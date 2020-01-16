FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Gameweek 22 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) increased his lead at the top of League 1 to eight points with a 66-55 win over Liam McAllister.

The highest-scoring manager this week was Ignazio La Rosa, who moved up two places to second after beating Richard Clarke by 68 points to 58. He overtook both Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) and Owen Walker (aka Zan Scott Talent) who fell one place to third and fourth respectively following defeats.

B.J. McNair slipped back into the drop zone after a 60-65 reverse at the hands of Glynn Sherwood. Glynn’s victory took him up to tenth.

The bottom ten teams in each division will be relegated at the end of the season.

Despite finding himself ensconced in a relegation scrap, Ben has the second highest FPL rank out of the 20 managers in the showcase division. But he’s not the only one in an unfortunate position – Harry Vernon, who has the third highest rank, also resides in the bottom half.

At the opposite end of the luck spectrum is Simon Vazquez. Over a million places behind the hapless duo, Simon has benefitted from playing his opponents at the right time. He’s sixteenth in terms of FPL rank but is eighth in Division 1.

Leading Performers

Vladimir Stojiljkovic, who began the season with a 17-match winning run, remains the highest-scoring manager across all 300 divisions. He has 60 points out of a possible 66 to lead Division 77 in League 8.

At 289th overall James Mackay is still the highest-ranked manager out of the 5,983 taking part. However a defeat for James last week means that second-placed Mohammad Kamal has closed the gap on him to three points at the top of Division 28 in League 7.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 23 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

For the third successive Gameweek the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league sits proudly atop the Best Leagues in FPL.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations and thanks to the top five managers in the mini-league Magnum Dong Carlsen, Mark May, Bill Wilkins, Theodor Eek-Bakke, and new entrant Chris McGowan.

In pole position for the last five Gameweeks, Theodor’s run at the top has come to an end. A below average 48 points sees him slide from first to fifth.

Taking over from Theodor is Magnum Dong Carlsen, not to be mistaken with the chess player Magnus Carlsen but possibly a fan of his. This is his third FPL season and probably the first one he has taken seriously, having never previously finished in the top four million. He is currently ninth overall.

Trailing Magnum by four points is Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age) in second. Chris had an outstanding Gameweek 22 and jumped from 480th to 12th overall after racking up 111 points. He captained Aguero and also owned Mahrez and De Bruyne for a Gameweek rank of 1,372.

There are currently 43,946 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Alexander Rosen (aka BeckerCallSaul) is the new leader in our FFS Members mini-league, and is 686th overall.

This is his sixth FPL season, his best previous finish being 55,457 last year. Gautam Vaswani has the same number of points but is in second place, having made a greater number of transfers – 23 to 20.

Previous leader Miles Stephens is down to seventh after scoring a disappointing 49 points. Although he’s still in touching distance of the top only 10 points behind the new number one.

The code to join the FFS Members League can be found on the Members page.

Fantasy Football Scout Cups

We are down to the last eight in both the FFS Cup and Members Cup.

The dream is over for Teddy Brewski.

Heading into Gameweek 22 the high-flying manager had an unprecedented cup double in his sights, however an unexceptional 50 points saw him crash out of both competitions. He lost to TOMYG84 in the FFS Cup while in the Members Cup robharr exacted revenge for his defeat in the previous round of the FFS Cup.

The highest-ranked manager through to the quarter-finals of the FFS Cup is Mataati at 2,727th overall. He defeated Leggend2 by 66 points to 50.

While in the Members Cup, the highest-ranked manager Mark May (aka Frankiem) also reached the last eight after a 69-65 win against prbaker1980. Mark is third in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league and 14th overall.

He joins the new FFS Members mini-league leader Alexander Rosen (aka BeckerCallSaul) who narrowly beat sully29 by 61 points to 60.

Another manager with a slim one-point win was, you guessed it, lucky Phil Ampleford (aka Philman). The Meet the Manager guest, who has twice scraped through with the lowest winning score, overcame kinggizzard 59-58.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 22 was 51 points, this saw a total of 105 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 10% for Gameweek 22, a minimum of 95 managers will depart.

4,163 managers have exited the competition so far with 945 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. Entry to this year’s competition is now closed.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

The Keane Fifteen’s domination of the overall leaderboard in the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament shows no sign of abating. They have an 18-point lead over the “15” Musketeers who trounced Back to Square Owen 15-0 to move up to second.

A good week for Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) – he’s back in the top 10,000 and doubled his lead over Chris James (aka Elfozzie 42) in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league to 12 points.

Neale gained an advantage by handing the armband to Kevin De Bruyne while Chris selected Jamie Vardy.

Lithuanian Virginijus Syvokas climbs to the top of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league. This is his 11th FPL season, he has two previous top 10,000 finishes – 5,097th in 2012/13 and 7,603rd last season – and is up to 639th overall.

He is two points ahead of previous leader Rok Krasna.

However Rok remains first in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league. Ranked at 747 overall, he is on course for his third top 1,000 finish.

Managers with a top 10,000 finish may join RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league using the code m0tq9y.

Managers with a top 1,000 finish may join PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league using the code eejnyz.

An impressive 79 points from Svein Roald L Usken moves the Norwegian back to the summit of Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League. Captain De Bruyne and Aguero contributed 38 points to his total.

Last week’s leader denial EASTOP drops to third as Ómar Olgeirsson takes second spot.

Svein is 722nd in the Career Hall of Fame and Ómar is 485th. Managers in the top 1,000 of the Career HoF may enter the league using the code beeps2.

Champions and Pro Pundits

Pro Pundit Simon March extended his lead over Ben Crabtree to 58 points in his FPL Champions League.

2014/15 FPL winner Simon has ten successive green arrows and has risen from 366,634 to 49,506. He will be hopeful of adding to his tally of three top 10,000 finishes.

Meanwhile 2016/17 winner Ben continues to travel in the opposite direction with eight red arrows in the last ten Gameweeks. He’s dropped from 24,368 to 329,328 over that period.

He captained Sterling who was rested for City’s second biggest win of the season. Sterling also missed City’s biggest win of the season against Watford in Gameweek 8.

Following his bold move of Vardy to Aguero Lateriser12 is now the highest-ranked Pro Pundit. He captained the Argentinian for a Gameweek score of 93 and shot up to 3,959th overall.

He is now 10 points ahead of the previously highest-ranked Pro Pundit, Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily).

Lateriser12 has a distinguished FPL record, with four top 10,000 finishes including 189th in 2012/13 and 77th in 2015/16. He recently discussed his buccaneering style with Joe for his Meet the Manager series.

New Year New Mini-League

401 teams have signed-up so far to RedLightning’s January to May League, which started scoring in Gameweek 21.

The new leader is Shirin Nizar (aka Chelsea Guy) who was another to captain Aguero. This is Shirin’s fifth FPL season and he is currently 4,140th overall. Shirin won this mini-league two years ago, finishing 30th overall. A second-half-of-the-season expert!

The league will remain open for any others who wish to join, the code you need is aafkpq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.