2572
Tips January 18

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 23

2,572 Comments
Share

The Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 23 begins with a heads-up about Gameweek 24 – the deadline is Tuesday 18:30 GMT – don’t forget to set your team for the first Double Gameweek of the season after this weekend.

However, we have another round of fixtures to consider before then. And plenty of team news, analyses and captaincy decisions to ponder. You’ll even discover why Joe’s transfer plans involve him going “Choudhury deep”. Yes, it does sound very wrong. 

Given Lateriser’s headline success of Vardy to Aguero last week, the Scoutcast trio of Joe, Sam and Lee asked the question: is it time to sell Vardy?

Lee’s concern, as someone who has owned him since early in the season, would be the amount of value lost. Especially if you want to buy him back later on. Joe countered that for him it’s “points not pounds” that count – he doesn’t care about losing value but he does worry about losing points. Leicester face Burnley and West Ham next.

Sam cautioned that given Vardy is likely to be highly captained this week, not owning him could hurt. Indeed, the former England international is currently second in the captain poll. 

Encouragement for handing Vardy the armband was to be found in David’s Captain Sensible article: 

The expected data paints an even more damning picture for Burnley ahead of hosting Vardy, who may feel he has a point to prove after failing to shoot against Southampton. The Clarets’ expected goals conceded (xGC) score from their last four stands at 7.70, the third-worst in the league.

– David

However it’s Kevin De Bruyne who leads the poll and was described as “the safe bet” in the Gameweek 23 Captaincy Video. He is a player who is overperforming – he hasn’t had a big chance since Gameweek 9 but has scored five goals in that time – but as Neale observed

That doesn’t mean [De Bruyne’s] returns are unsustainable, of course. As we have pointed out before, the so-called ‘better’ players tend to … convert a higher proportion of their chances (or have teammates who more reliably convert their key passes).

– Neale

And with so many of his teammates in fine form, assists are perhaps a more likely source of points. Pro Pundit Tom Freeman is leaning towards handing the Belgian the captain’s armband. 

Resurgent Saints

Tom was one of many to talk up Southampton assets this week. David labeled their defence as “FPL-investment-ready” following his in-depth examination of their credentials. Tom agreed, pointing out that their expected goals conceded over the last ten matches is second only to Liverpool. He highlighted goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Jack Stephens as potential bargains.

McCarthy is Andy’s favoured option to replace the stricken Fabianski. The face of Let’s Talk FPL discussed goalkeeper replacements earlier this week. 

And fellow Pro Pundit Zophar drafted in McCarthy as part of a mini-Wildcard (three transfers for the cost of four points). He’s one of two Saints players added to his squad, the other being Danny Ings. Assessing the in-form striker, Zophar enthused:

No forward has scored more goals (five), taken more SiB (19) or landed more shots on target (SoT) (11) than the Englishman over the last five Gameweeks.

– Pro Pundit Zophar

Saints fan Differential (c) brought us his insights into the turnaround in Southampton’s fortunes this season, noting that a settled back four has been a key component of their upturn in form. Once again McCarthy, Stephens, and that man Ings were given special mention. 

For the third transfer of his mini-Wildcard Zophar decided to play “Pep Roulette” in an effort to climb the ranks. 

Riyad Mahrez put pen to paper for the six-time top 5,000 manager. A move Pro Pundit Sam – currently in the top 10,000 – considers fraught with peril. Adding that Man City don’t play Aston Villa every week and a look at this site’s fixture ticker reveals they are bottom over the next ten Gameweeks.

Nonetheless, Zophar feels the Algerian has done enough to become a regular starter and found comfort in the words of Guardiola:

You see his legs it is impossible to be injured because he has no muscles. The final third he has something special, always I have the feeling he can score a goal.

– Pep Guardiola

Mahrez is included in the predicted line-up for the Sky Blues. And the Citizens top the latest DS stats, fixtures and clean sheet odds provided by G-Whizz.

