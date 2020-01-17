1863
Spot the Differential January 17

Brighton fixtures could see Trossard become powerful differential

In Gameweek 22, the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.6m), Reece James (£5.0m) and Brandon Williams (£4.0m) hit double-digit hauls, all of whom have ownership of 5% or less.

There’s no shortage of differential candidates to consider this week either.

This time we’re focusing on the value on offer in midfield, with three promising match-ups a key factor in our thinking.

Leandro Trossard

Ownership: 0.4%

Price: £5.8m

GW23-27 fixtures: AVL | bou | whu | WAT | shu

It’s quite simple, if Brighton want to start scoring more, they need to get Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) firing.

The Belgian winger is without a goal since Gameweek 11, so this is a move which comes with risk, but there are encouraging signs that returns may be on the horizon.

He went closest to scoring for Brighton at Goodison Park last weekend, when he hit the bar, and has impressed at home this season – both his goals and four of his five assists have come at Amex Stadium.

With the Seagulls seeking to extend their unbeaten home record to three matches, having beaten Bournemouth and drawn with Chelsea recently, this is a huge game at the bottom of the table, and they will see it as an opportunity to put some distance between them and the relegation zone.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, visit on Saturday having struggled defensively this season and are without a clean sheet on their travels. In fact, no team has conceded more away than Villa’s 23.

Trossard can take advantage of those frailties at the back, and with his next four games all against teams near the bottom of the table, could be a nice differential over the next few weeks.

Emiliano Buendía

Ownership: 0.9%

Price: £6.0m

GW23-27 fixtures: BOU | tot | new | LIV | wol

Norwich City are probably destined to get relegated this season, but in recent weeks, have offered a small glimmer of hope to supporters picking up points against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Whilst a revival is unlikely, if they are to come good, the Argentinian playmaker Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m) will be central to it.

In his last two matches at Carrow Road, Buendía has supplied two assists and 14 points.

The underlying stats further highlight Buendía’s importance to the 2018/19 Championship winners.

He’s created more chances (28) than any other player in the league over the last six Gameweeks. Remarkably, that’s 12 more than Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) has managed in that time.

Although he has yet to score this season, his total of 24 shots is only bettered by Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) and Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) for Daniel Farke’s side.

Their opponents on Saturday, Bournemouth, have conceded nine goals in their last three games against Watford, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth’s poor defence bodes well for Buendía, who sits in just 0.9% of squads, to deliver big points on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ownership: 0.6%

Price: £5.3m

GW23-27 fixtures: new | ARS | lei | MUN | TOT

Next up is an interesting budget option at Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), who is regaining confidence after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

He has now produced attacking returns in each of his last two appearances across all competitions, having scored against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Burnley in Gameweek 22.

A theme in both matches has been his brilliant link-up play with right-back James, which was seen when they combined for the Blues second goal against Burnley, before Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) headed home.

These comments from Frank Lampard suggest we’ll be seeing plenty more of this partnership going forward…

“Hopefully it’s just the start of the partnership as far as first-team football goes. When Callum is being as aggressive as he was today and Reece is behind him, of course it is a big thing.” – Frank Lampard

Chelsea’s away form is worth noting, only Liverpool have picked up more than their seven wins on the road this season, with 25 goals scored in 11 games, compared to just 14 at home.

Saturday evening’s away meeting with Newcastle United, who have failed to win since Gameweek 18, hands Hudson-Odoi the chance to continue his form.

The winger’s instant impact upon returning to Chelsea’s starting eleven offers us a cut-price route into the Chelsea attack, and if he can nail down a spot in Frank Lampard’s eleven, which looks likely with Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) out injured, he could offer real value at just £5.3m.

1,863 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Better Call Raul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Start DCL or Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Play the striker

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      DCL has the better attacking threat, Maddison has the preferred opponent. Tough call. Do you have a coin nearby?

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        how is BUR the preferred opponent compared to WHU without a keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. AuFeld
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          There is more then one component that makes up a defense. 5 goals conceded in their last four matches and Fab only played (/finished) two of them.

