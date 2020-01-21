889
Podcast January 21

Scoutcast Episode 318 – Double Gameweek fever

It’s finally here. After weeks of waiting and planning Liverpool’s double Gameweek 24 has arrived.

Ahead of today’s deadline Joe, Pranil (aka Lateriser12) and Az take a look at the best options among Klopp’s troops and who is most deserving of the armband. The triple captaincy chip, the Red’s resilient recent defence and array of attacking options feature prominently in their discussion.

Fresh from his Meet the Manager appearance and rank busting Aguero transfer earlier this month Pranil is once again on top form.

Going above and beyond the Scoutcast cause he leaves Joe and Az stunned after unleashing his eye-test analysis of Liverpool’s recent games and who is most likely to receive his Triple Captaincy backing as a result.

West Ham’s double fixture in Gameweek 24 is not forgotten, with Joe taking his turn to silence his fellow Scoutcasters with news of his planned and unlikely Hammers punt. Naturally he has the dullard statistics to back up this maverick move.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury means there are plenty of community questions to consider regarding alternative striking options.

Rough with the Smooth, clean sheets and Pranil’s turn to pick a differential are also included in this packed double Gameweek special episode.

The crew round off proceedings to reveal their transfer and captaincy decisions.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday January 20 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. tomasjj
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Repost - No feedback.

    GTG?

    Pope
    TAA Lunds Holgate
    KDB Mane (VC) Maddison Grealish
    Firmino (C) Jimi Vardy
    ----
    Kelly, Dendoker, Kiko, Button

    Open Controls
    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Firmino captain is an unnecessary risk

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thought Firmino looked the best out of the three this weekend.

        But I expect Mane to finally get some goals again, and with TAA too, it is a difficult choice, gut feeling says all three can do well.

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Are using TC or just C on Bobby?

      Team is G2G btw.

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Just captain, not TC.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        when you thinking of using your TC Chip then?

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Not sure.
          I would have liked one home game and a player in better form.

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Wolves are a tough opponent for any team.

            Open Controls
  2. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Do you think it's worth to get Snodgrass and start him over Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Just a game, why not

      But i didnt make that move lol i went martial

      Open Controls
    2. @fpl_phenom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      not really for me anyway

      Open Controls
  3. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Very happy with my WC team below.

    McCarthy / Hendo
    TAA / Robbo / Lund / Williams / Tanganga
    Mane / KDB / Grealish / Doucore / Fleck
    Aguero / Vardy / Ings

    Just thinking of downgrading McCarthy to a non playing keeper and upgrading Tanganga to Lascelles.. would leave about 0.3itb.. worth it? Or stick?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      stick

      Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yeah McCarthy could be Button - only 3.9.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      It's a WC team you should be happy with it ! I'd twist though.

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I would have a fourth defender that plays regularly.
      Thus move Williams or Tanganga, or are you planning on moving Robbo to a cheaper option after DGW?

      Open Controls
    5. @fpl_phenom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      very very nice!

      Open Controls
  4. jake0910
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    50 Points behind in my mini league, they have double defence and mane. I've got TAA, Mane & salah.

    On the assumption they TC mane... do i do the same and try and make the points up later in the season? Or captain salah in hope of reducing that lead instantly.

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Salah(c) for the differential

      Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I think firmino TC is slightly wild, but good luck to all going down that route.. Personally Salah plus Trent have never left my team, so I can not look beyond either of these 2.. So Salah C Trent VC also have Mane..

    Open Controls
    1. Misteak
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Do you not worry about Salah's utterly shite away record this seez?

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I do. I don't want to burn a transfer though.

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not when he’s hit a bit of form, also wolves away last season on a Friday night was a 16 pointer, so that also helps my decision

        Open Controls
  6. The Big Fella
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    To not burn a transfer, would you do Mane to Salah? He is on pens

    Open Controls
    1. Misteak
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Maybe take a hit + 2FT to bring in Salah also? With two starts he will repay that -4

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Sorry - wasn't clear. I have Mane and I have 2 FTs. I don't actually have any chances to make this week so I was debating just doing Mane to Salah so I don't burn one.
        Pros: Salah is on pens
        Cons: Salah's away record this season isn't great

        Open Controls
  7. Marcuss
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    GTG..?

    Guaita
    Sidibe Soyuncu Taa
    KDB Salah Mane Martial
    Ings Vardy Mason

    Bench:Button,Todd,Lundy,Hanley

    0 ITB 1FT

    My plan is if I find anyone to be rested I will swap them out (KDB,Ings)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  8. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Rico

    B) Kelly

    C) Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    asked this yesterday but a new crowd on here now;

    100 pts behind my ML leader he has Mane & TAA, I have Salah, Bobby and VVD.

    Using my TC on Salah for the DGW would be the best choice rather than just C on Salah right?

    feedback welcomed pls 🙂

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes, you need to do something, not a maverick move to TC Salah in a DGW

      Open Controls
  10. Alli
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    2 FT - Any ideas?

    Ryan
    TAA - Dunk - Soy - Williams
    Salah - Mané - KDB - Cantwell
    Vardy - Ings

    Button - Jiménez - Lund - Traoré

    Open Controls
  11. Marcuss
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    GTG..?

    Guaita
    Sidibe Soyuncu Taa
    KDB Salah Mane Martial
    Ings Vardy Mason

    Bench:Button,Todd,Lundy,Hanley

    0 ITB 1FT

    My plan is if I find anyone to be rested I will swap them out (KDB,Ings)

    Thanks.,

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      GTG

      Who is your (T)C?

      Open Controls
  12. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    van dijk or Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      van Dijk

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    3. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’d say Robbo. More likely to Get attacking return imo.

      Open Controls
  13. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    We're 7th in the prem so decide to sign a defender from Forrest for 1 mil. It's lavleh

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Stop stealing our players 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Any threat to Stevens?
      I was considering getting him after this week. Baldock another option I guess.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Just go Baldy

        Open Controls
      2. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Nah, just cover. Stevens has been insane... Baldock just as good though

        Open Controls
    3. PUP02
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Interesting on his part, can’t be expecting any game time, much like Osborn. Must be getting a substantial pay rise, fair play like.

      Open Controls
  14. Fit_to_drop
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Literally stuck...

    Bank empty, 1 FT and 8.9m tied up in Rashford but don't see an obvious replacement

    Guaita (Hendo)
    TAA Soy Lund Stephens (Kelly )
    Mane Salah KDB Doucure (Cantwell )
    Vardy Greenwood (Rashford)

    Help please!

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Cantwell, Rash to Greal/Martial, Maupay or Deeney for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Keeptrying
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why not DCL for next couple of matches.
      Ings afterwards

      Open Controls
  15. Rik Waller
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Son or Mahrez?

    Leaning towards Son

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  16. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Someone talk me out of doing this:
    KdB + Robbo OUT
    ->
    Salah + Cathcart IN for a hit.
    Then TC on Salah..

    Would give me Salah, Mané, TAA

    Open Controls
  17. Fit_to_drop
    33 mins ago

    Cantwell & Rashford out for Martial & Tosun with a -4

    Worth it?

    Open Controls

