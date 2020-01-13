546
Pro Pundit Teams January 13

The best ‘single Gameweek’ FPL players to consider in Double Gameweek 24

In her latest column, FPL Family’s Sam Bonfield urges caution on West Ham United assets and focuses on those teams with one fixture in Double Gameweek 24.

The focus of the Fantasy Premier League community at large right now is understandably on the Double Gameweek, in particular on Liverpool assets and how to crowbar three of them into our sides.

However, as is always the case when the Double Gameweeks roll around, there is an element of risk in placing so much emphasis on the teams wth two fixtures and neglecting the ‘single Gameweek’ teams.

There are two reasons why the single Gameweek clubs are so important right now. Firstly, they can be enablers for us affording the expensive Liverpool players we all covet for Gameweeks 24. Secondly and, in many ways perhaps more importantly, there are many players outside of the Reds and West Ham United who we shouldn’t be overlooking due to their excellent fixures.

There has been a lot of chatter in the community about which three players to own from Liverpool and then who are you buying from West Ham. While I think three assets from Jurgen Klopp’s side is a wise and sensible strategy given the form and fixtures for the Double Gameweek (Wolves away, West Ham away) and beyond, I’m wary of owning West Ham assets.

David Moyes’ arrival back at West Ham, followed by two consecutive victories against Bournemouth and Gillingham, has helped put the Hammers back on the radar.

However, it needs to be stressed that Bournemouth are in terrible shape (they are bottom of the form guide for the last ten Premier League matches) and Gillingham are 14th in League One.

Let’s face it, West Ham assets are mostly under consideration because of the Double Gameweek rather than because we actually want to own their assets.

West Ham play Leicester City and Liverpool in Gameweek 24, two very difficult fixtures, and could potentially now be without their first-choice goalkeeper.

These fixtures, the form and the injury issues do not make me want to own one West Ham asset, especially as I think there are a number of single Gameweek players with nicer fixtures who could easily outperform the Hammers’ options across their two fixtures that week.

It is important with Double Gameweeks to bring in players who we want to keep for beyond that one week, otherwise they are moves waiting to happen and those transfers could potentially be better spent elsewhere.

In the week of the Double Gameweek, there a number of fixtures which look good for FPL returns from single Gameweek clubs:

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
  • Mancheser United v Burnley
  • Everton v Newcastle United
  • Aston Villa v Watford
  • Leicester City v West Ham United

So which single Gameweek players should we consider?

Watford

The new manager bounce appears to very much be real at Watford. In fact, it seems that winning has grown into a habit.

Watford look like a totally different side under Nigel Pearson. The return of Troy Deeney (£6.2m) has bolstered the side and there is suddenly a wealth of Fantasy options at Vicarage Road.

Ben Foster (£4.9m) is the second-highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game, with Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m) only one point ahead but costing half a million more. Foster is also the goalkeeper with the highest number of bonus points this season and, with a nice run of fixtures between now and Gameweek 26, there is definitely huge potential for FPL points, and for him to become the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game – especially as Leicester’s fixtures are more challenging.

In the outfield positions, Deeney, Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) and Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) are all starting to raise their hands for selection.

Deeney now has two attacking returns in his last three matches, Doucoure and Sarr have returns in each of the last three Gameweeks, and Deulofeu has managed two returns in the last five Gameweeks.

In Gameweek 24, Watford play Aston Villa, who have only won twice in their last nine games. In the reverse fixture, Watford won 3-0.

Tottenham Hotspur

Son on the rise as Mourinho's Tottenham triumph over West Ham

The Lilywhites have been very difficult to select for our FPL teams of late.

With the injury to Harry Kane (£10.9m) and the recent poor results against Norwich, Southampton and Liverpool, Spurs really need a positive run of form to make them feel like better FPL picks.

In Gameweek 24, Spurs play Norwich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having only managed a draw against the Canaries in the reverse of this fixture in Gameweek 20.

On paper, this is a great match-up for Spurs and could provide FPL returns for owners in Gameweek 24 – that is for those managers brave enough to invest the money on a Spurs player.

The obvious picks at Spurs are Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Dele Alli (£8.6m) but, in Gameweek 22, Lucas Moura (£7.1m), Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) and even the cheap enabler Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) put their hats in the ring for an FPL pick.

Moura played as the most attacking Spurs player during Gameweek 22 and so looks good for being in the right positions for FPL returns; indeed, he had some good opportunities against Liverpool.

With Christian Eriksen‘s (£8.6m) future in north London uncertain, Lo Celso has looked promising in the minutes that he has played for Spurs of late.

He was sixth for expected goal underachievers in Gameweek 22 and missed a sitter late on, which would have draw Spurs level.

Spurs lack consistency, of course, and that makes them difficult to pick. However, the fixture is one that shouldn’t be overlooked – especially if you are looking at one of the lower-budget options.

Everton

Much like Watford, Everton are leading the charge for players who could bolster FPL teams.

The impact of Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside club has been significant, with a change in Premier League fortunes signalling increased interest in their FPL assets.

Richarlison (£8.1m) is Everton’s most highly owned FPL asset yet is still only in 13% of squads, making the Toffees nice differential picks for their lovely run of fixtures through to and including Gameweek 26. 

In Gameweek 24, Everton have an appealing fixture at home to a Newcastle United side that haven’t won away from home since they beat Sheffield United back in Gameweek 15.

Djibril Sidibe (£5.4m), who is classed as a defender in the game but sometimes plays as a midfielder, has returned at least six points in four of his last six matches.

Alongside him, Lucas Digne’s (£5.7m) attacking potential, as well as the opportunity for a clean sheet v Newcastle in Gameweek 24, could make him a nice pick next Tuesday.

I have already invested in the Everton defence ahead of the Double Gameweek, opting for Mason Holgate (£4.4m).

The budget defender has already returned a clean sheet and a bonus point in Gameweek 22 and I could see further returns in the next four Gameweeks. His price frees up cash to be spent on the expensive Liverpool players that we want for the Double Gameweek, too.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have arguably the nicest fixture of Double Gameweek 24, at home to an out-of-form Burnley team who haven’t won in their last four Premier League matches.

Anthony Martial (£7.9m) is the most in-form player for United statistically at the moment, closely followed by the flagged Marcus Rashford (£9.2m).

Martial has picked up attacking returns in three of the last four Gameweeks, which is especially pleasing for his FPL owners as Martial is listed as a midfielder in the game despite playing as a centre-forward for United –  thus giving him the benefit of an extra point for goals scored and a clean sheet point, should United keep one as they did in Gameweek 22.

Rashford is the most highly owned of the United assets and so, whilst he isn’t likely to be as overlooked as many of any of the other players studied here, he could still be an ignored move before Gameweek 24 as managers use their transfers to board the Liverpool treble train.

My view is that the United frontmen could punish non-owners a lot during Gameweek 24 and as such, a transfer strategy which includes bringing one of them in (keeping an eye on Rashford’s potential injury) looks to be very wise.

Double Gameweeks are a gift for us FPL managers but my experience of dealing with them is to not let them blindside you into forgetting about the single Gameweek players.

The two or three free transfers that managers have ahead of Gameweek 24 should of course target Liverpool but my view is that the West Ham assets can be left out in favour of single Gameweekers with good games – as they have strong potential to outscore the Hammers’ assets.

Sam Bonfield is a member of our Pro Pundits initiative, a team of Fantasy managers here to bring you regular advice and updates on their teams. Sam has served up two top 30k finishes in the last two seasons and is currently inside the top 10k in the world.

  1. The Royal Robin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    On WC, which do you prefer?

    A - McCarthy Sidibe Grealish Salah Greenwood
    B - Button Robbo Martial Richarlison Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not keen on either to be honest. Probably A

      Open Controls
    2. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      If you’re on WC you will want 2 rotating keepers as you will be bench boosting in the future.

      Open Controls
    3. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Foster + McCarthy rotation
      Holgate
      Richarlison + Martial
      Deeney

      Open Controls
  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    54 mins ago

    Who's everyone's triple up for GW24? and is the most essential out of the three?