          Open Controls
    3. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Maddison ofcourse

      Open Controls
  2. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ryan
    TAA Soy Holgate
    Salah KdB Grealish Cantwell
    Vardy Aguero(C) Ings

    Bench: Lundstram, Martial, Rico, Button.

    Open Controls
    1. AnyLaporteinastorm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Peachy

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
  3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    2ft but £0 ITB...what to do ? Thoughts ?

    Ryan (Button)
    TAA Soyunchu Holgate (Lund 1st Kelly 3rd)
    Mane Salah KDB Grealish (Dendoncker)
    Vardy (c) Ings Jimi

    A roll 2FT
    B ditch Soyunchu to Stephen's
    C Grealish/Jimi to Martial/DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Kelly down to WIlliams and save the other?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Agreed.
        Close to identical team, did Rico to Williams

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Just don't make the mistake to pick the Liverpool one 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Dthinger
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            good tip!

            Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        ha - you beat me to it!

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'd take a punt and sell Kelly (whose days in the first XI are numbered) for Williams. If he can hold down the left back spot then he'll be gold. If not, he might get an occasional game and you'll release a little cash. Whatver you do, keep 2FT for next week.

      Open Controls
  4. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hey guys, best def for around 4.5m? Will mostly be 1st sub on my bench so considering Stephens (4.3m). Any other better options?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. AnyLaporteinastorm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Stephens my first choice at that price point

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      If you can wait a week I’d look at Ward too - great value at 4.3 and Palace will be good for cs after this week

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Straight back in when fit you think?

        Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Webster or Montoya, maybe? BHA have a nice run. There are also a couple of Sheffield players that are still 4.5. Their next two are rough, but it's green pastures after that, so you might actually want to play them.

      Open Controls
    4. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Cathcart 4.3 WAT worth a thought?

      Open Controls
  5. Quinnexx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Which 2 to bench?
    Soy, Aurier, Lundstram, Traoré and Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Traore and Lund or Tony (I am benching Lund of the two)

      Open Controls
  6. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Captain?

    A- Salah
    B- Mane
    C-Vardy
    D-KDB

    Open Controls
    1. sentz05
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think KDB is the safe pick.

      Open Controls
      1. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        KDB due a rest

        Open Controls
        1. AuFeld
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Perhaps, however the counter argument is that he's missed one match all season due to injury.

          Open Controls
        2. Dthinger
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          he only played 62 minutes against Villa. He's fine

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              You don’t rest KDB ; Mahrez is due.

              Open Controls
      2. Freddiebell
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        KDB plays 100%

        Open Controls
    2. Reinhold
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      People, will I even get to field three defenders here?

      Kolasinac - Lundstram - Rico - Dunk - Doherty

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Dunk, Doherty, Lundstram will probably start

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          more than probably

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Should do, no?

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I hope so, but Kolasinac likely injured, Rico lost his spot, and there's talk of Lundstram being dropped

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Think Holmes is right.

            Open Controls
    3. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Ryan
      Soyuncu Lord TAA
      Maddison Mane Salah KDB(v)
      Ings Vardy(c)

      Bench: button rico greenwood kelly

      GTG?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Ony seems to have 10 starters

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Lol forgot Cantwell

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            All good

            Open Controls
    4. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Good to go here guys? Anything worth a -4? Tempted to do Maddison to someone but probs not worth it.

      Hendo
      TAA - Evans - Robertson
      Maddsion - Martial - KDB (v) - Mane
      DCL - Vardy (c) - Ings
      ____________________________
      Button: Lundstram: Dendoncker: Kiko

      Feel a bit dodgy benching Lundy as well.

      Cheers guys.

      Open Controls
      1. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I kept Maddison over Martial

        Open Controls
        1. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Ok cool, makes sense to keep him against Burnley i imagine anyway

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
        1. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Cheers matey

          Open Controls
      3. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      As one week punt, possibly longer
      ( on free transfer before getting Mané ) Richarlison to (Max 7.9 m)

      A Trossard
      B CHO
      C B Silva ( got Aguero and KDB)
      D other suggestions

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Beundia

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Thanks- got Cantwell so would you suggest double up?

          Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Moura ?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Thanks yes good thought also and could keep into week 24 and move Grealish to Mané

          Open Controls
      3. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        CHO CHO train

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Yes would also be good to have player in game I will be watching

          Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        That’s the wrong Silva

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Could get either- just feel Bernardo more likely to play this game

          Open Controls
    6. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Which one is going to score more guys Incase Rashford misses out.

      A. Soyuncu
      B. Willian (-4)

      Have Willian atm in my team*
      Or downgrade Rashford to DCL (i hate the sound of it & don't like it at all!!)

      Thank you

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Just play Soy - Burnley allergic to goals.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls
      2. AuFeld
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Soy. Even though they are without Ndidi, BUR has the third worse xG over the last six game weeks and their offense is under performing.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Thank you buddy.
          I heard their strikers are injured too

          Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Confused how that minus 4 works as you have Willian

        Soy is ok this week no?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Rashford Donkey >> Greenwood Son (4)
          Keeping Willian for one more week then

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Son for a hit? Bold. He’s due a RC no?

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Lol
              Getting him for Willian this GW anyways for free
              I'm feeling he's going to be good

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Monitoring

                Just not convinced Spurs attack amounts to anything much and you’d be counting on really good GI.

                There is the precedent from last season when he became the star of the show but Moura wasn’t a factor then from memory and there’s no Erik to fire the bullets

                Don’t think City running through Villa is a precedent.

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  What would you advise then bro ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Play Soy and hold Willian.

                    Son is best from next week probs. Rash deserves a week anyway.

                    Like your side a lot - it’s class. Smart moves on Willian and Sarr.

                    Have you moved Pope on?

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 22 mins ago

                      General point would be is that you have 12 decent starters - prime example for holding and playing bench in my non expert opinion

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Thank you bro.
                        I have Pope atm.
                        Really like Son in for Willian though tbh. 😮

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Go for it then - you’re on a roll of good decision making unlike me

                          I’ll console myself with an I’d told you so 🙂

                          Open Controls
                        2. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 16 mins ago

                          And now of course I’m on a win win - having given two bits of diametrically opposed advice

                          Open Controls
    7. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Best budget defender 4.2 and under?

      Lascelles 4.2, Lowton/Taylor 4.2, Williams 4.0

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Probably Lascellas

        Open Controls
      2. AuFeld
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Williams.

        Open Controls
      3. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Lascells is nailed
        Williams is fun pick though

        Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Like Lascelles in principle but wouldn’t get Newcastle in before 27.

        That run is great but no need to go there yet - Newcastle seem to be able to injure players at will

        Open Controls
    8. Bam Bam Bigelow
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Still a chance Rashford plays.

      Open Controls
      1. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Could be mind games from Ole as it's Liverpool.

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Worst thing for owners is that he's rushed back for Liv and then rested for Burnley.

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yep, Ole itching to play him, but couldn't even drive today, which I would say is worrying.

        Open Controls
        1. toca
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            I got the same info. Even walking was not easy. He´s not gonna play.

            Open Controls
        2. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yes but very likely to get injured again

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            This

            He plays for a one pointer and misses Burnley

            Open Controls
            1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Exactly this is why I'm currently thinking of shipping him today before price fall. Seems as if Ole is driving a good player deep in the ground.

              Open Controls
      4. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I think Chilwell got a big haul incoming this weekend

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Been due a while

          Open Controls
      5. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        captain
        1. Mahrez
        2. Vardy
        3. KDB
        4. Mane

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Mahrez most exciting pick

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            But might not start.

            Open Controls
            1. Lindelol
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              What makes you think so? Every city player is a rotation risk

              Open Controls
              1. Gentle_Turks
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Exactly.

                Open Controls
            2. Bushwhacker
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Likely won’t.

