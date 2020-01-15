69
Is now the time to sell Leicester City defenders?

Having recorded just one clean sheet in seven league matches, Leicester City defenders are not quite the attractive options they were during their autumnal purple patch.

Three of the Foxes’ first-choice backline are indeed among the top five most-sold Fantasy Premier League defenders of Gameweek 23 at the time of writing.

Jonny Evans (£5.3m) is the only Leicester defender to have registered an attacking return over the last seven Gameweeks, meanwhile, and the loss of key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) to injury would seem to further dent the clean sheet prospects of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

With some Fantasy managers already losing faith, are we rushing to judgement about the Foxes’ defence?

In this article, we look at some of the key underlying data in our Members Area to see if Leicester’s wider defensive numbers have dipped during their recent run.

  1. KingOllie
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Doucoure or Sarr for the best Watford mid?

    1. RD
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Doucore

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Sarr for me

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Doucoure as long as he has that advanced position.

    4. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sarr passes the eye test imo

    5. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Sarr for me.

    6. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I prefer Sarr

    7. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’ll be getting Doucoure

    8. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Doucoure comfortably. Playing in support of Deeney while Sarr is wide.

  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    No, 1 CS in the last 7.

    GW16 was the time to jump ship.

    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not with the next 2

  3. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Rico > Webster
    Ramsdale > McCarthy

    Is this worth -4?

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Just do Ramsdale to McCarthy

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Easily over the next few GWs.

    3. Chasing Waves
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Maybe just one move

  4. Kun Tozser
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    This article is a few weeks late

    1. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Easy swap for Liverpool defender

  5. Chasing Waves
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Doucoure, but if money no object then Sarr

    Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Leicester clean sheets incoming against Burnley and West Ham

    1. Jellyfish
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      The Burnley game is a good fixture to evaluate whether Leicester’s form is just a blip or whether the wheels are coming off. Burnley are woeful at the moment, so for that reason I’m giving them 1 more week

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agree, I have 3 Leicester players so hoping for a confidence boosting win at Burnley. Another poor performance and fpl managers will be shipping in their droves.

  7. Alli Express
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Yes is time

  8. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    'Is the Vardy party over?' - Is this Catch bait?

    First off, I've been a follower and 'enjoyer' of this site for many years. I've been enlightened by both the FFS crew and the community.

    In recent times this has diminished and it's mostly due to creeping sensationalism that you'd only expect from tabloid press. I'm hoping this site will not allow itself to be denigrated by the shoddy journalism that goes on in most media.

    Gain above substance is now seen as the norm in favour of profitable commercial interests above the interests of 'Joe public' who may be susceptible to be won over against the common true principle that 'the house always wins!'

    Let's keep your patrons and 'our' community safe from this kind of negative exposure. Let's keep the commercial parties, who's sole interest is our loss, out of our game!

    I'm a fan of FPL, fair play, fine writing and journalism. Let it prevail Joe.

    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      You are not the first person to observe this, it has been pointed out by many previously. Unfortunately FFS is on a different path these days and is aimed at a much broader audience. I guess it isn't a unique trend just to this site much like a lot of things in life it loses it soul when it goes mainstream as the demands for more articles has an impact on the quality.

    2. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      We are stunned 🙂

    3. Jellyfish
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Over time one learns how to separate the wheat from the chaff

  9. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    On a wildcard. Have Mccarthy as GK

    A - Doucoure/Trossard/another 5.6-5.8 mid
    B - Kolasinac/David Luiz/Sidibe/Digne?
    C - Cathcart/Kabasele/Stephens/Kelly/Holgate

    1. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Structure of defence is - TAA, another expensive def (B above), Lund, cheap def (C above), Williams

      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        TAA Lund Stephens Holgate Lascelles/Williams works all the way to GW30+

        Yes. Southampton double-up works. Holgate to Baldock in GW25

        For the midfield: Doucoure

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Evening all.

    Which would you pick here for gwk24? Got Salah(TC) and TAA

    A) Soyuncu and Grealish to Doucoure and Robbo -4
    B) KDB and Tomori to Mane and Williams

    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      How much value would you be losing on KDB?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        0.2m

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Then it’s a tight call between the two options.
          Mane or Robbo? I’ve been going back and forth all week.

