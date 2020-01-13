155
FanTeam January 13

How one Fantasy manager turned $2 into a $30,000 prize with FanTeam’s WCOFF

155
A remarkable effort by new daily Fantasy sports player fscottl saw the UK-based rookie seal first place in the World Championship of Online Fantasy Football (WCOFF).

fscottl turned a €2 qualifying tournament entry fee into a €30,000 prize as he was crowned the winner of WCOFF 2019.

It was a thrilling finale to this latest event.

A whopping 116 participants qualified through satellite competitions or paid the entry fee of €1,050, meaning that the €100,000 guaranteed prize pool grew to €116,000. The first prize was endowed with €30,000, meanwhile.

After the first round last Saturday, fscottl took the lead with 88 points, well helped by Kevin De Bruyne (13 points), Sadio Manè (10 points) and Anthony Martial (9 points). 

After the final match of Gameweek 20, there were only 11 points separating 20th place to the leader, so the championship was wide open before the last round started on New Year’s Day.

As the first matchday of 2020 came to a conclusion with Liverpool v Sheffield United, fscottl, who won the WCOFF entry fee of €1,050 via a €2 satellite, found himself in seventh place before the last game.

Many of the above teams had all 11 of their players finished, while fscottl had both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manè remaining.

With Manè scoring a goal and Alexander Arnold on course to keep a clean sheet, fscottl took over the first-place lead as the ‘least expensive team’ tiebreaker came into effect, with three users all on 146 points.

According to FanTeam‘s scoring system, midfielders and attackers get an extra point for playing the full match.

Mané got subbed off around the 70th-minute mark and, with only minutes left of the match, gaffel had Mohamed Salah remaining. This meant that if Salah played the full match, gaffel would win the WCOFF and push fscottl down into second place and a €20,000 prize instead.

fscottl‘s prayers were answered as Jurgen Klopp subbed off the Egyptian with only 40 seconds left of stoppage time, thus earning fscottl €10,000 extra and the prized WCOFF trophy.

For more details on WCOFF and other FanTeam Fantasy tournaments, click here.

  1. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which combo will get more points do you think over GW24 and GW25?

    a) Salah and Kelly

    b) Firmino and Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. user.n
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably A, but rotation is risk

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rp

    6 Years1 min ago
    How does this look?

    Pope
    TAA Soyuncu Lundstram
    Salah KDB Son Grealish
    Vardy Ings Jiminez

    Button Cantwell Hanley Tomori

    Open Controls
    1. Wag the Drog
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Spurs need to prove they can score goals

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Alisson is just to good , they will score those chances against most keepers

        Open Controls
  3. Link
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Advice required chaps! Going for Rico > Robbo in 24, so will need to free some funds somehow.

    Ryan (Button)
    TAA - Soy - Lund (Rico - Kelly)
    Salah - KDB - Richarlison - Maddison - Sarr
    Vardy - Rashford (Greenwood)

    ---

    A. Save and see what you fancy with 2FT in 24
    B. Maddison > CHO (new, ARS)
    C. Maddison > Trossard (AVL, bou)

    I was thiiiiiisssss close to going for Mahrez over Maddo last week but didn't and regret it massively so feeling a little punty.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rashford to Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Link
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hmmm, not sold on that. Rashford has been very consistent and that Burnely fixture looks tasty.

        Ings from 26 look superb however.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just think Ings is better value and has better fixtures, Rashford isn't worth the extra 2.4m

          Open Controls
  4. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Couple of quick questions

    1) Thoughts on Fanderson as a dgw punt? or not worth the faf and stick to martial

    2A) Robbo + Dilva/Martial + Rashford or
    2B) Aurier + Mane + DCL.....with a view to converting Aurier to Kola in a few gw's

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you have a FT then why not. Wouldn’t take a hit for it though.

      Open Controls
  5. A Moon Shaped Pool
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    What’s the safe score for LMS???

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      44.

      If in doubt, go to Price Changes. TM almost always comments there and has the scores in his bio.

      Open Controls
  6. Sparky6670
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mane, TAA & what 3rd Liverpool Option

    a) Salah & Maupay

    b) Firmino & Martial

    Open Controls
  7. Zladan
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rashford looking like falling in price is great. Can buy him back for the same price I sold him after he blanks v Liverpool.

    Open Controls
  8. kuzser
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    What's the best use of 3 ft over over the next 2 weeks?
    2ft, 0.3itb

    1) Rico Grealish Jimenez-> ROBBO Doucure Ayew (will be rotating doucure and ayew)
    2) Grealish Jimi -> FIRMINO Hayden, gw25: Firmino Alli -> SALAH Maupay
    3) Grealish Alli Jimi -> Hayden SALAH Maupay
    4) Grealish Jimi Rico -> GOMEZ Martial Ayew (and have 5 power mids for gw 24)
    5) Rico Alli Jimenez-> VVD Hayden Rashford
    6) Rico Alli Grealish -> ROBBO Hayden Martial

    Ramsdale
    Taa- Soy- Lundstram
    Mane- Kdb -Maddison- Alli
    Vardy -Ings -Jimenez

    Grealish Rico Kelly

    Open Controls
  9. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Currently playing this defence this weekend as I've used my FT...
    Lundstram TAA Soyuncu (Rico* Kelly)

    A. Stick on it.
    B. Sell one of Rico/Kelly and play the replacement (Holgate/Stephens)

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I'm playing that too, doesn't look great but thankfully not many better alternatives anyway, Holgate might be rotated.

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Rotated? Hadn't even considered that. Are you replacing them yourself?

        Open Controls
    2. D.Glynn
        1 min ago

        Not worth a hit

        Open Controls
    3. D.Glynn
        2 mins ago

        Not sure if I have my starting 12 right, opinions welcome.

        Ryan
        TAA Soy Holgate
        Salah KDB Grealish Mane Cantwell
        Vardy Ings
        4.0 Deulofeu Lund Kelly

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          It's right I think.

          Open Controls