Richarlison and Rashford updates

The surprising news from Friday’s press conferences came from Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: 

“We are without for this game Richarlison. He had a little problem yesterday in training and will not be available for the game. I hope he will be available on Tuesday. Little problem on his knee, he had a little twist but nothing special. Minor problem but unfortunately will not be available tomorrow. We are without Sigurdsson, he has minor groin issues.”

– Carlo Ancelotti

How their absence will impact Everton’s creativity is anyone’s guess. Of particular interest to fantasy managers is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has taken 14 shots in his last four matches. David wrote of him in Captain Sensible:

Calvert-Lewin is a player who boasts considerably better individual underlying statistics since Gameweek 19 than De Bruyne and Vardy – and faces an opposition whose defence is arguable worse than Crystal Palace or Burnley’s.

– David

Pep Pig backs the 22-year-old to find the back of the net at the London Stadium.

Marcus Rashford was subbed off shortly after coming on in Man United’s FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers, giving owners cause for concern. At yesterday’s press conference manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to reassure, stating only that Rashford was receiving “checks and treatment”.

Perhaps the bigger worry for FPL bosses is not the match against leaders Liverpool but rather the midweek game at home to Burnley.

Sam urged us not to ignore teams with only one match in Double Gameweek 24: 

Double Gameweeks are a gift for us FPL managers but my experience of dealing with them is to not let them blindside you into forgetting about the single Gameweek players.

– Sam

In addition to the Clarets trip to Old Trafford, Watford’s fixture against Aston Villa also appeals:

Watford play Aston Villa, who have only won twice in their last nine games. In the reverse fixture, Watford won 3-0.

– Sam

Neale’s Big Numbers article showed us just how good the Hornets have been of late: 

21 chances created by Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) and Troy Deeney (£6.2m) combined since Nigel Pearson first took charge of Watford in Gameweek 17. The pair are first and joint-second respectively for key passes among FPL forwards over the last six Gameweeks.

– Neale

Deeney’s leadership since his return from injury an important factor, with Ismaïla Sarr another to thrive under the new manager.

Liverpool and Enablers

Liverpool assets continue to dominate our thoughts ahead of their two fixtures next Gameweek. Reds-fan Lee feels that ignoring the 40%-owned Mané could ruin his season given that many are likely to captain him.

While Joe has devised a plan, which involves switching to a 4-3-3 formation and acquiring the £4.3m-rated Hamza Choudhury, in order to get Mané and play his Triple Captain chip on him. 

We’ve had a couple of articles attempt to map out the Blank and Double Gameweeks later in the season, and devise a chip strategy. Both Neale and Lord – Blaming it on Rio feel that Gameweek 24 could be a good time to use the Triple Captain chip, although it’s difficult to say if a better opportunity won’t present itself further down the line.

Meanwhile, considering her Liverpool trio, Sam feels a more balanced approach is the way to go. For her, the cheaper Firmino and Martial – with his home fixture against Burnley – is a good combination. Against Tottenham last weekend, the Brazillian scored his seventh away league goal of the season (more than Mane and Salah combined) and drew praise from Klopp:

When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first. He said, ‘I know I should have scored more goals’. It was absolutely not what I wanted to say! Yes, a super player, super. I don’t say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. Pretty impressive.

– Jurgen Klopp

David added to the growing confidence in Liverpool’s number nine in his members-only assessment: 

Both over the last four matches and his last four away trips especially, the Brazilian has produced some incredibly encouraging underlying statistics.

– David

For those favouring double Liverpool attack, cheap enablers are needed.

Picked out as differential by Joe on the Scoutcast, Tom Freeman in his differentials article, and Andy in the Community Q&A videoLeandro Trossard is tipped to fit the bill. Brighton face Aston Villa next – no team has conceded more goals away than Villa and with Trossard’s next four games all against teams near the bottom of the table, he has the potential to do well. 

Not everyone is set on double attack as Greyhead discovered in his latest look at The Great and The GoodCareer Hall of Fame number one, Sean Tobin, has opted for a defensive double-up in the shape of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold. 