    Open Controls
    1. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      taa salah mané

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      TAA Salah Mané- Salah probably most essential for me. Mané better at home and both are away games

      Open Controls
    3. Dammed Utd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      There’s something that the Kop want you to know,

      The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino,

      Our number nine

      Give him the ball and he’ll score every time

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Playing like a Duck this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Dammed Utd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          You don’t watch footie than he scored 3 in four games

          Si senor

          Give the ball to Bobby and he will score

          Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Probably TAA,Robertson and Salah.
      Salah(c)

      Open Controls
      1. Dammed Utd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        What like everybody else choose life

        TAA Mane Bobby

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I can’t get Mane and Bobby in.
          Already have TAA and Salah.
          So it’s one of Mane or Robertson

          GOMEZ if I decide to get Aguero.

          Would want to ship Firminio straight away.

          Open Controls
    5. ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      the essential thing is owning TAA and at least a liverpool midfielder. robertson, firmino even gomez are all great picks and no one really knows who is best. saying that, TAA mane and salah is better for your mental health and that's what i'll go with.

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    For next 3

    A DCL ( whu NEW wat) or
    B Maupay ( avl BOU whu)

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Maupay playing with 2 terrible defenders next 2, he’s a decent pick

      Open Controls
    2. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Maupay better fixtures but I went for dcl

      Open Controls
  4. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Alli to Sarr/Douc and save the 2nd FT would give me 2.8mitb :

    Hendo
    Lund TAA Perreira
    Mane Cantwell KDB Sarr
    Ings Maupay Vardy
    (Martin, Martial, Aurier, Rico)

    Then can either do Aurier to Robo or Perreira, Martial to Williams, Salah for gw24.

    Open Controls
  5. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looking ahead..
    Will buy two cheap defenders over the next 3 weeks I suspect to replace Kelly and Rico. Best to get?
    A. Holgate
    B. Stephens
    C. Fernández
    D. B. Williams
    E. Egan/O'Connell (have Lundy)
    F. Other (E.g. Watford)

    Open Controls
    1. RyanMK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dammed Utd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B&D

      Open Controls
    3. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      E and D if no Hendo

      Open Controls
    4. Dammed Utd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Or James Chelsea

      Open Controls
  6. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Double up on Liverpool's attack or defence? What's everyone doing?

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      I’m on def. been on it all season tbf

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Going defence, Söyüncü to Robbo next week

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Probably the move I’m going to make.

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Attack attack attack.

      Open Controls
    4. Garth Marenghi
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Attack has the higher ceiling, but depends on how much surgery needed.

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        32 mins ago

        Trent and Robbo have shown enough to suggest their ceiling is just as high as the attackers.

        Open Controls
        1. Garth Marenghi
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Trent and Robbo have the higher floor, Salah and Mane the higher ceiling.

          Open Controls
    5. Mr. Wizard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Mane, Salah, TAA all day long.

      Open Controls
      1. Greyling
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Most have Mane, TAA in their team. If attack, Firmino is a good shout, else if defense VVD is a good move. I sense rotation in either match though.

        Open Controls
    6. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      defence

      Open Controls
    7. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Probably double defence now. Reluctant to drop Rashford or KDB and want double Liverpool at the back long term.

      So Soyuncu > Robertson

      Open Controls
    8. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Defence, more balance team

      Open Controls
  7. fplking14
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Maupay, Deeney or DCL which one to choose and why?

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Take it you already have Ings?
      Prob Maupay...

      Open Controls
      1. fplking14
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        yes already have ings, is maupay in form?

        Open Controls
        1. OldBenKenobi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Meh. But good fixtures with bad defences.

          Open Controls
          1. fplking14
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, think I will choose between Deeney or Maupay as I have Richarlison already. Will be a hard choice!

            Open Controls
  8. OldBenKenobi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    I really think this is the best DGW we have had in a long time.
    The team in question is in amazing form. They are still playing for something.
    And they have a week between match thus reducing chance of rotation.

    What more could we ask for?
    My TC will 100% be activated that’s for sure!

    Open Controls
    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Haller?

      Open Controls
      1. OldBenKenobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        😉

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. Wizard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Super Mo Salah

      Open Controls
      1. OldBenKenobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It’s him or TAA 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Well they play in-between the games but you'd think that some of the 1st team get rested

      Open Controls
      1. OldBenKenobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Would expect so

        Open Controls
    4. Netters2018
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Im worried about the saints game which is 48 hrs after the west ham game..there will be rotation just depends if it will be west ham or saints...what r peoplea views?

