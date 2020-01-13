How one Fantasy manager turned $2 into a $30,000 prize with FanTeam’s WCOFF

A remarkable effort by new daily Fantasy sports player fscottl saw the UK-based rookie seal first place in the World Championship of Online Fantasy Football (WCOFF).

fscottl turned a €2 qualifying tournament entry fee into a €30,000 prize as he was crowned the winner of WCOFF 2019.

It was a thrilling finale to this latest event.

A whopping 116 participants qualified through satellite competitions or paid the entry fee of €1,050, meaning that the €100,000 guaranteed prize pool grew to €116,000. The first prize was endowed with €30,000, meanwhile.

After the first round last Saturday, fscottl took the lead with 88 points, well helped by Kevin De Bruyne (13 points), Sadio Manè (10 points) and Anthony Martial (9 points).

After the final match of Gameweek 20, there were only 11 points separating 20th place to the leader, so the championship was wide open before the last round started on New Year’s Day.

As the first matchday of 2020 came to a conclusion with Liverpool v Sheffield United, fscottl, who won the WCOFF entry fee of €1,050 via a €2 satellite, found himself in seventh place before the last game.

Many of the above teams had all 11 of their players finished, while fscottl had both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manè remaining.

With Manè scoring a goal and Alexander Arnold on course to keep a clean sheet, fscottl took over the first-place lead as the ‘least expensive team’ tiebreaker came into effect, with three users all on 146 points.

According to FanTeam‘s scoring system, midfielders and attackers get an extra point for playing the full match.

Mané got subbed off around the 70th-minute mark and, with only minutes left of the match, gaffel had Mohamed Salah remaining. This meant that if Salah played the full match, gaffel would win the WCOFF and push fscottl down into second place and a €20,000 prize instead.

fscottl‘s prayers were answered as Jurgen Klopp subbed off the Egyptian with only 40 seconds left of stoppage time, thus earning fscottl €10,000 extra and the prized WCOFF trophy.

For more details on WCOFF and other FanTeam Fantasy tournaments, click here.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT