91
Pro Pundits - Andy January 15

The best replacements for injured West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski

91 Comments
Share

With West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper out for ‘a couple of weeks’, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at the leading candidates to replace him.

The magic of the Double Gameweek: that’s how I justified bringing in Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) in Gameweek 22. It couldn’t have gotten much worse than an injury within 13 minutes.

Given I’d spent so many Gameweeks thinking about removing Nick Pope (£4.6m) only to make this decision just makes the whole thing worse.

Reports from West Ham state that Fabianski will only be out of action for a “couple of weeks” but that doesn’t help me when that likely means he misses at least one (if not both) the games in Double Gameweek 24. Brighton (at home) in Gameweek 25 isn’t bad, but given the following fixtures are pretty awful, I don’t think I’ll be looking to hold him.

So once again, I’m back to checking out goalkeeper replacements.

I’m ruling out any goalkeeper that costs more than £5.0m. It’s just not a position I want to spend too much money on, and so far the premium goalkeepers haven’t really backed up their price points with a huge amount of points versus the value options.

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m) is top of the points, but only by one, and with three Leicester players already in my team, along with Wilfred Ndidi (£5,0m) missing, I’m not sure how confident I am with upcoming clean sheets.

Let’s take a look at my top candidates.

Alex McCarthy (£4.3m)

A few weeks ago I didn’t think I’d be looking at a Southampton defensive player. The big draw is price but I still want points at the end of the day, and I wasn’t sure I’d be getting them from St Mary’s.

McCarthy is certainly primed for points, even if there hasn’t been a huge amount recently. They’ve conceded just four goals in the last six matches, keeping clean sheets against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They also stopped Jamie Vardy (£10m) from registering a single shot in the box in Gameweek 22.

The upcoming matches are also promising with a sea of green fixture difficulty rating matches to come, right up until Gameweek 32 when we may be looking to use the second Wildcard anyway. That being said, the very short-term fixtures aren’t fantastic with Wolves (home), Crystal Palace (away) and Liverpool (away) to come in the next three Gameweeks.

You don’t need me to tell you about Liverpool’s attacking prowess, and Wolves sit joint fifth for shots in the box over the last six matches. That being said, McCarthy sits fifth himself for saves in the last six, so even if clean sheets aren’t forthcoming there is the opportunity for save points.

Dean Henderson (£4.9m)

I’ve underestimated Sheffield United defence for around 22 Gameweeks so far. I haven’t owned John Lundstram (£5.1m) for long enough this season, and I’ve ignored a very profitable double up in defence.

The next two fixtures aren’t great. Henderson goes to the Emirates in Gameweek 23, followed by hosting an in-form Manchester side in Gameweek 24. After that, though, the fixtures look great for a double-up:

In the last six matches, Henderson has only had to make 12 saves, which is far less than McCarthy even though both sides have conceded a similar number of shots in the box.

I don’t think that’s something I’d be too concerned about, though. Given the potential for clean sheets over Gameweek 25 to 29, there are plenty of points to be had.

There are a couple of things to note for longer-term planning, however. If Aston Villa were to beat Leicester in the Carabao Cup replay, it means Sheffield United would have a blank in Gameweek 28. Henderson will also be ineligible to face Manchester United in Gameweek 31 due to loan restrictions.

It’s not a big deal if you have a second playing goalkeeper but it’s worth mentioning.

Mathew Ryan (£4.8m)

Out of everyone on this list, Ryan has the best fixtures from the off – on paper at least.

It may not be as easy as it looks for Brighton to keep clean sheets in those games, especially when those same last four matches see Brighton sit as the sixth-worst team for the number of shots they’re conceding.

Given that Ryan also finds himself quite far down the list of goalkeepers for number of saves made, he probably comes under both McCarthy and Henderson in terms of my favourite options to bring in. That being said, this could be a case of overthinking.

As above, on paper the fixtures look good and sometimes that’s enough. You also have to take into account that Brighton have played Spurs, Chelsea and Everton in the last four matches so a turnaround in fixture difficulty, could also see a turnaround in clean sheet potential.

Ben Foster (£4.9m)

How I'm using the FA Cup weekend to forward plan in FPL 1

It would probably be wrong for me to not mention Foster. Since Nigel Pearson took charge of Watford they have kept four clean sheets in seven games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

That’s one more clean sheet than they kept in the previous 15 games.

Looking at the defensive stats for the seven fixtures Pearson has been in charge makes for interesting reading.

We could see some regression and with Spurs, Everton, Manchester United and Liverpool to come in the next six matches I’m not feeling confident that the save points will be enough to make up for the lack of clean sheets that I foresee in these matches.

Conclusion

Right now my favoured option is McCarthy. That move saves me at least £0.5m versus the other options mentioned above and the Southampton defensive statistics are looking promising.

If Henderson had better fixtures from the off I would look closer at the double up. McCarthy doesn’t have it easy over the next two either, but they’re more favourable than what Sheffield United will face, and I don’t want to risk two potential blanks by Gameweek 31. I may rue that decision.

I don’t think there’s enough upside in bringing Ryan in and there’s always Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) if I feel I need Brighton defensive coverage. And Foster just doesn’t have the fixtures I’d want to see before bringing in a new player.

There’s plenty of other options that could be considered, including Bernd Leno (£5.0m) with Arsenal showing some defensive improvements. It’s just not enough time for me to consider them a changed team though, I need someone right now.

Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) is another consideration with a fairly good run of fixtures right up until Gameweek 33, but again the short-term fixtures don’t look great and I’m not sure he’s worth the extra outlay.

The four main targets for me are listed above. The problem is that three of them were on my list for replacements last week and Fabianski wasn’t. Look who ended up coming in…

Andy is the face of Let’s Talk FPL, one of the leading Fantasy YouTube channels and has been a big part of the Scoutcast over a number of years. He has two top 10k finishes and an additional three inside the top 20k over nine years.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fakelund
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anything pressing needed here this week, or bank?

    Guaita
    Soyuncu, TAA, Doherty
    Cantwell, Mane, Richarlison, KDB
    Maupay, Rashford, Vardy (c)

    Heaton, Grealish, Lundstram, Kelly)

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bank

      Open Controls
  2. SUPER MOKH
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this team for GW23?

    Hendo McGovern
    Sidibe Lund Rico Kelly Williams
    Salah Mane KDB Grealish Cantwell
    Vardy Ings Firmino

    Open Controls
    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Williams may not start. McGovern isn't playing.

      Open Controls
    3. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      There will be better gameweeks for BB

      Open Controls
    4. SUPER MOKH
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, Im going 3-4-3 then, Grealish on the bench

      Open Controls
    5. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Absolutely not. You are lucky if Williams, Kelly and McGovern get you 4 points. So you're doing it for one player (either Grealish or Cantwell) in a sgw. keep BB for a DGW

      Open Controls
  3. Bavarian
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A-Grealish
    B-Maddison
    C-Cantwell

    Open Controls
    1. fakelund
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A probably

      Open Controls
    2. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    So Randolph will be GK for Hammers imediatly this GW ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Under the FFS tweet someone said he wasn't fit atm. Dunno how much of it is true, but he probably is their prefered number 2 behind Fabianski in the future.

      Open Controls
      1. Long ago I drew a walrus
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The transfer was delayed because he was injured. The fact that it's gone through implies that he's ok or close to being ready. Would know more from pressers though.

        Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Robbo over Mané for the triple up?

    Have Salah, TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Nobody knows. But if you can Mane is nobrainer

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        just now

        But with those easy fixtures after the dgw, I can actually see Robbo outscore Mané with a bunch of cs and assists :D. Mané more likely getting rested some games too.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Robbo for me - better spread of funds with captaincy only going on one mid

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        But with your rank you may be best of protecting with a Mané captaincy.

        On the other hand Salah TC could push you on in to the upper reaches.

        Risk/reward

        Open Controls
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I don´t like to play it safe though 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Just go for it with Robbo and Salah TC. A couple of Pool 2-0 wins with Mané blanking and you could be in a serious position to win it.

            Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      TAA, Mane, Firmino is the way to go

      Open Controls
    4. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      No point playing safe.
      Go balls deep.

      TC Salah in the doubles. And get in Mane.

      I’m a salah and mane owner also. I’m about 15 points behind you probably

      Open Controls
    5. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I feel like people are too focused on the DGW. I agree with the sea of green afterwards where Robbo will play most if not all, whereas Mané/Salah might get some rest. Besides that, you can always captain only 1 of them so i think having TAA/Robbo gives you a better team allround.

      Open Controls
  6. Jönny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    I feel like Reina could be worth monitoring at 4.5.

    I have Fabianski (brought in last week on wildcard) alongside McCarthy. Will play McCarthy this week and intend to save a transfer. Injuries permitting I don't have any other moves in mind, so may well do Fab>Reina for GW24.

    Reina & McCarthy rotate pretty nicely up until about GW33, where it goes a bit iffy. For a total cost of 8.8 I think they're a decent pair.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel Son
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I can't see Villa keeping many clean sheets

      Open Controls
    2. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I feel GW24 is a bit too soon for him, his pedigree and reputation is from years gone by and he was hardly pulling up trees over in Italy. I reckon he'll be rusty and Villa's defence are garbage so don't see a lot of potential. Certainly if he starts well is worth considering but hard to tell after just 1 game

      Open Controls
      1. Jönny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, this is fair enough... haven't seen much of him lately, I must admit.

        Open Controls
  7. KT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Randolph?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Back at West Ham. Wonder if he is ahead of Martin in the pecking order.

      Open Controls
      1. KT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        After last week's gaff I should think

        Open Controls
    2. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Is he any good though? Doesn't take a lot to be better than their current options but doesn't mean he's good

      Open Controls
  8. FPL FREAK
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which 2 to play this gw among these..?

    Rashford
    Grealish
    Traore

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      R&G

      Open Controls
      1. FPL FREAK
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanx

        Open Controls
    2. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      R&G

      Open Controls
      1. FPL FREAK
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanx

        Open Controls
  9. pjanns
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    I'm all good? - Feel I'm well setup for GW24 🙂

    0 ITB - 0 FT

    Ryan
    Soy - Lund -TAA
    KDB - Salah - Mane - Martial
    Ings - Vardy - Abraham

    Open Controls
    1. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      All good! 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looks great

      Open Controls
    3. pjanns
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Very similar to mine so I like it!

      Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Another check here, captain

    A) Aguero (CPA)
    B) Vardy (bur)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A - jealous you have him!

      Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lose Vardy or KDB to fund Mane?

    Open Controls
    1. mcginnntonic
      14 mins ago

      vardy imo

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not this GW. Possibly KDB to Mané next GW but wouldn't want to go long without him.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah is for next and I'm thinking KDB to

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Do you have Salah?

          Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Of the two KDB but that sounds like an awful problem.

      If you have Salah then it sounds like Mané is not worth it for the DGW for that kind of surgery - just go TAA/ Robbo instead

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Vardy & KDB don't deserve to be sold for anyone, Mane included

      Open Controls
  12. Gazpilicueta
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    What on Earth should I Prioritise?!?!?!

    Foster, Button
    Trent, Lundstram, Soyuncu, Sidibe, Tomori
    KDB, Mane, Maddison, Wijnaldum, Dendoncker
    Aguero, Vardy, Ayew
    0.7 in the bank and 2 free transfers

    Here are my thoughts so far.
    1) 2 free transfers.... I'm thinking probably just use one this week, which gives me the most flexibility going into the dgw.
    2) I am definitely up for a liverpool triple up gw24, out of all of the options I think I prefer Robertson, and could just keep him long term, although I could be tempted by Gomez/may have to cos hes cheaper.
    3) Could happily bring in a west ham player for their double up, I quite like Felipe Anderson, although hes not very popular.
    4) time to get rid of Vardy I think, not sure who to go to, or what price point though, maybe Rashford, but I'm not super excited by United.
    5) Soyuncu has been great but leicesters fixtures scare me, sidibe is cool but expensive, and tomori needs to go in my opinion, not sure in what order to deal with these issues.
    6)Maddison should probably make way for someone more exciting soon, but i dont think its a pressing issue.

    to anyone that read this far, thanks, and I look forward to reading your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      You already have a liverpool triple up? Getting robbo means wijnaldum out in the same move

      Open Controls
      1. Gazpilicueta
        • 5 Years
        just now

        true, i kinda forgot about wijnaldum because in my mind he is already gone.... i need rid of him.

        I have the exact funds to do this....

        Wijnaldum, Soyuncu and Vardy
        to
        Sarr, Gomez and Rashford

        Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Get yourself a second Liverpool defender and sit back and enjoy the points

      Use Tomori & Wijnaldum

      Albeit wijnaldum could pop up with a 50-1 chance goal in any game

      Open Controls
  13. FPL FREAK
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Good for Gw 24...??

    Alisson.
    TAA. Soy. Lundstram.
    Mane. KDB. Sarr. Grealish.
    Vardy. Rashford. Ings.

    Subs: Mcgovern. Traore. Kelly. Simpson.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL FREAK
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone. .??

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks decent.
      I think you are limiting your points opportunity by using up a LIV slot on Alisson but overall team is good.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL FREAK
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanx

        Open Controls
  14. mcginnntonic
    21 mins ago

    2 options (in my head) for 24. can you advise please?
    saiss -> gomez. leaves me with mane/taa/gomez.

    or wc to this

    hendo
    taa/digne/lunds/soy
    mane/salah/kdb
    vardy/rash/ings

    thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Berge20
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Pick two to start:

    DCL (at WHU)
    Cantwell (v BOU)
    Lundy (at ARS)
    Soyu (at BUR)

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Does one have to be a def?

      If not then definitely start DCL and Cantwell.

      If you have to start a def then I'd go DCL and Soy

      Open Controls
  16. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    A) Salah
    B) Vardy
    C) De Bruyne

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ha same question for me below!

      Currently have it on Vardy with KDB vc but keep switching it!

      Open Controls
  17. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Couple of questions for this week for my team:

    Which one to start?
    A) Martial (liv)
    B) Cantwell (BOU)

    Who for Captain?
    1) KDB (CRY)
    2) Vardy (bur)
    3) Ings (WOL)
    4) Salah (MUN)
    5) Mané (MUN)

    Currently have it on B 2.

    FWIW I am 149k OR and chasing in main ML - been a rocky season!

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Albatross
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm playing Cantwell and benching Martial

      Open Controls
      1. The Albatross
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        And captaining Vardy atm so snap

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nice one!

          Ignore my question re. cap below then!

          Open Controls
      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks - that's what I have it on currently - especially as a LIV fan, I'd rather not back Martial to do anything vs us!

        Captain - what do you reckon?

        Open Controls
  18. JoeSoap
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Gomez/Rashford
    B. Robbo/Jimmy

    (Have Martial & TAA)

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks, split decision.

      Open Controls
  19. KingOllie
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who would you rather have this gameweek?

    A) Chilwell (bur)
    B) Robertson (MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. The Albatross
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Robertson always

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. theoldgit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lascelles now fit?
    A nice stocking filler at 4.2m in my WC team.

    Open Controls
  21. EmreCan Hustle
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Ondrej Duda for the future? 5M only.

    He was sort of Hertha Berlin's Aaron Ramsey last season. Been out of favour this season though.

    10+ goals last season.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sorry, should mention he signed for Norwich this window 😛

      Open Controls
    2. The Albatross
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Have to see him play first

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sure, he might need time to settle, but Norwich midfield has goals and he has some goal threat.

        Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Other priorities. Best watched I would say though could be a good differential.

      Open Controls
  22. Ji-Sung Park
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Nothing i really want to do with 2 FT so thinking about transfering out Soyuncu because tough matches on the horizon. Which defender under 4.5 is the best choice?

    Open Controls
  23. FPLGraham
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Bench Grealish or Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Martial

      Open Controls
  24. Albert_Luque
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    For GW24 and beyond (Have TAA and Salah):

    A) Son, Firmino, Ings
    B) Mane, Vardy, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Playing Greenwood every week? A if so.

      Open Controls
  25. evilfish
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Stephens over Lundstram this week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.