Scoutcast team discuss future of Vardy party and Double Gameweek 24

Join us for the latest episode of the Scoutcast on our YouTube channel tonight.

We will be live from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT discussing the latest hot topics in Fantasy Premier League.

Joe will be joined by both halves of FPL Family Sam and Lee ahead of Gameweeks 23 and 24.

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is the player up for discussion after he was restricted to no shots in the box against Southampton.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Watford threaten to dethrone Wolves and Aston Villa as the home of mid-price and budget differentials.

Finally, with Double Gameweek 24 around the corner, Joe, Lee and Sam debate which three Liverpool players should be in our squads.