Chelsea’s Big Chance

Two Chelsea players are included in this week’s Scout Picks – Tammy Abraham and Reece James make the cut.

Part of the reason for their inclusion is the strength of the team they are facing:

Newcastle defence that has conceded the second-highest number of big chances over the last four Gameweeks.

– Scout Picks

The importance of looking at Big Chances was highlighted by AK this week, who found them to be the best indicator of goals alongside expected goals.

Good news then for owners of Abraham. Pep Pig felt he was unlucky not to score more than once against Burnley.

To view all our discussions please visit our Hot Topics page, and if you’ve got some analysis, scout reports or features brewing, be sure to visit our community section to submit your article.

If you’re a member and are yet to get to grips with the custom statistics tables, you can view this movie for an explanation of how they work. Also, remember to tag them so that people can find the tables with ease.

Fantasy Football Scout Memberships are now available for a reduced price of £9.99 for the remainder of the season. Rolling monthly subscriptions are also available for £2.99 per month. Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

Community Competitions

For an update on all FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions, please click here to read the latest round-up.

For those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 23 can be found below:


Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

TopMarx - H2H L4 D5 Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

2,572 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Tanganga is definitely an interesting option now. Especially with Rico playing in a crap team and Kelly about to get ousted as KWP takes his place.

    Mourinho likes one of his full-backs to be more defensive. So when Aurier plays at RB, he likes Davies at LB. Similarly when Rose plays at LB, he likes Foyth or Sanchez at RB. Tanganga's ability to play at RB, CB and LB gives Mourinho the player he needs to be able to play the attacking full back at LB or RB and rest his full-backs accordingly.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would expect defence to get a little more solid with Lloris coming back. Even though Lloris has been poor, I feel he will benefit under Mourinho and Mourinho will also benefit from his experience

      Open Controls
    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good point, but Rico is able do deliver assists from set pieces + Bournemouth strive for survive thi season and those fixtures ahead are more promising than an Mourinho side honestly

      Open Controls
      1. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Yeah but you won’t play either every week anyway so you would just play Tanganga as a 5th bench defender. Rico is more likely to get negative scores than attacking returns recently

        Open Controls
  2. SHUTUPHEATHER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Aguero C
    KDB
    Mane
    TAA
    Ings
    Mahrez
    Vardy
    Cantwell
    Lundstram
    Stephens
    McCarthty

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Funny way of showing it.

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Someone likes lists!

      Open Controls
  3. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Dele Alli at cdm, let's hope he's on pens lol

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Tanganga on pens 😎

      Open Controls
      1. FirMinaMiMo
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Futball upon mars where it happens! 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Clearly has to be Tanganga.

        Open Controls
      3. markloe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Isn't lo celso there?

        Open Controls
    2. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Let’s go!!

      Open Controls
    3. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Right then lads. Go on... What moves do you regret not doing?

      Alli to Douc/Sarr for me

      Open Controls
      1. SHUTUPHEATHER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        No regrets.

        Open Controls
      2. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I did Alli to Dec so you will be fine

        Open Controls
        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Douc i should say

          Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I had been deliberating Alli out all week - was leaning towards Rich

        Then thought Na I’ll hold off

        Then I saw Alli in my team yesterday, saw 5 blanks in last 6 and had 2 FT & the budget for Son so made the move

        Alli haul imminent lol

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Love that move mate, Moura could've been a good move also

          Open Controls
    4. Penang Sandman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Cmon game update faster, want my two chelski boys asap

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        20mins left

        Open Controls
    5. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Moura nailed to start? Tempted to get him for Norwich game

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        He's been their best player for past few GWs.

        Open Controls
        1. FirMinaMiMo
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            He's not worth for fpl ! He scores once in a blue moon 🙂 ! But he's the best player at pitch !

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          They don't really have any other options. I may upgrade Traore to him as well.

          Open Controls
        3. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
        4. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Wish I'd have done dele to Moura this week tbf

          Open Controls
      2. COLLIN QUANER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Kane not even in the squad. Wow. Glad I transferred him out a few weeks ago

        Open Controls
        1. Grounderz
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          Berbatov also not the squad. Glad I didn’t get him in.

          Open Controls
          1. kamdaraji
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            Lineker not in squad!!!!!

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              I'm glad I posted off my transfers before the postman came.

              Open Controls
            2. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              Robbie Keane not in squad

              Open Controls
              1. potatoace'scott talent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                Where's Danny Blanchflower

                Open Controls
                1. kamdaraji
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  everywhere

                  Open Controls
                2. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  😆

                  Open Controls
        2. clodhopper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          50 mins ago

          Injured

          Open Controls
          1. clodhopper
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Oh i see what u did there

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Even if you saw it late 😉

              Open Controls
        3. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          State of this thread

          Open Controls
        4. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Alli Son to Ardielles, Villa for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. kamdaraji
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            deffo

            Open Controls
        5. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Soldado on pens 😀

          Open Controls
        6. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          Pavlyuchenko in

          Open Controls
          1. kamdaraji
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Klinsmann not in squad. WTF

            Open Controls
        7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Glenn Hoddle sits this one out too

          Open Controls
        8. Pras Scott Talent
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Spurs will be up for it though with the new manager bounce. It’s a real thing.

          Open Controls
      3. davies
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Sell Rico or Kelly first?

        Open Controls
        1. 1zverGGadeM
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Kelly

          Open Controls
        2. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Rico. Kelly still not definitely lost his place and in a better team.

          Open Controls
        3. JC9
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          i am having the same issue here . depends on how much you got them . As for me , i bought them for only 4.0 and now both are 4.4 so i made profit and can sell them for 4.2 but so in my case i would go for Rico first as he is likely to drop tomorrow but again lets watch the games today as both of them got very good running fixtures coming a head.

          Open Controls
        4. Penang Sandman
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Rico, Bournemouth is dead. Until Eddie figure out how to stay up again

          Open Controls
        5. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yesterday's men - take the profit and go for the new 4.0 - Williams and Tanga

          Open Controls
          1. davies
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Would if I could but don’t have 2FT’s and not worth a hit

            Open Controls
      4. KICKandRUSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Vardy CAP, hope De Bruyne gets rested 😀

        Open Controls
        1. kamdaraji
          • 10 Years
          42 mins ago

          he had his rest when coming off early last game

          Open Controls
        2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Hopefully Vardy has a slight niggle ruling him out.

          Open Controls
          1. Pras Scott Talent
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            or the baby is going through 4 week sleep regression

            Open Controls
        3. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Lots of Vardy vc. So wouldnt make much difference

          Open Controls
      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Son brace to get this Party started

        Vardy hattrick to keep it going 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          and then 5 goals for Aguero to finish it off

          Open Controls
          1. FirMinaMiMo
              9 mins ago

              This!!!!! Yasssss!!!!!

              Open Controls
            • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Liverpool Cleansheet to round it off!

              Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Amen

            Open Controls
        2. Grounderz
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Updated.

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Ooh, look at those Liverpool fixtures!

            Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          GW24 team looking juicy

          Open Controls
        4. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          TC played 😎

          Open Controls
        5. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Game up 🙂

          Open Controls
        6. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          BB activated

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Why the hurry?

            Open Controls
        7. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          My team for the dgw looks segzi... Perreira to Robo pending

          Open Controls
        8. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          0.1 off going Grealish > Salah next GW

          No chance of getting this without downgrading someone right?

          Not keen on taking Martial out before BUR

          Open Controls
        9. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Time to set the provisional armband for GW24...

          TAA - it’s all yours kid 😉

          (For now!)

