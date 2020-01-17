784
Scout Picks January 17

Gameweek 23 Scout Picks includes Liverpool and Chelsea double-up

784 Comments
We have double-up on Liverpool and Chelsea assets for Gameweek 23 in our latest Scout Picks XI.

Every week we chose our optimum line-up for the upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League action.

We spend some time deliberating over the Scout Squads submitted by David, Neale, Paul and Geoff earlier in the week to find the best selection.

For Gameweek 23 we are lining up in a 3-4-3 formation and come in at £83.0m, £2.0m under our budget of £85.0m.

Goalkeeper

Recent improvements at Arsenal have opened new options for Fantasy managers including goalkeeper Bernd Leno (£5.0m). During Mikel Arteta’s time in charge of the Gunners, only three teams have conceded fewer big chances than them, a far cry from how they looked at the back under Unai Emery. Furthermore, during that same period, upcoming opponents Sheffield United are second only to Burnley for shots on target.

Defenders

Liverpool have kept six clean sheets in a row now and sit top of the Premier League for fewest shots in the box conceded during that time. Meanwhile, no player has fashioned more big chances than Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) during that period.

Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle could produce returns at both ends of the pitch for Reece James (£5.0m). Having started each of the last two matches, the right-back put up 10 crosses in Gameweek 22, more than any other defender. Meanwhile, only four teams have allowed fewer goal attempts in the box than Chelsea since Gameweek 19, a period in which Newcastle sit inside the bottom four for shots on target.

There was plenty of interest in the Brighton defence for Gameweek 23 in our Scout Squad submissions. Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) is the man who makes the final selection. Upcoming opponents Aston Villa have blanked in two of their last three away trips so there is clean sheet potential for the Seagulls this weekend. Meanwhile, given how poor Villa’s defence is, it could serve Dunk well that he has had more headed attempts than any of his colleagues in 2019/20.

Midfielders

Another big Salah haul asks tough questions of FPL managers

Liverpool do often struggle when they face Manchester United but their attacking assets come into Gameweek 23 in fine statistical form. We’ve gone with Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) as our chosen representative as he has been displaying goal threat and creativity in equal measure over the last four Gameweeks.

Kevin de Bruyne‘s (£10.7m) creativity has made him a hugely reliable asset of late and the return to form of those around him has only boosted him further. Having fashioned three big chances in the last four Gameweeks (the joint-second-highest in the league), we expect more returns against Crystal Palace. The Eagles may prove hard to break down but they are still without a clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 16.

James Maddison (£7.7m) comes into the Scout Picks as a late change following Richarlison’s reported injury on Friday afternoon. We thought about replacing him with a fellow Everton colleague but the Brazilian missing out on Gameweek 23, as well as Gylfi Sigurdsson, may well reduce their attacking potential at West Ham. Instead, Maddison comes in ahead of a meeting with Burnley’s obliging defence. In the last four Gameweeks, only two sides have conceded more goal attempts from set plays than the Clarets.

Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) and his Norwich colleagues are fortunate enough to face Bournemouth at their lowest ebb in Gameweek 23. The Cherries have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches while Cantwell has registered a 10-point haul in each of his last two starts at Carrow Road.

Forwards

1

We expect Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) to get back to his earlier season form in a Gameweek 23 trip to Burnley. While he has struggled recently, the Leicester man’s last three outings were against Manchester City, Liverpool and Southampton, who it turns out are now one of the best defences in the league. By contrast, Burnley have given up 23 goals in seven matches against last season’s top-six in 2019/20, more than any other side. While that mantle does not technically apply to Leicester, they have played like a team of this quality for much of the campaign and should make life very hard for the Clarets.

Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) has been creeping under the radar to some extent recently, producing attacking returns in each of his last three outings. This weekend he faces a Newcastle defence that has conceded the second-highest number of big chances over the last four Gameweeks.