      Open Controls
  9. sovietrockettes
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Rashford>Ings, Vardy>Aguero(c)?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Could work wonders but Vardy has Burnley up next

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        14 mins ago

        I don’t think Burnley-Leicester will be a goalfest.....Leicester is suddenly low on confidence

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Have you watched Burnley recently though? Shocking performances

          Open Controls
          1. sovietrockettes
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            What about Rashford>Aguero(c) and downgrade Alli?

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Better

              Open Controls
  10. Please Answer Me
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Maddison+Rashford+Tammy> Mane+Ings+Greenwood (-4)?

    Open Controls
  11. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Doucoure & Aguero or Maddison & Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      First if chasing, second if playing it “ safe”

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Everyones chasing, right? Bar the guy who's leading!

        Open Controls
        1. OldBenKenobi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
  12. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Everyone seems to be in a bit of a fever to hack their teams to include Salah and Mane. Can only triple captain 1 of them..surely better option is double up on Pool defense

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Never considered getting both. Been on 2 defs all season. Happy to stick.

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Yh I'm not sure. Isn't too much hassle for either but just rips the spread of money throughout the team, and gives me less money itb and 1 FT instead of 2 for after gw24

      Open Controls
    3. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I am looking at post dgw fixtures as well

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        This is the key. I think I will likely get Bobby F just for the double. If he fires great, if not lots of great options to swap for

        Open Controls
        1. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Some clear thinking ...

          Open Controls
  13. Greyling
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Rico or Targett out for Holgate?

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Both lol

      Open Controls
  14. The Royal Robin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    A) TAA Sidibe Greenwood
    B) Robbo Holgate Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t want to rely on Greenwood so B

      Open Controls
  15. fkmzcgp
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    A) Tammy and KDB —> Maupay and Mane

    B) Tammy and Aurier —> Maupay and Robertson

    I’ve got salah and TAA, would only lose out on 0.2m value with KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Madness to consider dropping KDB

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. OldBenKenobi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
  17. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Chances of Mahrez starting next game?

    Open Controls
    1. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Highly likely imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm not sure....

        Open Controls
        1. AuFeld
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          What are your doubts?

          Open Controls
          1. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            besides playing for pep & roulette.

            Open Controls
          2. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            just now

            The usual, trying to second guess the managers selection quirks...

            Open Controls
  18. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Got to be triple captain Mane or TAA!

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No not really.

      Open Controls
  19. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    I'm not really sure how double weeks are a gift for managers, especially GW24. It would only be a gift if it offered an edge over competitors which I don't see how it does when everyone else will also have 3 Liverpool players. GW24 is way over hyped. There just really isn't anything to see.

    Open Controls
    1. OldBenKenobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Depends on what chips other ppl have already used. But yeah in general most will have 3 pool. At least we might beat some of those dead teams still out scoring us 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Firmino is the answer 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        What's the question?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          TC

          Open Controls
          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            just now

            lol

            Open Controls
  20. JoeSoap
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which transfer/s would you prefer this week? Anything better, bearing in mind I would like double Pool defence?

    A. Jimmy>Ings
    B. Aurier/Soyu>Gomez
    C. Maddy/Martial>Sarr/Grealish/Doucore/Other
    D. Aurier/Soyu>TAA (would also need to do C for this move)

    Have 2FTs this week & 1.2 in bank. Happy to take a hit over next two weeks, if need be.

    McCarthy
    Aurier, Soyu, Lundy
    Salah, Martial, KDB, Maddy
    Vardy, Rashford, Jimmy
    Gazza, Rico, Dendo, Kelly

    Open Controls
  21. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    A) Alli to Sarr or Doucoure
    B) Perreira to Williams and play Alli

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would lose Ali.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Alli > Doucouré

      Open Controls
  22. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would of been easier to take of Fab was out for longer than a couple of weeks, just too long to be without a keeper for and just too long for the double

    Open Controls
  23. BEEZUS
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on Deeney as a differential? Already have Ings and Vardy

    Open Controls
  24. New Post
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/13/has-arsenals-defence-improved-enough-for-fpl-investment/

    Open Controls