                Open Controls
        2. fc_skrald
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          What would you do with this team? - two free transfers to use:

          a. Kelly + Aurier -> Robertson + Williams
          b. Kelly + Maddison -> Robertson + Cantwell (this will allow me to get Rashford in for free in gw24 instead of Jiménez)
          c. Jiménez -> Firmino

          Martin
          TAA, Digne, Lundstram
          Salah, KDB, Maddison, Grealish
          Vardy, Ings, Jiménez

          Guaita, Aurier, Hayden, Kelly
          2 FT, 1,8 million

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            I like B because of the Rashford move. However I don't know if it's worth losing Maddison before Burnley and West Ham, plus at this point we don't know if Rashford will be fit for GW24. A is prob the safer move IF you've settled on double Pool defence rather then double attack.

            Please help below thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. fc_skrald
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Thanks. Still not sure of anything this gw... might I should just change Kelly to Williams and save the other transfer.

              Open Controls
              1. Gentle_Turks
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                I've done one transfer and so will have two transfers and enough cash next week to bring in Robertson OR Mane. Will decide after watching this weeks games. Can you be similarly flexible?

                Open Controls
                1. Gentle_Turks
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  (I have TAA and Salah)

                  Open Controls
                2. fc_skrald
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Yes, but it will be Maddison and Jiménez out, Mane and Greenwood if for free.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gentle_Turks
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Hmm.. don't like the Greenwood pick. You don't have the defence or midfield to play with 2 attackers. You're probably best going for Robertson then and pray that Mane doesn't do too much.

                    Open Controls
        3. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Play Rico(whu) or Holgate(nor)? Currently on Holgate.

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Fixtures are the other way around. Definitely play Holgate, Bournemouth has been horrible lately.

            Open Controls
            1. Gentle_Turks
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Thanks, you're right, I got the fixtures mixed.

              Open Controls
          2. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Yes, Rico seems to have lost his place maybe?

            Open Controls
            1. Gentle_Turks
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I'm guessing he starts this week.

              Open Controls
        4. Grass Zoots Draft
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Gtg on my draft league team?

          McCarthy

          Pereira r.james digne Gomez

          Sterling Sarr Willian Alli

          Jimenez Vardy

          Subs -
          Guiata -Sidibe Fornals Martinelli

          Open Controls
        5. Jimmeh
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          This should be a bit more of an unusual one. Play which of the following:

          Lord Lundy (ars)
          Gundogan (CRY)
          Martial (liv)

          On Gundogan atm but he's a bench risk.

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Yeah Gundogan big risk. I'd probably go Martial. You never know he might get something against Pool.

            Please help above thanks.

            Open Controls
        6. Jindaljain
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Between Salah and KDB for me.

            Open Controls
        7. Drogo
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Son or KDB as captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Son would be big risk big reward.

            Open Controls
        8. snowman
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          traore to Hudson O?

          Open Controls
        9. ElBuffalo20
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Many of you like the look of dilva? Seems to be rewarding pretty well this season

          Open Controls
        10. snowman
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          which 2 to play

          1)holgate
          2) soyuncu
          3) lundstram

          Open Controls
        11. jjandellis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          Son or Moura?

          Open Controls
        12. stewoolley
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          Wildcard been played, opinion please.

          Ryan
          Dunk Gomez Stephens
          Grealish Maddison KDB Mané
          Calvert-Lewin Aguero(C) Ings

          McCarthy Martial Lundstram Tanganga

          Got money in the bank to swap Ings> Firmino for double game week

          Open Controls
          1. Vlad Tepes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            No TAA or Rob? Gomez is not safe when matip is back

            Open Controls
            1. stewoolley
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I could get VVD in there instead of Gomez and swap Stephens over to Williams. Got McCarthy in there to cover Southampton clean sheets.

              Open Controls
        13. Jakew99029
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Can’t decide between a) Doucoure or b) Trossard.

          What are others thoughts? I’ve been leaning for B all week....

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. fgdu
            • 6 Years
            just now

            doucoure might actually get you points

            Open Controls

