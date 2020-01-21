Scoutcast Episode 318 – Double Gameweek fever

It’s finally here. After weeks of waiting and planning Liverpool’s double Gameweek 24 has arrived.

Ahead of today’s deadline Joe, Pranil (aka Lateriser12) and Az take a look at the best options among Klopp’s troops and who is most deserving of the armband. The triple captaincy chip, the Red’s resilient recent defence and array of attacking options feature prominently in their discussion.

Fresh from his Meet the Manager appearance and rank busting Aguero transfer earlier this month Pranil is once again on top form.

Going above and beyond the Scoutcast cause he leaves Joe and Az stunned after unleashing his eye-test analysis of Liverpool’s recent games and who is most likely to receive his Triple Captaincy backing as a result.

West Ham’s double fixture in Gameweek 24 is not forgotten, with Joe taking his turn to silence his fellow Scoutcasters with news of his planned and unlikely Hammers punt. Naturally he has the dullard statistics to back up this maverick move.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury means there are plenty of community questions to consider regarding alternative striking options.

Rough with the Smooth, clean sheets and Pranil’s turn to pick a differential are also included in this packed double Gameweek special episode.

The crew round off proceedings to reveal their transfer and captaincy decisions.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday January 20 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.