Jimenez-> ROBBO Doucure Ayew (will be rotating doucure and ayew)
                      2) Grealish Jimi -> FIRMINO Hayden, gw25: Firmino Alli -> SALAH Maupay
                      3) Grealish Alli Jimi -> Hayden SALAH Maupay
                      4) Grealish Jimi Rico -> GOMEZ Martial Ayew (and have 5 power mids for gw 24)
                      5) Rico Alli Jimenez-> VVD Hayden Rashford

                      Ramsdale
                      Taa Soy Lundstram
                      Mane Kdb Maddison Grealish
                      Vardy Ings Jimenez

                      Alli Rico Kelly

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.