          Open Controls
        10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          anyone activated the triple c for next week already? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            Look above

            Open Controls
          2. FirMinaMiMo
              41 mins ago

              Sala-lalalala-aahhhh

              Open Controls
            • COLLIN QUANER
              • 3 Years
              40 mins ago

              I haven't because I think it's too risky as Salah or Mane might get injured tomorrow. What happens then? Not a good decision doing it now. I would wait

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                39 mins ago

                You can cancel it

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  And give it to someone else

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Imagine if you could sell it

                    Open Controls
              2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                • 6 Years
                39 mins ago

                Can always deactivate

                Open Controls
                1. COLLIN QUANER
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Didn't realise that. Okay mine is activated

                  Open Controls
            • Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              Not sure I like the look of it but probably will

              Open Controls
          3. HashAttack
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            need Aguero to go up tonight so I can take the profit on him

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Same, 167% on fplstats but guess it's not updated?

              Open Controls
              1. HashAttack
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                I hate selling when a player gets so close to that second rise ... Richarlison would have got there if he had't got injured yesterday

                Open Controls
          4. majorbriggs
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            So, how does this sound for DGW 24:

            Richarlison, Maddison, Ramsdale --> Mané, Doucouré, Button (-4)

            Team would be:

            Henderson, Button
            TAA, Lund, Soy, Dunk, Kelly
            Mané, Salah, De Bruyne, Doucouré, Cantwell
            Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

            And of course there would be the headache of picking who to TC from Mané and Salah...

            Open Controls
          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            #FPL #GW23 #Captainstats #Top10k

            De Bruyne 38.3%
            Vardy 32.1%
            Agüero 8.8%
            Mané 6.4%
            Salah 4.7%
            Sterling 1.9%
            Ings 1.6%
            Mahrez 1.3%
            Abraham 1.3%
            Son 0.9%

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              48 mins ago

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              47 mins ago

              The fates of so many GW ranks are now in Hodgson’s ultra defensive hands

              Open Controls
            3. Ole Trafford
              • 7 Years
              47 mins ago

              Damn Manè, Aguero, Salah, Sterling. Any of them could haul.

              Open Controls
          6. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Is Gomez going to get both games in the double?

            Open Controls
            1. FirMinaMiMo
                46 mins ago

                Joe - matip ! 🙂

                I m going with vvd 🙂

                Open Controls
              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                46 mins ago

                I don’t think anyone will know that for sure

                But based on his (and Liverpool’s) performances since he returned, the improvement to their defence has been pretty visible

                They were lucky (very lucky) last two games not to concede mind you, and I think they can still tighten up a bit

                But Joemez has been generally great

                Open Controls
                1. FirMinaMiMo
                    just now

                    Since the arrival of gomez liv started to keep cs ! ...but my gut feels that the time for matip has came ! 🙂

                    Open Controls
                2. Ole Trafford
                  • 7 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  I mean with Athletico coming up aswel who is to say Matip and Gomez won’t play together and give VVD his rest.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FirMinaMiMo
                      6 mins ago

                      Klopp plays mind games by saying "we are not focussing for unbeatens!" ... Yes! They are looking for that! And it could be possible only with vvd!

                      Open Controls
                  2. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Can't see why not
                    They have kept so many clean sheets with him

                    Open Controls
                3. Ady87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Did Moura > Mahrez(c) this week and it could fail spectacularly.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ole Trafford
                    • 7 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    Yeah it could I’d have held Moura a bit longer but Mahrez has been brilliant. Could get rested

                    Open Controls
                4. Tsparkes10
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Some interesting moves in my ML. One did Coady, Tammy to VVD, Ings...

                  Other played his wc to bring in Son, TAA, double Brighton defence, Ings and Abraham

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ole Trafford
                    • 7 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Double Brighton defence. Yikes. Could do good in spurts but I wouldn’t be overly confident!

                    Open Controls
                    1. HashAttack
                      • 2 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      nightmares of last year's dgw for Brighton

                      Open Controls
                5. Fitzy.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/18/mourinho-starts-moura-up-front-as-tanganga-features-again/

                  Open Controls
                6. diesel001
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Ready for next GW with an Aurier to Robertson FT:

                  Ryan
                  TAA - Kelly - Soyuncu - Robbo
                  KDB - Alli - Maddison - Mane(c)
                  DCL - Vardy

                  Button - Greenwood - Cantwell - Lundstram

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.