No player has had more shots in the box than Danny Ings (£6.8m) over the last four matches, suggesting his incredible run of form is sustainable. Gameweek 23 pits Southampton against a Wolves side flagging a little as their relatively small squad struggles to compete on so many fronts this season. We are expecting Ings to extend his current run which stands at five goals in as many matches.

Substitutes

Mathew Ryan (£4.9m) is an alternative option in the Brighton defence with 13 saves in the last four Gameweeks.

It’s three clean sheets in the last five for Everton so we’ve included budget option Mason Holgate (£4.4m) on our substitute’s bench.

Jack Stephens (£4.3m) is a cheap route into the Southampton defence which has impressed recently.

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) makes it onto the Scout Picks bench ahead of facing that hugely obliging Aston Villa defence on Saturday afternoon.

The Captain

The Scout Picks has a captain for the 2019/20 campaign.

This skipper is chosen using the conclusions of the latest Captain Sensible article and a four-way vote between David, Neale, Paul and Geoff.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the captain we choose each Gameweek will be known only to those who have signed up to Membership for the 2019/20 season.

It will be revealed to the public only when the deadline for the Gameweek has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 23: 

Community Champion

Representing the community against the Scout Picks in Gameweek 23 is Rude Reviewer.

They have gone for a 3-4-3 of Schmeichel; R James, Mendy, Dunk; Sterling (c), de Bruyne, Son, Richarlison; Abraham, Vardy, Maupay.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Contributors and Moderators League for the following season.

Community Champion Pep Pig was defeated by the Scout Picks in Gameweek 22, losing by a 72-64 score-line.

The current winning margin of 17 points recorded by irfansheikh in Gameweek 7 and AK in Gameweek 10 remains the score to beat.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 23

784 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Grass Zoots Draft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Last piece of the jigsaw. How would you order this subs bench?

    A Jimenez
    B Sidibe
    C Martinelli

    Note :- Digne already in starting 11

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wow thats a bench boost there but Jimenez defo first

      Open Controls
      1. Grass Zoots Draft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Top bananas

        Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Brave benching jimi.. who starts ahead of him?

      A b c

      Open Controls
      1. Grass Zoots Draft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Vardy
        Trossard
        Sarr
        Sterling
        Willian
        Alli
        R.James
        Digne
        Gomez
        Pereira

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      The striker 1st

      Open Controls
      1. Grass Zoots Draft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Cheers Jeff

        Open Controls
  2. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sorry but with this effort i need not to be bottom of the page 😉

    With Pools Defense amazing run of form and amazing fixture prospects, is it foolish to have Mane and Salah since they are pricey and you will only end up captaining the wrong one of them and should just set (on Salah imo) and forget?
    Salah (c) + TAA + Robbo + 4itb seems most reasonable to enable Rashford over DCL fe or KDB over Grealish..

    Or is it good to have Mane and Salah, so that you have the two best players for the best team and amazing fixtures.

    Most money invested in fixtures seems to make sense.
    I would rather have both than Aubameyang or Sterling or Kane.

    Isn this the most important decision for the coming 8 or so GWs and of course it has been asked but putting it simple.

    Mane is more money invested in Pool and their form and fixtures but for 6GWs now the form has been especcialy good on the defensive side. People are thinking about triplecaptaining TAA over Salah and Mane. Doesnt that say enough?

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went with Firmino.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This is really not an answer 🙂

        Since they got the defense together i feel i need to be major smart -to keep Mane- with the rest of the team.
        And Martial is possible but then my defense sucks and i'll have Cantwell and Grealish.
        But ultra good starting 10+1

        Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I pretty much agree with what you are saying, I am 95% sure I will go double def, prob taa and vvd to go with salah.
      I'd put robbo/taa/vvd all ahead of bobby and mane/salah(which ever don't have)

      Open Controls
    3. Azzastaan
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      On the front of taa as triple captain there is a chance he doesn't play both games, same for robertson and salah.