          The sacrifice is bigger getting Mane in but the reward could also be greater.

          On the other hand getting Robbo in means keeping a premium player. For me I’d be able to keep KDB or Rashford if I went this route.

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            I'm in exactly the same position

          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            I can keep both Rashford and KDB actually

          3. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            This would be my squad

            Pope
            TAA Robbo Lundstram
            Salah KDB Moura Doucoure
            Vardy Rashford Ings

            Button Cantwell Hanley Tomori

            1. The 12th Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              That’s a nice squad. With some nice differentials.

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        What are doing and if Mane, how you getting him?

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I have a couple of options.
          I’ve already done Jimenez > Ings so have 1FT left.
          Mane route.
          1.This week. Rashford > Maupay
          Next - Maddison > Mane
          2.
          Roll the spare FT
          KDB > Mane in 24 and roll
          Wk 25. Mane or Salah > KDB and Soyuncu > Robertson or Rico > VVD or Gomez

          Robertson route.
          This week. Roll the FT
          Next week Rico,Kelly > Robertson,Williams for free.

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah don't like the thought of losing Rashford, but you do have decent options, that KDB out and back is a good option I think though.

    2. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't fancy Firmino?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nah mate.

    3. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  11. Jumpers for goalposts.....
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA/Lund/Soy (Rico) (Kelly)
    KDB/Mane/Salah/Grealish (Hayden)
    Vardy/Ings/Jim

    1 FT and Zip ITB

    Would you advise this GW.........

    a) Rico or Kelly to Stephens
    b) Grealish to Sarr
    c) Roll FT
    d) anything else

    I'm leaning towards b atm. What do you chaps think?

    1. jimski
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      1. Jumpers for goalposts.....
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        cheers jimski

  12. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    As a Salah mane owner I get mixed feelings watching utd wolves tonight.

    Utd poor bad showing up against pool every time and wolves solid as always

  13. Clickzy
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would it be silly to get Salah in to have Salah, Mane & TAA whilst already having Mane, TAA & VVD?

    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I think so

    2. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A little bit yeah, not seeing anything hugely convincing to get Salah over a defender. See how he fares against United. I’m firmly on the TAA + Robbo + Mane boat

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Depends how easily you can do it. I'd much rather have Salah than VvD.

  14. AWI4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    DCL or Maupay?

    1. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maupay

    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Dcl

    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      D C L if a gun was put to my head but it would need to be.

      1. AWI4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’ll flip a coin then

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      DCK

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        L !

    5. AWI4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers for replies, DCL it is 3-1

  15. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    So took Grealish out for Antonio in GW21 as part of DGW planning - I know, I deserve everything I got (lost Grealish 13pts and instead got Antonio’s Hammy)

    Can’t have Antonio now (although he’ll probably start both GW24 games and haul) who do I bring in? £7.6 ITB

    A. Grealish (what a plonker I am)
    B. David Silva
    C. Bernardo Silva
    D. Willan

    1. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

    2. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I prefer watford's mids to these, and u get a little extra itb

  16. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    McCarthy - Button
    TAA - Kelly - Lund - Rico - Soy
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Perez- Grealish
    Vardy - Abraham - Ings

    0 FT, I might do it this gw or NEXT gw depending on price changes:

    A) Abraham + martial ----> mane + greenwood
    B) Abraham + perez -----> firmino + doucoure/Sarr

  17. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Ings, Sarr, Robbo (-4)
    B) Maupay, Maddison, Robbo

    1. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

    2. jimski
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  18. tielleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Alli > Salah this week or next week? No hit needed

    1. jimski
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This week.

  19. zdrojo187
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    WC thoughts...

    McCarthy,Button
    Gomez,Soyuncu,Lundstram,Kelly,Gibson
    Salah,Mane,KDB,Doucoure,Hayden
    Aguero,Ings,Vardy

    Any opinions are welcomed

  20. The Blackadder
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need some advice, on draft, I need to get rid of either Alli or Moura, I’m in 2nd place and whichever one I get rid of, I’m sure top place will take them

    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Moura out

  21. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Who do u expect to get more points between Rashford and Son for the remainder of the season ?