      The only players who will get points and guaranteed to play both games are Virgil and Mane(as liverpool's fittest player he always gets the nod)

      SO in summary triple captain Mane or Virgil. Or don't triple captain anyone at all.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I really didnt want to focus on the DGW.
        It was just meant to show that a 7,5 player is worth as much as 11 player to lots and that it would be a waste of Money not to have a second defender maybe.

        Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    With free transfer worth getting Stephens (WOL) and playing ahead of Lundstram (ars) ?

    A Kelly
    B Rico

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      *if so who goes A or B ?

      Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's possible that neither of those two get minutes this GW.

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldnt.
      It is still the Lord, doesnt change just bc people have forgotten. Arsenal also without Aubameyang

      Open Controls
    4. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A but I like Lundstram

      Open Controls
  4. Karhumies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Richarlison out. Hnnngh, just got him in.

    Play from the bench
    A) Mooy (343)
    B) Evans (433)
    C) Lundstram (433)

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      You need to post the fixtures bruv but since i know: Mooy for fun

      Then Evans

      Open Controls
    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    RIYAAAAAD !!!!!! 😀 😎 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I had him until two GWs ago and swapped for KDB who had outscored him before. Ouuuch

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Unlucky mate

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No just impatient and scared.
          Deserved to miss his points

          Open Controls
  6. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Williams nailed now??

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look, at what i answered on the last page

      Open Controls
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Me too

        Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has still competition.

      Open Controls
    4. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unfortunately not

      Open Controls
    5. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Close

      Open Controls
    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d say he’s probably a better bet than Shaw

      If you’re good enough you’re old enough

      Tempted by him as a fifth defender/bench fodder

      Open Controls
  7. gomez123
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Already taken a -4 for Fabianski & Auba to McCarthy & Kun
    Current team
    McCarthy
    TAA Lund Soyuncu
    KDB Mane Cantwell Grealish
    Kun (c) Tammy Rashford*
    Subs Dunk/Shelvey/Kelly

    Take out Rash??...Leave or WC??

    Open Controls
  8. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would really appreciate some responses as I’d like to make the move shortly to lock in...

    Best transfer this week...

    1. Greenwood >> DCL [play 343]
    2. Kelly >> Dunk [play 442]

    Whoever comes in will replace Rico in my lineup.

    Thanks All

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      For free?
      If for a hit I’d be tempted just to keep Greenwood as it looks like Rashford is out

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For free yeah mate

        Open Controls
  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    It shows how over priced Richalison is when the possible replacements are Mahrez, Martial and Maddison all much better options. The injury is probably a blessing in disguise tbh

    Open Controls
    1. danlynch13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s got more points than both of them

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wow! He seems like such a crap pick when you watch him though! Points per minute must be less than all 3 though surely

        Open Controls
  10. cheeky moses
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    LAddies, need som advice:
    A) DD > Cantwell
    B) DD & SoY > Trossard & Stephens (-4)

    Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    2 mins ago

    Who will be pondering about punting Bruno Fernandes should he join UTD?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      When*
      😉

      Open Controls
    2. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I think if we get Somorry I’d be more tempted by him - both look absolutely quality on YouTube!

      Open Controls
  12. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Hi friends, looking for some advice.

    Ryan (Ramsdale)
    Soyuncu, TAA, Sidibe, Lundstram (Rico)
    Salah, Alli, Grealish, KDB (Longstaff)
    Vardy, Jiminez (Greenwood)

    2.3 in the bank.

    A. Jiminez to Ings
    B. Rico to Stephens
    C. Alli to ?

    Any other ideas?

    Open Controls
  13. mdm
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Which option:

    A. Rash -> Ings
    B. Keep Rash and play Traore this week

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best option for next few weeks

    A Grealish
    B Bring in Trossard in his place on free transfer to take advantage of great fixture run

    Open Controls

